Max Verstappen put on a masterclass to earn victory in Brazil, now the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix looks to finish 2019 in style.

With the titles already wrapped up, drivers went into Brazil with all the chains off and produced a classic, some for the right reasons and others for the wrong.

Verstappen proved to be one step ahead of Lewis Hamilton despite the six-time champ’s best efforts, though those efforts ended on a sour note after he punted Verstappen’s team-mate Alex Albon out of his first podium finish.

Ferrari’s meltdown and a DNF for Valtteri Bottas opened the door for Pierre Gasly to finish P2, his first podium in F1, while Hamilton’s penalty gave Carlos Sainz the same honour with P3.

But there’s still one round to go, so here is a guide to all you need to now about the upcoming weekend in Abu Dhabi – including details of how to watch the race on TV and the latest betting odds.

What time does the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start?

The start times for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are as follows:

Practice 1: Friday November 29, 1300 local time (0900 GMT)

Practice 2: Friday November 29, 1700 local time (1300 GMT)

Practice 3: Saturday November 30, 1400 local time (1000 GMT)

Qualifying: Saturday November 30, 1700 local time (1300 GMT)

Race: Sunday December 1, 1710 local time (1310 GMT)

Where does the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix take place?

Featuring an underground pitlane, a first in F1, a hotel that straddles the track and run in an anti-clockwise direction, the Yas Marina circuit is not only a spectacle under the lights but a unique experience for the sport.

Like many of today’s modern circuits, renowned circuit architect Hermann Tilke is responsible for the track layout, which includes 21 corners over the 5.554kms.

Comprising high speed sections as well as the twists of a street circuit, the track’s corners are tight to encourage overtaking while along the longest straight on the F1 calendar drivers can hit speeds of up to 320 km/h. The average speed is 195 km/h.

The circuit is situated on Yas Island, which is a man-made island in Abu Dhabi, just a short drive from the Abu Dhabi Island. It can also be reached by plane and boat.

Sunday’s race will be run over 55 laps.

Where can I watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV?

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend – including the race proper – will be screened live in the UK by pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sports on its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. It will also be aired live by free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4.

Subscribers to F1’s own app can hear radio commentary on the race proper from the BBC and access live data around each session.

PlanetF1 will carry live timing and expert commentary on every session of the race weekend along with all the latest news from the track.

The Abu Dhabi Prix will be shown live on TV by the following outlets in other key markets:

United States: ESPN (English), Univision (Spanish)

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Australia: Fox Sports

France: Canal +

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: RTL

Spain: Movistar F1

What is the weather forecast for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Friday November 29: 29c, light rain showers.

Saturday November 30: 28c, sunny.

Sunday December 1: 28c, sunny.

Which drivers have won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Sunday’s race will be the 11th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the event having started in 2009. Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have both won the race three times while among the constructors Mercedes hold a record 5 victories here. Previous winners of the race are:

2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus)

2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2018 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Track Lap Record: 1:40.279 by Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull, 2009)

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix grid positions

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in qualifying at the Yas Marina circuit on Saturday ahead of Valtteri Bottas. Bottas, though, drops to the back of the grid due to an engine penalty, putting Max Verstappen up onto the second row.

Full grid positions for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are as follows:

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.779

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.360s

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0.440s

4 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0.560s

5 Alex Albon Red Bull 0.903s

6 Lando Norris McLaren 1.657s

7 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1.677s

8 Carlos Sainz McLaren 1.680s

9 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1.931s

10 Sergio Perez 1:37.055

11 Pierre Gasly 1:37.089

12 Lance Stroll 1:37.103

13 Daniil Kvyat 1:37.141

14 Kevin Magnussen 1:37.254

15 Romain Grosjean 1:38.051

16 Antonio Giovinazzi 1:38.114

17 Kimi Raikkonen 1:38.383

18 George Russell 1:38.717

19 Robert Kubica 1:39.236

20 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.194s * engine change penalty

What are the odds for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton is now favourite to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix..

4/9 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3/1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

8/1 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

14/1 Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

16/1 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

(Prices correct at 1000 GMT on Sunday 1 December)

What are the latest F1 Championship standings?

The current Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings are as follows…

Drivers’

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 387 (champion)

2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 314

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 260

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 249

5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 230

Constructors’

1 Mercedes 701 (champions)

2 Ferrari 479

3 Red Bull 391

Tyre compounds for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 tyre manufacturer Pirelli have introduced a new tyre naming system for the 2019 season – they now have 5 dry tyres named C1 to C5 as they get softer through the range.

At Yas Marina the C3 compound will be the hard tyre, the C4 will serve as the yellow-walled mediums and the C5 shall be the softs.

What is F1’s new rule on bonus points?

F1 have made the decision to award a bonus point in every race of the 2019 season if certain criteria are met.

The bonus point will be awarded to the driver who completes the fastest lap in the race, as long as that driver also finishes in the top 10. The driver’s team will also score a bonus point in the constructor standings in that case.

This means there are up to 21 extra points available for the 2019 championship.