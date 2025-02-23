Aston Martin have revealed the AMR25 ahead of it being put through its paces for the first time tomorrow, as Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will both shake the car down, in Bahrain.

This year’s challenger has absorbed several concepts that we’ve seen some of their rivals have success with last season into its DNA.

There’s probably more in store when we see the physical car

The front wing seen on the AMR25 in these renders bears some similarities to the one introduced by the team at the United States Grand Prix, which arrived alongside a suite of other components that the team were evaluating in the closing stages of the season, not only to help with the remainder of their 2024 campaign but also as a backdrop for their development plan for 2025.

The team have suggested that this new design direction affords their drivers more stability through all phases of cornering but is more highly focused on delivering improved low-speed downforce, as such, like several items on this render, we must wait to see the physical car, in order to see if this is merely a placeholder for the render.

Push-rod suspension has been retained at the front of the car, albeit the individual fairings have been optimised to suit the revised flow characteristics both up and downstream of them. Furthermore, some adaptations have been made to the front brake duct, including the intake and outlet geometries, as the team look to harness the potential of the Brembo and Carbone Industries housed within.

As you’d expect, given the design direction that their competitors have taken last season and appear to be following again this season, Aston Martin now have an overbite-style sidepod intake, which has enabled them to increase the size of the undercut, lifting the bodywork high above the floor and allowing them to optimise the rest of the sidepod’s bodywork as a consequence of it.

Much like McLaren last season and the design seen on the Ferrari SF-25, the overbite is created by a mid-wing arrangement, with the intake sat behind. The shoulder of the sidepod is also narrower, exposing the mid-wing’s tip, resulting in it being used as a shedding surface, that should improve flow downstream.

Meanwhile, the deeper waterslide gullies that the team introduced in 2023 have been retained on the upper surface of the sidepod, albeit having been modified to find more performance from them.

Internally the team have suggested that there’s also some changes, in order to extract more cooling performance from the new intake, sidepod geometry and alterations that have been made to the engine cover and the outlets that will reject the heat that’s generated within.

There’s a switch to the Ferrari-style Cobra winglets beside the halo, as the team had previously used a looped version of this type of aerodynamic furniture on the AMR24. This will provide another shedding surface that may help to tie in the flow structures around the sidepod, engine cover and reduce the losses created around the cockpit and halo.

In terms of the engine cover there’s no longer a gradual lowline shark fin along the entire length of its spine, rather it now features a short fin up top and a larger, wedge-shaped fin at the base of the engine cover. This portion of the fin is also hung over the top of a larger cut out that’s being employed to help with heat rejection.

The rear wing in this render is a very simplistic design when compared with some of the solutions we’ve seen fielded in recent seasons, not only by their rivals but by Aston Martin themselves.

This suggests that whilst the renders do afford a general sense of direction that the team are taking with the AMR25, there’s some detail they’re not willing to share until we see the physical version of the car lapping the track.

