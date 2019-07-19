Australian GP to remain in Melbourne until 2025

The Australian Grand Prix will remain at the Albert Park circuit until at least the 2025 season after Melbourne signed a new two-year extension.

The Albert Park street circuit, has been the home of the Australian Grand Prix since 1996, has become the traditional curtain raiser for the F1 season.

There was, however, talk two years ago of Adelaide, which previously hosted the race, making a play for its return.

That, though, never came to fruition nor will it, at least for the next six years, as Melbourne has signed a new extension with Liberty Media.

“We are pleased to have renewed our partnership with the city of Melbourne, which will now host the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix until at least 2025,” said Formula 1 cCEO, Chase Carey.

“The decision to extend the current relationship for a further two years stems from the fact this event has proven to be a resounding success for the capital of Victoria, for Australia and indeed around the world, proving immensely popular with fans and those who work in Formula 1.

“Working along with our partner, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, we plan to make the Australian Grand Prix even more exciting and spectacular, as a sporting event and as a form of entertainment.

“Today’s announcement follows on from last week’s, relating to the British Grand Prix and is proof that more and more promoters are sharing our long-term vision for the future of Formula 1.

“We cannot wait to be back in Melbourne, from 12-15 March next year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this race being held there and continuing a relationship which will also allow us to celebrate at least 30 years in the city in 2025.”

This year’s Australian Grand Prix was won by Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas.

