Just a normal, quiet day in Baku…nothing to see here
George Russell brought out a red flag just 13 minutes into FP1 in Baku after a loose drain cover destroyed the underside of his FW42. It was the start of a chaotic day.
Here’s how Friday’s action unfolded, starting with Nico Hulkenberg.
The German had been asked that rather strange dog question in yesterday’s FIA driver press conference. “Well, I think you want me to say yes, but no not really,” said Hulk when asked if it was to become a Renault mascot.
Woof? 🐶 https://t.co/Yt7dM50C4s
— Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) April 26, 2019
Clearly the incident left Renault’s social team with a new policy of making themselves unequivocally clear – it’s sunny in Baku!
Good morning from Baku! It's sunny, it's practice day, it's sunny! #RSspirit #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/aGaEp33SLr
— Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) April 26, 2019
Haas aren’t likely to need those intermediates at any stage – the full race weekend looks set fair.
It’s a fine morning for pit stops 😎🇦🇿#HaasF1Team #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/2PJz1QW2ns
— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) April 26, 2019
Either most of the staff are on a breakfast break of they have given up on that Williams FW42.
Morning all! Primed and ready to take to this amazing track 👌#AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/szQjGFM70t
— ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) April 26, 2019
Could do with resurfacing that part – won’t be good for all the bits and pieces on the modern Formula 1 car.
Friday morning strolls into work don’t get much sweeter than this… 🤙
Beautiful morning, @BakuCityCircuit! #AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/7L99zimAMs
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 26, 2019
They don’t even let Charles do English interviews now?
#Seb5 and #Charles16 speak to the press ahead of tomorrow’s action in Azerbaijan 🇦🇿#essereFerrari 🔴 #AzerbaijanGP #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/QwItKLZF9E
— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 25, 2019
Or to play devil’s advocate, what if they’re putting it in the car to slow him down?
SPY: Pierre is perfectly capable of carrying his own rucksack, but Pyry prefers to fill it with bricks and use it for his mid-morning workout routine… #RBspy 🕵️♂️ #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Q5hzuMlsLR
— Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 26, 2019
They may struggle to all fit into the McLaren.
🧡🙋🙋♂️ #FanFriday
How are you getting behind the team this weekend? #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/Lyj2GLQzae
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 26, 2019
Busted Daniil.
When you're getting ready for race weekend but all you can think about is birthday cake… 🤪🎂#AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 @kvyatofficial pic.twitter.com/8k2cVuMskW
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 26, 2019
The green light went on to kick-off the race weekend – Romain Grosjean was first out in FP1 for Haas.
Out for their installation laps on the Baku streets!#HaasF1 #AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/mIIDy9CxYK
— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) April 26, 2019
Ferrari got their first flyer done early – both on the mediums, Leclerc went three seconds faster than Seb to send an early message.
#FP1 starts! #Charles16 and #Seb5 are taking the track now #essereFerrari 🔴 #AzerbaijanGP
— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 26, 2019
George Russell brought out the first red flag of the session with 13 mins gone after a drain cover seemingly got sucked up and smashed the underside of his Williams to pieces.
Well that was a dramatic… FP1 down the drain for @GeorgeRussell63 and @WilliamsRacing
Others reporting damage pic.twitter.com/pVORWSCH29
— Sky F1 Insider (@SkyF1Insider) April 26, 2019
What a mess!
And that was that…
A wrecked Williams and a massive repair billhttps://t.co/5vdIyofL1v #F1 pic.twitter.com/vOOYuFbysx
— Planet F1 (@Planet_F1) April 26, 2019
Update, the recovery truck has hit the bridge and there is now oil pouring on the Williams. You would think these guys haven’t hosted a Grand Prix before.
And that’s that folks, FP1 is over.
UPDATE: The session will not be restarted… Over 300 manholes to check! #RSspirit #AzerbaijanGP #FP1
— Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) April 26, 2019
They just can’t get any luck this team…
#FP1 will not be restarted. #GR63's car is back in the garage as we begin to assess the damage. #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/qWfPveWiVa
— ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) April 26, 2019
But…technically, Ferrari have claimed a one-two in that session. It was actually Charles who went over the cover that originally disloged it.
Track repairs needed, #Seb5 and #Charles16 are out of their cars. #FP1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/PKOrW5qBix
— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 26, 2019
Russell was forced to sit out FP2 under the regulations when Williams changed the chassis after his date with the drain cover in FP1.
A 1:51.3 was Hamilton’s first effort in FP2, but don’t fret, it was in the W10 and not on his scooter. He would soon improve by five seconds.
Not again…
#F1 Lets see how FP2 goes. ………….. Never mind. Stroll missed the corner, tried to go straight but hit the wall. RED FLAG !! #BakuGP #MsportXtra pic.twitter.com/CyIqPDaCuX
— #MsportXtra (@MsportXtra) April 26, 2019
Racing Point wouldn’t have fancied an oil-soaked RP19, so this was a smart decision.
No crane on the back of that recovery truck. Probably a smart call.
— The F1 Word (@f1word) April 26, 2019
Unlike FP1, this time there was a green flag and Ferrari made a bolt for it – that was until Vettel found the run-off.
Vettel locks up and goes straight on at Turn 3#AzerbaijanGP #F1
— Lights Out ●●●●● (@LightsOutF1Blog) April 26, 2019
Leclerc, who worked very hard indeed to finish fastest in the first session, would set a 1:43.376 on the softs – Vettel soon pipped that by 0.18s, before Leclerc then bettered that – all fun and games for the Scuderia.
Well done Alfa, soon after this both Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo had offs, but fortunately reverse was found and no red flag was needed.
Breaking news: 20 mins without any incident. #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/cnbGUXNC53
— Alfa Romeo Racing (@alfaromeoracing) April 26, 2019
With how free practice had been going, Karun Chandhok was a brave man getting so close.
Baku is a brilliant track for trackside viewing! Get so close to the cars… Tyre warm going to be a real issue on Sunday. Merc vs Ferrari looks closer than China. pic.twitter.com/DIHWpqUwOV
— Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) April 26, 2019
With 30 minutes to go, pace setter Leclerc went out to begin his long run programme, while Sergio Perez and Lando Norris were the latest names to defect to off-roading.
We feel this GIF is going to be used a LOT this weekend pic.twitter.com/k1lmssUhvT
— F1 Racing (@F1Racing_mag) April 26, 2019
Ah red flag, hello old friend. Kvyat this time at fault after he slid his Toro Rosso into the turn 7 wall.
Welp. Happy birthday Daniil Kvyat…. #AzerbaijanGP
— Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) April 26, 2019
Yes Robert, you heard us right, five seconds slower than Leclerc.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, meanwhile Max Verstappen split the Mercedes to go P4 as the session headed for its climax.
SPY: Isn’t there a helicopter somewhere that needs that? The search for spares is becoming desperate in Baku… #RBspy 🕵️♂️ #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ixAOjFlwLk
— Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 26, 2019
It was another one two for Ferrari to go with their FP1 exploits, and this one will feel more fulfilling.
It's a 1-2 for @ScuderiaFerrari in #AzerbaijanGP #FP2. @Charles_Leclerc ahead of #Vettel5 after a tricky session for the drivers! 🔥🏁#F1 pic.twitter.com/ny67VbpC5M
— Yas Marina Circuit (@ymcofficial) April 26, 2019
Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.