George Russell brought out a red flag just 13 minutes into FP1 in Baku after a loose drain cover destroyed the underside of his FW42. It was the start of a chaotic day.

Here’s how Friday’s action unfolded, starting with Nico Hulkenberg.

The German had been asked that rather strange dog question in yesterday’s FIA driver press conference. “Well, I think you want me to say yes, but no not really,” said Hulk when asked if it was to become a Renault mascot.

Clearly the incident left Renault’s social team with a new policy of making themselves unequivocally clear – it’s sunny in Baku!

Haas aren’t likely to need those intermediates at any stage – the full race weekend looks set fair.

Either most of the staff are on a breakfast break of they have given up on that Williams FW42.

Morning all! Primed and ready to take to this amazing track 👌#AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/szQjGFM70t — ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) April 26, 2019

Could do with resurfacing that part – won’t be good for all the bits and pieces on the modern Formula 1 car.

They don’t even let Charles do English interviews now?

Or to play devil’s advocate, what if they’re putting it in the car to slow him down?

SPY: Pierre is perfectly capable of carrying his own rucksack, but Pyry prefers to fill it with bricks and use it for his mid-morning workout routine… #RBspy 🕵️‍♂️ #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Q5hzuMlsLR — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 26, 2019

They may struggle to all fit into the McLaren.

Busted Daniil.

When you're getting ready for race weekend but all you can think about is birthday cake… 🤪🎂#AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 @kvyatofficial pic.twitter.com/8k2cVuMskW — Formula 1 (@F1) April 26, 2019

The green light went on to kick-off the race weekend – Romain Grosjean was first out in FP1 for Haas.

Ferrari got their first flyer done early – both on the mediums, Leclerc went three seconds faster than Seb to send an early message.

George Russell brought out the first red flag of the session with 13 mins gone after a drain cover seemingly got sucked up and smashed the underside of his Williams to pieces.

Well that was a dramatic… FP1 down the drain for @GeorgeRussell63 and @WilliamsRacing

Others reporting damage pic.twitter.com/pVORWSCH29 — Sky F1 Insider (@SkyF1Insider) April 26, 2019

What a mess!

And that was that… A wrecked Williams and a massive repair billhttps://t.co/5vdIyofL1v #F1 pic.twitter.com/vOOYuFbysx — Planet F1 (@Planet_F1) April 26, 2019

Update, the recovery truck has hit the bridge and there is now oil pouring on the Williams. You would think these guys haven’t hosted a Grand Prix before.

And that’s that folks, FP1 is over.

UPDATE: The session will not be restarted… Over 300 manholes to check! #RSspirit #AzerbaijanGP #FP1 — Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) April 26, 2019

They just can’t get any luck this team…

#FP1 will not be restarted. #GR63's car is back in the garage as we begin to assess the damage. #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/qWfPveWiVa — ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) April 26, 2019

But…technically, Ferrari have claimed a one-two in that session. It was actually Charles who went over the cover that originally disloged it.

Russell was forced to sit out FP2 under the regulations when Williams changed the chassis after his date with the drain cover in FP1.

A 1:51.3 was Hamilton’s first effort in FP2, but don’t fret, it was in the W10 and not on his scooter. He would soon improve by five seconds.

Not again…

#F1 Lets see how FP2 goes. ………….. Never mind. Stroll missed the corner, tried to go straight but hit the wall. RED FLAG !! #BakuGP #MsportXtra pic.twitter.com/CyIqPDaCuX — #MsportXtra (@MsportXtra) April 26, 2019

Racing Point wouldn’t have fancied an oil-soaked RP19, so this was a smart decision.

No crane on the back of that recovery truck. Probably a smart call. — The F1 Word (@f1word) April 26, 2019

Unlike FP1, this time there was a green flag and Ferrari made a bolt for it – that was until Vettel found the run-off.

Vettel locks up and goes straight on at Turn 3#AzerbaijanGP #F1 — Lights Out ●●●●● (@LightsOutF1Blog) April 26, 2019

Leclerc, who worked very hard indeed to finish fastest in the first session, would set a 1:43.376 on the softs – Vettel soon pipped that by 0.18s, before Leclerc then bettered that – all fun and games for the Scuderia.

Well done Alfa, soon after this both Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo had offs, but fortunately reverse was found and no red flag was needed.

Breaking news: 20 mins without any incident. #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/cnbGUXNC53 — Alfa Romeo Racing (@alfaromeoracing) April 26, 2019

With how free practice had been going, Karun Chandhok was a brave man getting so close.

Baku is a brilliant track for trackside viewing! Get so close to the cars… Tyre warm going to be a real issue on Sunday. Merc vs Ferrari looks closer than China. pic.twitter.com/DIHWpqUwOV — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) April 26, 2019

With 30 minutes to go, pace setter Leclerc went out to begin his long run programme, while Sergio Perez and Lando Norris were the latest names to defect to off-roading.

We feel this GIF is going to be used a LOT this weekend pic.twitter.com/k1lmssUhvT — F1 Racing (@F1Racing_mag) April 26, 2019

Ah red flag, hello old friend. Kvyat this time at fault after he slid his Toro Rosso into the turn 7 wall.

Welp. Happy birthday Daniil Kvyat…. #AzerbaijanGP — Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) April 26, 2019

Yes Robert, you heard us right, five seconds slower than Leclerc.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, meanwhile Max Verstappen split the Mercedes to go P4 as the session headed for its climax.

SPY: Isn’t there a helicopter somewhere that needs that? The search for spares is becoming desperate in Baku… #RBspy 🕵️‍♂️ #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ixAOjFlwLk — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 26, 2019

It was another one two for Ferrari to go with their FP1 exploits, and this one will feel more fulfilling.

