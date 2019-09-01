Kimi Raikkonen has said there was almost no point finishing the Belgian Grand Prix following his first-lap incident with Max Verstappen.

The Alfa Romeo driver, who’s been carrying an injury all weekend, enjoyed a strong Saturday, qualifying in P8 and started in P6 due to grid penalties ahead of him.

However, his good work was all undone immediately on Sunday when he was sent onto two wheels at the first corner courtesy of Max Verstappen.

“Yeah, after that it was almost pointless to be out there,” Raikkonen said back in the paddock at Spa.

“Obviously we stayed out just in case something weird happens, but we took a lot of damage to the floor.”

The incident happened following a poor start from Verstappen, who then broke late on the inside of the Finn, with the two colliding, causing Verstappen to retire and damaging Raikkonen’s car.

“It was a struggle to do the laps,” Raikkonen added.

“It’s a shame because I think the car would’ve been good, but what can you do?”

Raikkonen promptly exited the media pen to do more Kimi Raikkonen things.

