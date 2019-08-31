Vettel: No excuses for losing out on pole

Sebastian Vettel says he has no excuses for being comfortably beaten to pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix by team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The two Ferrari drivers have been the quickest on the grid all weekend, but Vettel couldn’t keep up with the Monegasque when it mattered, ending up seven-tenths slower in Q3 after getting caught in traffic and making a mistake.

“In the end, it is good that we secured the first row but to fight for pole, I was sort of in the queue which didn’t help,” Vettel said as per Sky Sports F1.

“No excuses, we look forward to the race tomorrow, we have good pace in the car.”

The German hasn’t tasted victory since winning at Spa last season when he also started P2 and took the lead from Hamilton on the opening lap, while Ferrari haven’t since the following race where Raikkonen claimed the top step on the podium.

“The car was better today, so we’ll see,” Vettel added.

“Obviously temperatures should drop overnight, but we don’t know. It’s the same for everyone.”

Vettel currently leads Leclerc by 24 points but has a gap of 26 points ahead to Max Verstappen, with both Ferrari drivers hoping to catch the Dutchman in the coming races.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.