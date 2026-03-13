This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

The Ferrari garage has a new look for the Chinese Grand Prix at the weekend.

Ferrari recorded a solid start to the new season with a third and fourth place finish behind the Mercedes cars in Melbourne, with only a controversial pit strategy that saw both cars kept out under a virtual safety car while rivals pitted.

Ferrari launches Fire Horse teamwear for China GP

The result in Australia will have increased optimism in Ferrari camp and they will look very different when they take to the track in Shanghai.

The team has temporarily dropped the new red and white designs for its teamwear as a one off tribute to the 2026 Chinese horoscope.

The Prancing Horse will be replaced with a colour scheme in honour of the Fire Horse with a dark purple replacing the red of the Ferrari merchandise designs. The new designs feature on t-shirts, hoodies and caps for the two team drivers; Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari said: “The deep purple design is embellished with the iconic Ferrari Scudetto, the Jumping Cat Puma and the logos of the official sponsors, details that reflect the authenticity of the team and the passion of the most demanding fans.”

The replica t-shirts are on sale for fans priced at £75, while hoodies are priced at £110. The caps are available to pre order priced at £42 and are adorned with the respective driver’s numbers.

The China GP Ferrari merchandise

The special edition China GP merchandise is slightly cheaper than the 2026 teamwear, which is designed in the more traditional Ferrari colours and will return for future races.

It is not the first time Ferrari have launched complementary merchandise to their standard range. The brand’s teamwear partner Puma has launched completely red Ferrari trainers, while Ray-Ban sunglasses have also launched a pair of special Ferrari glasses.

