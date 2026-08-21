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After its summer break, F1 is back with the Dutch Grand Prix taking place at Zandvoort this weekend.

It could be the last time the compact circuit is used because the license runs out in 2026 and it also marks the first time there will be a sprint race at Zandvoort.

Formula 1 returns with the Dutch Grand Prix

First practice and Sprint qualifying both take place on Friday 21 August. Practice begins at 11.30am UK time, with live coverage on Sky Sports beginning at 11am. Sprint qualifying will then take place at 3.30pm, an hour after coverage restarts.

The Sprint race itself will take place at 11am on Saturday 22 August, followed by qualifying at 3pm.

The Dutch Grand Prix takes place at 2pm on Sunday 23 August and coverage begins an hour before at 1pm UK time.

The only place to watch the race in the UK is on Sky Sports, which has exclusive rights to every Grand Prix this season. The UK is one of the few places where F1TV does not include race footage.

Sky Sports’ F1 can be added for £15 a month on a rolling monthly contract here. It can be cancelled at any time and is the cheapest way to watch the F1 in the UK.

Fans in the US can watch on Apple TV, which has the rights to every race in the calendar. Apple TV also gives fans access to F1TV and Sky Sports coverage, which includes Martin Brundle’s famous grid walk before the race is available to international viewers.

Apple TV is available to anybody in the US here.

Zandvoort was only brought back to the racing calendar in 2021 and the last two races have been won by a McLaren. Oscar Piastri broke Max Verstappen’s three-race winning streak in 2024 and teammate Lando Norris followed it up with victory last time out.

A resurgent Ferrari have not won at Zandvoort since 1983 while constructor title leaders Mercedes have not won there in 70 years.

Kimi Antonelli goes into the race 50 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the Championship going into the Dutch Grand Prix. George Russell is just nine points behind his teammate in third, followed by Charles LeClerc and Lando Norris.

The Dutch Grand Prix will be the only race in August this year, with the teams returning for the Italian Grand Prix in September.

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