History was made at the Shanghai International Circuit as the Bologna-born prodigy Kimi Antonelli topped a GP qualifying session for the first time, becoming the youngest pole-sitter in the sport’s history.

We dive into the telemetry data to analyse how Antonelli managed to outpace both his seasoned teammate and the Ferrari duo, with Sebastian Vettel’s 17-year-old record of being the sport’s youngest P1 starter having now fallen.

Kimi Antonelli data shows how he topped Russell to claim maiden GP pole

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Following the Sprint shootout in China, Mercedes had already signalled that the pecking order remains unchanged: they are still the team setting the pace.

However, Shanghai presents a completely different challenge compared to Melbourne, featuring a 1.2km long straight and several heavy braking zones. In theory, the increased opportunity to harvest energy throughout the lap should have closed the gap between Mercedes and the rest of the field.

Indeed, the primary question heading into the weekend was whether that back straight between T13 and T14 would somehow dent Mercedes’ dominance.

It seems it did have an impact, but perhaps not the one fans were hoping for. The Sprint sessions confirmed that Mercedes still possesses the highest top speed and the most efficient energy recovery system. In short, Mercedes remains the benchmark; the only real battle is to see who can claim the title of “best of the rest.”

Despite their advantage, we witnessed plenty of drama in Q3 when George Russell’s car suffered a technical gremlin, preventing him from starting his initial flying lap.

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Reportedly a software glitch, the team managed a last-minute fix to give the current championship leader one final shot at pole. While this disruption certainly eased the path for Antonelli, it shouldn’t take away from what was a truly phenomenal lap from the teenager.

In the graph below, we compare the Q3 laps of Russell and Antonelli to see where the decisive gaps were found.

It is worth noting that the telemetry data coming out of China has been notoriously “noisy” this weekend. We are seeing several glitches in the feed that don’t reflect the reality on track, so we must tread carefully with our analysis.

Despite the unreliable data, it’s clear the Italian made his mark as early as Turn 1. His navigation through the demanding T1-T2-T3 complex was masterful – carrying immense speed while expertly managing the understeer that is practically unavoidable in this section.

Russell managed to strike back on the exit of T4, clawing back some of the lost time.

Turn 8 provided another interesting detail, with teams split on their energy deployment tactical approach. Antonelli opted for a unique strategy here, staying in a lower gear through much of T8 compared to Russell and the Ferraris.

The working theory is that by maintaining higher RPMs at this point, he was more aggressively harvesting energy to deploy on the subsequent run between T10 and T11.

While a direct comparison with Russell in this specific sector is difficult due to the aforementioned data issues, we can see his speed was notably lower than Hamilton’s at this point – a calculated trade-off for battery life later in the lap.

In the final sector, Kimi was a tenth quicker than Russell, who had otherwise dominated that portion of the track all weekend.

Likely boasting a higher battery percentage, the Italian got a superior exit out of T13, giving him the initial edge on the long straight. Although Russell was faster in the second half of the straight, as the MGU-K switched into generator mode, it wasn’t enough to bridge the gap.

Antonelli lines up on P1 for tomorrow’s race, but the big question remains: can he actually take the chequered flag?

In the two standing starts we’ve seen so far this season, Antonelli has struggled significantly. It is clearly a weak point in his current arsenal, and it has already cost him several positions in the opening exchanges of previous races.

Fortunately for him, the Mercedes W17 boasts a significant advantage in race pace, which has allowed him to recover ground in Australia, as well as this weekend’s Sprint race.

His biggest threat will undoubtedly be his teammate, who won’t be far behind at the start. Given Antonelli’s launching woes and Russell’s consistently superior race pace, Kimi’s chances of victory are far from guaranteed – he will likely need a flawless 56 laps or a bit of strategic luck to keep the sister Mercedes at bay.

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