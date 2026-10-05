F1 feeder championships Formula 2 and Formula 3 have confirmed their respective calendars for the 2027 season.

The majority of the current F1 field have come through the junior ranks alongside the world championship.

F2 and F3 confirm 2027 calendars

Both F2 and F3 have traditionally opened their campaigns in the Middle East, before contesting the majority of the European leg.

While F3 ends its season as the European campaign ends, previously in Monza but this year in Madrid, F2 then continues with Azerbaijan and the closing rounds in the Middle East.

But this will change in 2027, as F2 especially becomes a far more global championship.

Announced on Monday, the F2 and F3 seasons will begin in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, before the Australian Grand Prix.

This year, F2 replaced the early Middle East rounds with a North American debut in Miami and Canada, and the latter will remain on the schedule as the fourth round.

This time, however, F3 will also run in Canada, marking its first round on the North American continent.

A reduced European tour will see F3 round out its 10-event season by running in Monaco, Great Britain, Austria, Madrid, and Turkey – as the fan-favourite track hosts F1 for the first time since the COVID-affected season.

In total, F3 will race in three new countries – Saudi Arabia, Canada, and Turkey.

The F2 calendar follows the same pattern, although Azerbaijan slots in ahead of the Turkish round.

After the conclusion of F3, F2 will complete its season by racing in Mexico for the first time, before regularly scheduled trips to Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Speaking about the F2 calendar, CEO Bruno Michel said: “I’m very excited to add three new venues in a sustainable way, with the return of Montreal following its surprise addition in 2026 and the first appearance of Istanbul and Mexico City.

“We will be covering freight costs so that the territorial expansion of the calendar does not financially impact our teams.

“With a calendar spanning four continents and a carefully distributed sequence of Rounds, the 2027 FIA Formula 2 Championship will offer teams and drivers a demanding and diverse season, while bringing the category to new audiences and strengthening its position as a global platform for the next generation of Formula 1 talent.”

Turning to F3, he added: “The 2027 FIA Formula 3 calendar is groundbreaking, with three new venues that represent a formidable challenge for the teams and the drivers.

“It will be very exciting to see the F3 cars at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, and I’m extremely pleased to bring F3 to North America for the very first time thanks to the addition of Montreal to the calendar.

“Istanbul Park will host the season finale, another new challenge next season. Just like for F2, we will be covering freight costs so that the territorial expansion of the calendar does not financially impact our teams.”

Full F3 Calendar

Round Date Location 1 12-14 March Sakhir, Bahrain 2 19-21 March Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 3 02-04 April Melbourne, Australia 4 20-23 May Montreal, Canada 5 03-06 June Monaco, Monaco 6 02-04 July Silverstone, Great Britain 7 09-11 July Spielberg, Austria 8 03-05 September Monza, Italy 9 10-12 September Madrid, Spain 10 01-03 October Istanbul, Turkey

Full F2 Calendar

Round Date Location 1 12-14 March Sakhir, Bahrain 2 19-21 March Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 3 02-04 April Melbourne, Australia 4 20-23 May Montreal, Canada 5 03-06 June Monaco, Monaco 6 02-04 July Silverstone, Great Britain 7 09-11 July Spielberg, Austria 8 03-05 September Monza, Italy 9 10-12 September Madrid, Spain 10 24-26 September Baku, Azerbaijan 11 01-03 October Istanbul, Turkey 12 29-31 October Mexico City, Mexico 13 03-05 December Lusail, Qatar 14 10-12 December Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

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