Paul Ricard dropped from F2, F3 calendars

Zandvoort will feature on both the Formula 2 and Formula 3 Championships next season with Paul Ricard the circuit making way.

F2, the second-tier single-seater racing championship, will once again feature 12 races in 2020 with Zandvoort the only new addition to the support series.

Paul Ricard, venue for the French Grand Prix, was on both the F2 and F3 calendars this year, but it has been dropped for next season.

“We kept the number of events to the same amount as the previous two years as we have found the right balance between European rounds and overseas race weekends,” Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel said.

🚨 2020 CALENDAR 🚨 Save the dates! Our 2020 calendar is here 😍 Season opener in Bahrain 🇧🇭

First trip to Zandvoort 🇳🇱

Finale in Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪 Who's in? 🙌#F2 #RoadToF1 pic.twitter.com/pC4btHE1vf — Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) September 17, 2019

He added: “More tracks would have liked to have F2 race, but as always, we want to ensure that our championship remains affordable by keeping the costs under control and thus the number of events to a total of twelve.”

The 2020 F2 campaign will start in Bahrain before moving to Zandvoort while it will draw to a conclusion alongside the F1 season at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on November 29.

The F3 season, meanwhile, will have nine rounds as it will also start at the Sakhir Circuit, but it will come to an end in Russia on September 26.

🗓 2020 F3 CALENDAR IS HERE 🗓 We've got one extra round… and two new additions! We can't wait to meet you, @BAH_Int_Circuit and @CPZtweets 😘#F3 #RoadToF1 pic.twitter.com/UcnWXyRSBh — Formula 3 (@FIAFormula3) September 17, 2019

