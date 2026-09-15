Kimi Antonelli looks set to win the F1 2026 world championship, holding an 81-point advantage after his eighth win of the campaign in Spain.

With the season turning into the home straight soon, the question turns to when could he win the Drivers’ title for the first time.

Kimi Antonelli title permutations: Singapore GP currently the earliest coronation date

Russell is the driver closest to his Mercedes teammate in the standings as they are, with the calendar still containing both the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

Should Antonelli maximum points in Azerbaijan next time out, the Singapore Grand Prix is the earliest event where Antonelli could technically become World Champion.

However, that would require a zero-point haul for Russell, and the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris remain behind the second Mercedes driver in the standings.

If everything falls in Antonelli’s favour, the 20-year-old could leave Marina Bay with a 164-point lead with only 150 points left available in the six remaining races.

Event ANT Maximum gap Available Azerbaijan 317 -106 208 Bahrain 342 -131 183 Singapore Sprint 350 -139 175 Singapore 375 -164 150 United States 400 -189 125

What if the calendar loses a race?

That is only one of several possible permutations.

However, if the 2026 schedule reduces to 22 races from its current 23, that earliest date Antonelli can win the title would still be at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Doubt surrounds the final two scheduled races of the season, with Imola flagged as a potential replacement season finale should the Middle East events be called off.

By taking maximum points in the Baku race, and again in the Singapore Sprint, Antonelli could hold a 139-point lead but 150 points would be available. He need then only score 12 points on Sunday in Marina Bay to seal the title.

Event ANT Max gap Available Azerbaijan 317 -106 183 Bahrain 342 -131 158 Singapore Sprint 350 -139 150 Singapore 375 -164 125 United States 400 -189 100

More about the F1 2026 season so far

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Norris reveals VSC driver scrutiny after Spanish GP heartbreak

When can Antonelli win the title regardless of other results?

Factoring in the probability that Antonelli’s title rivals will score championship points, it is more likely that he will mathematically secure the title in Interlagos, with three races remaining.

Should the final two events be cancelled, however, and the season conclude elsewhere (again, likely Imola), the championship could be over in Mexico City.

As it stands, there are a maximum of 233 points still available. George Russell’s current 211-point tally means a mathematical maximum of 444 points available for the Briton.

With Antonelli already on 292 points, another 153 points would guarantee him the title, regardless of Russell’s results.

If the schedule is reduced to 22-races, that would drop to 128 points required, with 419 being Russell’s maximum instead.

There are still 169 points available for second-placed finishes this season, meaning Antonelli can finish P2 in every race and Sprint and still win the title, even if Russell wins every remaining race.

Which races remain in the F1 2026 calendar?

Currently, nine rounds and a Sprint remain in the 2026 calendar.

The Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix remain on the schedule as it stands, but with ongoing uncertainty in the region, Formula One Management is set to take a decision on whether or not those rounds can go ahead.

If not, FOM chief executive, Stefano Domenicali, has said a contingency plan would be in place of a season finale in Europe, with Imola the front runner.

Round 15: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, September 24-26

Round 16: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, October 2-4

Round 17: Singapore Grand Prix, October 9-11 (F1 Sprint event)

Round 18: United States Grand Prix, October 23-25

Round 19: Mexico City Grand Prix, October 30-November 1

Round 20: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, November 6-8

Round 21: Las Vegas Grand Prix, November 19-21

Round 22: Qatar Grand Prix, November 27-29

Round 23: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, December 4-6

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