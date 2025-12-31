10 things we say goodbye to in Formula 1 after 2025

As we ready to welcome in the new year, and a fresh era for Formula 1, we are reminded of all that we say goodbye to with the passing of 2025.

From iconic names of the sport, to revolutionary technology and the grid structure as we knew it, let’s round up all that we say goodbye to in Formula 1 after 2025.

10 Formula 1 farewells as 2025 concludes

Sauber

The Sauber-operated F1 squad has gone by various identities over the years, from Sauber, to BMW-Sauber, to Alfa Romeo-Sauber, and simply Alfa Romeo.

But, it feels like a true final chapter now for Sauber, after the takeover by Audi to form their F1 2026 works team.

Founder Peter Sauber was in attendance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, an emotional goodbye to the eponymous team which he brought onto the F1 grid all the way back in 1993.

510 grand prix starts later, we say thank you for the memories, Sauber, as focus switches to what Audi can achieve in the sport.

Renault power

Another name woven into the fabric of Formula 1 history, Renault, retires its engine programme after 2025.

The French manufacturer was set to be a sixth F1 2026 engine entrant, but controversially pulled the plug on their project, and transitioned Alpine to Mercedes customer status for 2026.

Back-to-back Constructors’ Champions in 2005/06 – with Fernando Alonso winning the Drivers’ crown in both years – Renault has tasted further title wins over the years through their engine partnerships. We are talking 12 Constructors’ and 11 Drivers’ titles when taking those into account also.

An underwhelming F1 2025 for Alpine – which finished rock bottom of the standings – was not the kind of swansong which Renault power deserved, but its achievements in the sport are forever undeniable.

Yuki Tsunoda (for now or for good)

Yuki Tsunoda, at last, got the chance at Red Bull Racing which many thought he deserved for some time. But, he failed to deliver when that call came.

33 points and 17th in the Drivers’ Championship was not a good enough return, when teammate Max Verstappen fell two points short of winning a fifth straight World Championship.

Tsunoda drops to Red Bull reserve and test driver for 2026, and it is uncertain whether he will find a route back onto the grid as Alex Albon and Sergio Perez did before him.

DRS

Love it or loath it – the Drag Reduction System [DRS] split opinions as an overtaking aid in Formula 1 ever since it arrived in 2011.

But, DRS had its last flap opening in Abu Dhabi.

The beefed up batteries and ‘Overtake Mode’ will pick up where DRS left off. It remains to be seen how this electrical power boost alternative will be received in the world of F1.

First F1 hybrid engines

Formula 1 changed the game in 2014, when it moved away from naturally-aspirated engines, and introduced the most complex hybrid ‘power units’ ever seen.

In 2026, the next generation of hybrids will arrive, featuring a 50/50 split between electrical and biofuel power. Manufacturers will be governed by an engine cost cap, with the MGU-H element scrapped to reduce costs.

Frozen engines

It will also be goodbye to the engine development freeze which had been in place since 2022.

Let the 2026 engine development battle, begin.

Those ground effect cars

It is not only revamped engines for F1 2026. The cars are also getting a makeover.

That will see a marked scaling back of the ground effect aero concept which characterised the 2022-25 era of F1 cars.

Lewis Hamilton said there is “nothing” he will miss about these cars which bow out after 2025. Carlos Sainz was in agreement. Nico Hulkenberg was more neutral.

The F1 2026 move to smaller, lighter cars appears widely welcomed, but the proof will be in the pudding as to whether they will be a step forward in terms of racing action.

10-team grid

2025 was the final year of a Formula 1 grid featuring 10 teams.

Next year, Cadillac F1 makes its hotly-anticipated debut, with Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez at the wheel, as they make their respective returns to the sport.

Cadillac is to initially use the Ferrari power unit, ahead of a future switch to General Motors works engine status.

Barcelona hosting Spanish Grand Prix

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya does feature on the F1 2026 calendar. But, it no longer hosts the Spanish Grand Prix.

For 2026, the new Madring street circuit in Madrid will take over as home of the Spanish Grand Prix, meaning the 2025 staging was the final at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

F1 races on in Barcelona, contesting the – you guessed it – Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton with no podiumless seasons

Going into 2025, Lewis Hamilton had scored at least one podium in every F1 season he contested.

He ends 2025 having recorded his first podiumless season, after a disastrous first year with Ferrari.

F1 2026 will be a critical year in the iconic F1 story and career of Lewis Hamilton.

