10 years of Formula E: The challenges the series will face in its next decade

On September 13, 2014, 20 all-electric open-wheel machines launched into action on the streets of Beijing, China. This race, won by Lucas di Grassi, was the first Formula E race ever hosted — and the beginning of what has become a decade-long experiment in electric technology.

Much has changed in the decade since the first ePrix took place, and to celebrate the first 10 years of FE, we’re going to take a look back at how much has changed since then — and what challenges may come in the future.

10 years of Formula E: An EV explosion

In 2014, electric cars were available for purchase, but few folks were buying them. A Fortune article from 2015 estimates that, worldwide, just over 283,000 EVs were sold in 2014, while other sites estimate that number to be closer to 320,000.

While we can’t speak for all of 2024 yet, we did see 13.6 million EVs sold globally back in 2023, with 9.5 million of those vehicles being battery-electric vehicles.

That’s because, over the past decade, EV popularity has soared, and the options are seemingly endless.

If you wanted an electric car back in 2014, your options were limited, and they were decidedly uncool. Endless jokes have been made about vehicles like the Nissan LEAF and the Chevy Volt, as neither car can really be seen as the pinnacle of performance.

Now, in 2024, your options are endless. If you need something small and nimble, the Fiat 500e will do. For something sleek and sexy, you can turn to the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. If you want something with an absurd amount of power, consider the Tesla Model S Plaid.

Does that explosion in options have a one-to-one correlation with Formula E? Not so much. But the all-electric series has certainly improved and refined the technology on the market.

“The software and technology we use in these cars are going onto the production line and is creating more efficient cars for the future,” Sam Bird told me back in 2023, while he was racing for Jaguar.

“Through the work we do with this team, we’ve increased the efficiency of the Jaguar I-Pace by like 20 kilometers, which is a good chunk of range, considering all [the engineers] did was change software.”

The future of FE — and electric vehicles

Back in 2014, when FE first debuted, electric vehicles weren’t brand-new by any means, but they were only just beginning to be taken seriously as a legitimate form of transportation, and as a potential primary source of power for vehicles in the future.

Since then, we’ve seen EVs become popular, to the extent that countries, cities, and automakers have committed to going fully electric within the next few years.

There’s just one problem: People aren’t buying EVs.

While Formula E has been able to solve problems of battery capacity and speed, the sport has also struggled to implement in-race fast charging — and that’s incredibly similar to the problems average consumers are facing when it comes time to consider their next vehicle purchase.

Some countries have done better than others when it comes to developing the robust charging infrastructure needed to facilitate an EV revolution, but it would be extremely bold to say that any country would be prepared for the bulk of its car-owning citizenship to drive electric machinery.

That has resulted in another perceptual shift; rather than commit to fully electric vehicles, consumers are opting for hybrid or plug-in hybrid machines.

A straight hybrid vehicle is still primarily powered by a combustion engine, though it utilizes an electric motor to extend the life of each tank of gas. Plug-in hybrids, by contrast, often include several driving options, including an electric-only mode where range can be regenerated without needing a charge, or where the battery can be topped up overnight with a basic at-home charger.

As pure EV technology comes into question, it’s likely we’ll see repercussions in Formula E. After all, we’ve already seen brands like Mercedes enter, then leave, the sport, feeling that a few years of participation was enough to give them a much needed leg-up on the electric competition in the consumer marketplace.

Brands like Jaguar, Maserati, Nissan, and Porsche may begin to reconsider their participation as the transfer of technology becomes less relevant.

But that doesn’t mean FE as a concept, or as a series, will become irrelevant. It just means it’ll need to be particularly intentional about how it grows.

One key area where FE has a chance to make a big difference? By delivering on its promises.

The so-called “EV revolution” has been plagued with people making big promises they can’t deliver on.

Cadillac, Ford, Mercedes, Genesis, and so many other automotive brands initially pledged to go fully electric by a certain date — only to walk back on those promises.

Governments around the world have implemented mandates that forbid combustion cars from driving in certain cities, or that require all new cars sold in the area to be electric by a certain date. Sadly, those ambitious plans haven’t been met with enough infrastructural change to make those dreams a reality.

Even the hands-on consumer experience with EVs has been fraught, as buyers struggle to find functional chargers, as those chargers take longer than advertised to fill a battery, or as automaker promises about range or horsepower fall flat.

All of those broken or delayed promises have resulted in some serious disillusionment with the EV industry. But if Formula E wants to avoid the same apathy, the series can do something as simple as deliver on its promises.

It won’t be easy. FE has been promising the introduction of “fast charging,” where vehicles can take a battery boost, for years — but the technology isn’t quite ready to debut yet. Fans have grown frustrated, but FE could easily transform that frustration into awe if it dedicates itself to that technology.

Further, FE’s calendar is always subject to change thanks to fickle local governments. The racing has become processional despite the series’ claims that the competition is exciting. Drivers have expressed frustrations with the series management, and teams have pushed back against proposed technical regulations — all because the series promised them something it hasn’t delivered.

Formula E was born into skepticism, and its second decade will be characterized by the same mindset, albeit for different reasons. Where electrification was once laughed off for being to new a technology, it’s now being ridiculed over structural and governmental challenges that have little do to with the vehicles themselves.

If Formula E wants to turn the tides of electrification — and of the popularity of its series — then all it needs to do is become reliable. That, however, is far easier said than done.

