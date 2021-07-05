Torquing Point: The 2021 Austrian Grand Prix

Formula 1 was back for the second of a double-header at the Red Bull Ring, as Max Verstappen ran rampant again in front of a passionate crowd draped in the orange of the Dutchman’s home nation.

Henry is joined once again by Charlotte Lines and the PF1 team applaud the continuing heroics of McLaren’s Lando Norris, after the young Briton was praised by the seven-time World Champion, no less.

Norris was the talk of the paddock after putting in another sterling performance in his MCL35M, taking his third podium of the season and beating the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez in the process.

With a 32-point lead at the top of the World Championship, the team talk about Verstappen’s ominous form and how he is looking comfortable while stretching his advantage at the top of the standings.

But Hamilton has signed a new contract to stay at Mercedes, which not only leaves just one seat open at the Silver Arrows for next season, it also solidifies the future of Formula 1’s most statistically successful driver.

Elsewhere, George Russell came agonisingly close to getting his first points for Williams – again – and the hosts ask the question about whether Russell knows more about his future than he lets on…

Penalties were the order of the day in Austria, and the team dissect just how busy the Stewards will have been in Austria – and whether or not they were right to dish out as many punishments as they did, with some decisions seemingly much more justifiable than others.

There’s a brief look ahead to what will be a new-look race weekend at Silverstone, and Henry and Charlotte feel the Formula 1 paddock has earned a well-deserved rest after three gruelling weekends on the bounce.

Have a listen to our podcast by clicking below, or heading to your usual podcast provider.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1, like our Facebook page and join us on Instagram!