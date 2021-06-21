Torquing Point: 2021 French Grand Prix

A real anomaly is discussed in the latest episode of Torquing Point: an absolute thriller of a French Grand Prix.

There are a number of things that made it so good, but the main one was the titanic battle at the front between Mercedes and Red Bull.

In a reverse of Barcelona, it was Max Verstappen’s team that won the race thanks to a two-stop strategy this time around, but the Dutchman still had a lot of work to do. He drove a near-perfect race, as did Lewis Hamilton, and Finley and Henry applaud them both.

The fight for the win was made all the more interesting by the fact that Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas got involved? Just how important is the Mexican to Red Bull, and why oh why didn’t Mercedes listen to the Finn?

Behind the top four, McLaren were the winners of the day with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo in P5 and P6. The PF1 team discuss how strong a lineup that is when firing, and wonder where the fight for P3 in the standings will go from here after a terrible day for Ferrari.

Coming home just behind the McLaren pair was Pierre Gasly, who was once again one of the most impressive drivers of the weekend. Given how good he looks and the fact that Esteban Ocon was firmly second best to Fernando Alonso, have Alpine been a bit rash with their decision to give their man a new three-year deal?

The Aston Martin drivers are then looked at, with both doing excellently to secure a double-points finish. Is Sebastian Vettel back? And does Lance Stroll get the credit he deserves?

