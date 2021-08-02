Torquing Point: The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix

The first half of the year ended in style, and all that happened in Hungary is discussed in the last podcast before the summer break.

The race was made so great largely by the chaos of the first few laps, with Valtteri Bottas channelling his inner terminator and Lewis Hamilton being the only man on the grid for the restart after a mishap on his part. Such chaos is what the PF1 team look at first.

The pair then turn their attention to the fight for the win that followed. Esteban Ocon prevailed thanks to a perfect performance, while Fernando Alonso played a big part too with the stunning manner in which he held off Hamilton. Has the Frenchman restored his reputation as one of the best young guns around, and being a team player, is the Spaniard better than ever?

Alonso wasn’t the only older head to impress in Budapest with Sebastian Vettel crossing the line in P2 after an excellent drive. Disqualification may take away the result, but it takes nothing away from his performance, and Michelle and Finley couldn’t be happier to see him thrive.

They agree though that in a day full of feel-good stories, perhaps the biggest of them came further down the grid, with Williams scoring their first double-points finish since 2018 and their first points at all since 2019. How big a result was that for them, and how great was George Russell’s emotional reaction to it?

To round off the episode, the bigger picture is looked at, with the state of the title fight between Hamilton and Max Verstappen heading into the second half of the year being discussed.

