Torquing Point: The 2021 Styrian Grand Prix

Formula 1 returned to the Red Bull Ring for the first of two races in Spielberg, and the latest episode of Torquing Point dives straight into Sunday’s action.

It was Max Verstappen’s most dominant performance of the season as he took his third win in four races, which left Mercedes scratching their heads as to how they can claw back the gap Red Bull have created at the front.

The Silver Arrows lost more ground to the Milton Keynes-based team in both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships, with the team admitting for the first time that they didn’t have an answer for the pace of the car ahead.

Henry is joined by Charlotte Lines and the pair discuss just where Mercedes go from here, and just how much they believe Toto Wolff when he says the team won’t be bringing any more upgrades to their car this season.

The performances of Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are all in the spotlight – as well as the misfortunes of Daniel Ricciardo and the agony of George Russell being denied a fantastic chance of earning his long-awaited first points for Williams.

The two Haas drivers were at it again and the PF1 team talk about Guenther Steiner’s unusual present to one of his drivers – which we wouldn’t know whether or not it was a nice gesture or simply insulting.

After a strong race in France, is Fernando Alonso back to his best? Henry and Charlotte discuss the two-time World Champion’s fortunes and all the latest gossip from the paddock, with a brief look ahead to next weekend’s race.

With another race at the same circuit this weekend, tyre compounds have been changed for the race and the weather may even play a part. Click below to listen or head to wherever the best podcasts are downloaded.

