Lando Norris took a giant stride towards the title as he crowned an impressive Brazilian Grand Prix race weekend with victory.

It was Max Verstappen though, who made the perfect 10 obsolete, while Lewis Hamilton saw his nightmare visit to Interlagos meet an early conclusion. Our Brazilian Grand Prix driver ratings are in.

2025 Brazilian Grand Prix driver ratings

Lando Norris – 10

It has all just clicked for Lando Norris at the right time. In a repeat of the Sprint front row, Norris from pole comfortably handled the Kimi Antonelli threat, but his work was far from done, as a certain Max Verstappen was on the rampage.

When Norris made his first stop on Lap 30, he came out behind the pit-lane-starter Verstappen. This was not an out-of-sync positioning, with Verstappen having made a couple of stops early doors.

But, Norris quickly cleared the Red Bull into Turn 1 on fresher tyres, and pulled away.

A potential target for the flying Dutchman who bolted on softs for his final stint, Norris kept his head down and did more than enough to secure victory, by the comfortable margin of 10 seconds.

These performances are becoming trademark Lando Norris, and look increasingly likely to take him to a first world championship.

Kimi Antonelli – 9

It would not be Verstappen who Norris took the win from. Take a bow Kimi Antonelli.

Surviving a collision which also featured Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc, the Italian teenager had his mirrors full of Verstappen in the closing laps, refusing to flinch as the Red Bull driver sent darts for the inside line designed to distract.

Minus one wide moment on the final lap – which gave Verstappen another sniff as his soft tyres began to cry for mercy – it was a sensational drive which gave Antonelli his best result yet in Formula 1. Mercedes’ decision to keep faith in their academy graduate is paying off.

Max Verstappen – 10

Well, Max, congratulations on making a mockery of the perfect 10, as it really cannot do justice to the performance which he produced.

His early surge up the order was derailed via a front-right picture, forcing him into an early second stop, but it was merely a minor bump in the road. Carving his way through the pack at ease, the painful memories of that Q1 exit were firmly banished for Verstappen and Red Bull.

The setup changes on the RB21, and its new power unit, were working a treat, and with victory, remarkably, a possibility, Red Bull decided that a third stop to bring new soft tyres into play was Verstappen’s best bet.

Russell was dispatched at Turn 1, and Verstappen quickly latched on to the gearbox of Antonelli’s lead Mercedes. In the end, his soft tyres could not quite hang on, but that takes nothing away from what was a simply lovely, no… breathtaking performance. What is it with Verstappen and Interlagos highlight reels.

George Russell – 8

Antonelli was the star of the Mercedes show in Brazil, but that does not mean Russell had a poor day at the office, far from it.

Flying under the radar somewhat, Russell, unfortunately, stood little chance when Verstappen arrived on the scene with his softs at the peak of their power. He was also growing increasingly concerned with overheating brakes, an issue also impacting Antonelli.

But, Russell would see off the late threat of Oscar Piastri to secure a solid P4.

Oscar Piastri – 6

Second would have been very much within reach for Piastri, were it not for his 10-second penalty. He was deemed the cause of the collision early in the race at T1, having locked a wheel and shunted Antonelli into Leclerc’s Ferrari.

Antonelli did not exactly afford Piastri a plentiful supply of racing room, making Piastri’s disapproval over his punishment understandable.

But, fifth is a result which just will not cut it with Norris in such form. Piastri is now 24 points behind the sister McLaren at the top of the championship, his hopes hanging by a thread.

Oliver Bearman – 9

The Haas VF-25 has shown pace all weekend, and Bearman took full advantage with another impressive run to P6.

Even a sticky front-left on his final stop could not halt the British rookie, who must be increasingly catching the eye of his parent team Ferrari.

Liam Lawson – 8

A solid day’s work for both Racing Bulls drivers, which risked going up in smoke on the final lap, as Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar collided at Turn 1.

Thankfully, there was no harm done, and no penalties issued, as Lawson secured seventh ahead of his teammate with the one-stop strategy. It was the kind of performance which Lawson desperately needs as he fights for an F1 2026 seat with the team.

Isack Hadjar – 8

Kept Piastri honest at the start, and got us all laughing with his “don’t shout at me, okay. Thank you” radio message, as Racing Bulls urged him to trust in his better medium tyres for the final stint.

Worked his way back into the points and up to P8 at the chequered flag, ensuring a double-points finish for the team.

Nico Hulkenberg – 8

Like Lawson, a clinical execution of the one-stop, with points the reward, on what was a difficult race weekend on the other side of the Sauber garage.

Pierre Gasly – 8

A point in the Sprint and the Grand Prix, as Pierre Gasly continues to push at a time where Alpine must be counting down the days to the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi.

Alex Albon – 7

Gave Gasly a last-lap scrap for the final point, which included a banging of wheels. Came out on the wrong side of it in 11th.

Esteban Ocon – 8

Max Verstappen, of course, stole the headlines among the pit-lane starters, but Esteban Ocon’s rise to twelfth was not too shabby either in the pacey Haas.

Carlos Sainz – 7

Gave Hamilton a whack at Turn 1, an incident which the stewards decided required no further action. Pointed to “considerable damage” from the contact and a “slow first stop” after a race which will not live long in the memory from a Williams persuasion.

Fernando Alonso – 7

Started on the hard tyre, a compound which did not make many friends during the course of the race. Lacked the pace to do much more than 14th on the two-stopper.

Franco Colapinto – 6

Escaped major impact after Hamilton’s hit from behind. Went on to finish at the tail end of a DRS train in 15th, on a race weekend where his Alpine F1 2026 deal was signed.

Lance Stroll – 6

An innocent casualty of Yuki Tsunoda going far too hot into T8. Sent into a spin and drove on to 16th.

Yuki Tsunoda – 5

Picked up a 10-second penalty for the Stroll collision, which was incorrectly served in the pits as Red Bull touched the car too early, triggering another 10-second penalty. Finished as the last of the classified runners.

Lewis Hamilton – 5

A nightmare return to Sao Palou for Hamilton, who was left with significant floor damage from his collision with Colapinto, which triggered a five-second penalty. He retired the Ferrari soon after.

Charles Leclerc – N/A

Very unlucky to be caught up in the early Piastri and Antonelli collision. The only driver to be retired by it, as the front-left tyre went rolling off down the road.

Gabriel Bortoleto – N/A

Absolutely not the first Brazilian Grand Prix of dreams. Felt squeezed onto the grass by Stroll as they battled into Turn 10. Nosed into the barrier with a broken steering arm spelling race over.

