2025 Rolex 24: How to watch IMSA’s season opener at Daytona

Between January 23 and January 26, the Rolex 24 will kick off the start of the 2025 racing season down at Daytona International Speedway’s infield road course.

The endurance event has a long and storied history in the motorsport realm, and for those interested in tuning in, we’ve got all the details here.

What is the Rolex 24?

The Rolex 24 is a 24-hour race that takes place at the Daytona International Speedway utilizing a 3.56 mi (5.73 km) infield road course as well as part of the banked oval.

Endurance races at Daytona were first introduced in 1962, though at that point, races lasted for three hours, then for 2,000 kilometers. The first 24 hour race took place in 1966, with Rolex signing on as the title sponsor back in 1992.

Two drivers share a record-setting five wins at the event: Hurley Haywood (1973, 1975, 1977, 1979, 1991) and Scott Pruett (1994, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2013).

Porsche boasts the mosts overall wins by far, with 19 victories spanning from 1968 all the way up to 2024.

The event is part of the informal “Triple Crown of Endurance Racing,” which also consists of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring.

Plus, thanks to its early season timing, plenty of Formula 1 drivers have had the opportunity to compete and win at the Daytona 24, including Pedro Rodriguez, Rolf Stommelen, Juan Pablo Monyota, Kamui Kobayashi, and more.

What classes compete in the Rolex 24?

There are four classes at the Rolex 24 — two prototype classes, and two GT classes. While all four classes of cars will be on track at the same time, the individual classes will largely be competing in their own race.

Let’s run through the classes:

" style="width: 100%; display: inline-flex; max-width: 100%;">

Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) : GTP is the premier class of endurance racing. These machines are prototypes powered by hybrid engines; the hybrid powertrain is common across all manufacturers, but entrants are allowed to develop their own combustion engines and bodywork. There are two types of GTP — LMDh and LMH — which we’ll discuss more in-depth below.

: GTP is the premier class of endurance racing. These machines are prototypes powered by hybrid engines; the hybrid powertrain is common across all manufacturers, but entrants are allowed to develop their own combustion engines and bodywork. There are two types of GTP — LMDh and LMH — which we’ll discuss more in-depth below. Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) : These closed-cockpit machines may look like prototypes, but they’re built using a common chassis (the Oreca 07) and a common engine (the Gibson GK428 V8). This class features far more standardization, allowing driver talent to shine.

: These closed-cockpit machines may look like prototypes, but they’re built using a common chassis (the Oreca 07) and a common engine (the Gibson GK428 V8). This class features far more standardization, allowing driver talent to shine. GT Daytona Pro (GTD Pro) : GTD Pro machines are designed to international GT3 regulations. Factory teams and professional drivers are allowed here.

: GTD Pro machines are designed to international GT3 regulations. Factory teams and professional drivers are allowed here. GT Daytona (GTD): GTD machines are also built to international GT3 technical regulations, but they feature customer racing teams fielded by a blend of professional and amateur drivers.

There are two different kinds of GTP cars as well. Both feature a similar base of regulations, with a few tweaks, and both can compete in either WEC or IMSA.

Le Mans Daytona h (LMDh) : LMDh regulations mandate that a chassis must be built by one of four licensed constructors, and that the team utilizes off-the-shelf components. This is a more affordable option.

: LMDh regulations mandate that a chassis must be built by one of four licensed constructors, and that the team utilizes off-the-shelf components. This is a more affordable option. Le Mans Hypercar (LMH): LMH regulations allow manufacturers to design and develop plenty of their own hybrid components. This is a more expensive option, as it requires greater development.

If you’re familiar with the World Endurance Championship, you’ll notice that are some similarities — primarily, that there field is split between prototypes and GT cars.

Get up to date with the latest IMSA deep-dives:

👉 How four blasts from F1’s past are performing in IMSA SportsCar Championship

👉 We are witnessing an American sports car racing renaissance – and Petit Le Mans proved it

Are there any drivers or teams I’d recognize?

Formula 1 fans will want to keep a keen eye on Cadillac‘s GTP teams during the Rolex 24; this program is expected to serve as a primer for the manufacturer’s incoming Formula 1 hybrid powertrain.

While there are plenty of technical differences in the construction of an F1 hybrid power unit and a GTP hybrid, Cadillac has been able to experiment with design. There are three Cadillacs competing in the Rolex 24: The Nos. 10 and 40 fielded by Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Global, and the No. 31 Action Express Racing machine.

The slate of drivers is even more impressive, with plenty of former or aspiring F1 drivers hitting the field.

In the GTP class, keep an eye on Felipe Nasr (No. 7 Porsche), Will Stevens and Brendon Hartley (No. 10 Cadillac), Jack Aitkin and Felipe Drugovich (No. 31 Cadillac), Kamui Kobayashi (No. 40 Cadillac), Romain Grosjean and Daniil Kvyat (No. 63 Lamborghini), and Pascal Wehrlein (No. 85 Porsche).

Key names in LMP2 include Colton Herta (No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing), Sebastien Bourdais (No. 8 Tower Motorsports), Paul di Resta (No. 22 United Autorsports), Pietro Fittipaldi (No. 73 Pratt Miller Motorsports), and Felipe Massa (No. 74 Riley).

The GTD Pro class does lack former F1 stars, but the No. 91 Trackhouse Corvette is expected to be quick thanks to a lineup of former Australian Supercars stars Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen, teenage talent Connor Zilisch, and longtime endurance star (who is also competing in an LMP2 machine) Ben Keating.

In GTD, you may recognize names like James Calado (No. 021 Triarsi Competitzione Ferrari), Antonio Fuoco (No. 47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari), Tatiana Calderon (No. 66 Gradient Racing Mustang), and the all-female No. 83 Iron Dames team.

Where can I watch the Rolex 24?

If you live in the United States, the television schedule is as such:

Saturday, 1:30pm to 2:30 pm ET: NBC

Saturday, 1:35pm to 11:59pm ET: IMSA.tv

Saturday, 2:30pm to 6:30pm ET: USA

Sunday, 12:00am to 1:40pm ET: IMSA.tv

Sunday, 12pm to 2pm ET: NBC

The full race will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Internationally, all IMSA broadcasts will be available to livestream on IMSA’s official YouTube channel.

Read next: 12 must-watch races before F1 2025: Dakar, Daytona and many more