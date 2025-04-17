After falling short of the mark in our Bahrain GP predictions, the PlanetF1.com teams dusts off the crystal ball and tries again for Saudi Arabia.

The staff here at PlanetF1.com have a few ideas, and we’re sharing our boldest ones here with you. Got a bold prediction of your own? Drop it in the comments!

Charles Leclerc, not Lewis Hamilton, on the podium

By Michelle Foster

I’d say a McLaren 1-2 but that’s not bold, that’s factual. It’s going to be a scorcher at the Jeddah circuit and that will suit McLaren. So not only will they secure their first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix win, but they’ll do it with a 1-2.

And Charles Leclerc will join them on the podium.

Leclerc and Ferrari were there or thereabouts in the heat in Bahrain, either Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton inside the top four in all three practice sessions. They also came into their own during the Grand Prix.

Having introduced a new floor, Ferrari did not confirm whether that allowed them to run a bit closer to the ground, but both drivers’ pace on the medium tyres in the middle stint was almost a match for race leader Oscar Piastri’s in clean air.

It wasn’t race-winning pace, but then again, who can match the McLarens at the moment?

So I predict a McLaren 1-2, and that Ferrari will secure their first top-three result in a Grand Prix for F1 2025 with Leclerc behind the wheel of the SF-25.

Alex Albon and Isack Hadjar to both finish in the top five

By Oliver Harden

Jeddah is due a wild one. And so, frankly, is Formula 1 itself after a few tame affairs since Australia.

So who is best placed to spring a surprise at a circuit like this? Drivers who have so far shown a handy turn of speed in a couple of handy little cars which inspire confidence.

Alex Albon has caught Carlos Sainz at a good time and, still thought of very highly in Milton Keynes, could be an outsider to lead a new-look Red Bull in 2026 if the team are forced to rip it all up and start again.

And you just knew Isack Hadjar’s arc would be worth following the moment he crashed out on the formation lap in Australia.

He has been the great revelation of the season and has been right up there with best of the rookies across the first four races.

After the low of Melbourne, is he in for an emotional high at some point in 2025?

F1 has a funny habit of delivering great stories like that.

F1 2025: The season’s winners and losers

👉 The results of the F1 2025 championship

👉 The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

Jack Doohan to score his first point(s) in Jeddah

By Henry Valantine

Only four drivers have yet to get off the mark in 2025 so far, Fernando Alonso included, but on the evidence of Pierre Gasly’s showing in Bahrain, I think we’ll see Jack Doohan make it into the points in Jeddah.

He has form in Saudi Arabia before, earning a feature race podium in F2 in 2023, and should Alpine maintain their potential from Bahrain, he could be in the mix.

Jeddah is a very different circuit, granted, but his previous experience there will come in handy.

A first F1 podium for Kimi Antonelli

By Jamie Woodhouse

While it has been George Russell delivering the headline drives and results for Mercedes – including nursing a W16 with electrical and braking issues to P2 in Bahrain – teenage rookie team-mate Kimi Antonelli has also been enjoying a solid start to life in Formula 1 with the Silver Arrows.

A consistent figure well inside the top 10 until Bahrain, I will back Antonelli to bounce back in style by making the top three for the first time in his F1 career at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Jeddah Circuit is one which he has prior experience of, coming in F2 last season, where he was P6 in both races.

Fernando Alonso maintains his point-less streak

By Elizabeth Blackstock

Heading into Saudi Arabia, there are four drivers currently sitting with 0 points: Liam Lawson, Jack Doohan, Gabriel Bortoleto, and… Fernando Alonso.

The Aston Martin driver simply hasn’t had much luck when it comes to finishing inside the points this year. Whether it was his crash in Australia, brake failure in China, and two finishes outside the points in Japan and Bahrain, the Spaniard is having far from a promising year.

According to Alonso, the primary issue seems to be the fact that the car struggles in low-speed sections. Thankfully, the Saudi circuit is quite high speed, but that doesn’t mean some other misfortune won’t befall the former two-time champ.

It’ll be another weekend out of the points for Fernando Alonso.

Read next: Time waits for Carlos Sainz, so why is Lewis Hamilton declared finished?