As the drama unfolded behind, George Russell raced on to Singapore Grand Prix victory, his second of the season.

McLaren successfully defended the Constructors’ Championship, though there were fireworks for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri en route. Lewis Hamilton meanwhile found himself in the firing line of the FIA stewards, and Fernando Alonso.

Driver ratings for the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix

George Russell – 9

Launching from pole, the key assignment for Russell was to hold off Max Verstappen at the start, who chasing a third win on the trot, smelt a route back into the title fight.

Russell succeeded, and built up a lead of 9.5 seconds over Verstappen, the first of the leading duo to stop. Verstappen proceeded to whittle away that gap, but errors at Turn 14 and Turn 2 allowed Russell to scamper away again. An alibi later emerged for the Dutchman.

With a final victory margin of 5.430s, Russell returned to the top step of the podium for the first time since Canada. It was a drive which lacked wow factor, but one where the Mercedes driver did what he needed to do to get the job done.

Max Verstappen – 7.5

Such Verstappen errors seemed uncharacteristic, and the reigning champion soon began complaining of “rears like a handbrake.” Struggling with gear shifting and balance, Verstappen admitted after the race that second was the best he could do.

Verstappen had the pace to cover off a McLaren overcut, and despite an ailing Red Bull RB21, was able to keep Norris at bay and secure an impressive runner-up result, considering the circumstances.

Lando Norris – 5.5

It was a chaotic start to the Singapore GP for Norris. His launch was excellent, as he further banished that poor starter myth of the past. However, not only did he proceed to give Verstappen a tap, Norris also banged wheels with teammate Piastri, who was left far from impressed.

If McLaren had the pace advantage over Verstappen, then the overcut window was the time to prove it. That plan did not pay off, and despite closing in on an apparently poorly Red Bull, Norris could not make the pass in dirty air.

A wide moment and brush of the wall through the penultimate corner, did not help the title hopeful’s cause.

Oscar Piastri – 6

It is safe to say that Piastri felt aggrieved over the Turn 3 incident, or, as he termed it, a “pretty **** job at avoiding” contact from Norris. With McLaren opting for a post-race review over the incident, rather than swapping the drivers, Piastri deemed that “not fair” from his team.

Just to compound things for Piastri, a slow 5.2-second stop, thanks to a stuck left-rear tyre, left him with even more work to do in his second and final stint.

Now almost 10 seconds behind Norris, analysis from PlanetF1.com’s resident data expert, Uros Radovanovic, showed Piastri lapped 0.25s faster per tour than Norris on average after the setback, and 0.35s better off than Verstappen. Refusing to let his head drop earns Piastri credit.

But, considering Verstappen’s issues, and Norris’ struggles in the dirty air, one would still have anticipated the Drivers’ Championship leader joining that battle. Alas, Piastri crossed the line two seconds back from the sister McLaren. His lead was further trimmed to 22 points.

Kimi Antonelli – 7

After a very challenging European phase of the season, Kimi Antonelli appears to be getting his rookie season, and F1 career, back on track.

Following pre-race work from Mercedes on Antonelli’s W16 steering rack, the Italian teenager delivered a cool and composed drive. Making his sole stop for hard tyres on Lap 26, Antonelli made a crucial re-pass on Leclerc, and also saw off Hamilton, after Leclerc was moved aside to free up an attack from the seven-time World Champion.

As the Ferrari braking issues deepened, Antonelli pulled away and raced on to a comfortable P5.

Charles Leclerc – 5.5

A bruising F1 2025 campaign continues for Ferrari, with Singapore bringing few reasons for optimism.

It was a solid start for Leclerc, up from seventh to fifth, which included his overtake on Antonelli. Not that he could keep the Mercedes driver behind in the closing stages.

Letting Hamilton through for an unsuccessful attack on Antonelli, sixth was where Leclerc finished. Redeeming Leclerc slightly is the fact that he reported ongoing braking issues since the eighth lap.

Fernando Alonso – 9

It was an eventful Singapore Grand Prix for Fernando Alonso.

The two-time champion treated us to a fascinating battle with Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar, quickly reclaiming the place he lost at the start to the Frenchman. He had to pull the overtake again later in the race as a 9.2s pit-stop sent him plummeting down the order.

Alonso, sarcastically, awarded Hadjar the “trophy for hero of the race!” in his final, successful wheel-to-wheel scrap with the Frenchman. Overall, it was a magnificent recovery drive which had Alonso crossing the line P8.

That became an official result of seventh once Hamilton’s five-second penalty was issued, his multiple offs in a desperate attempt to stay ahead getting Alonso all hot and bothered on the radio.

Lewis Hamilton – 4

Granted, brakes are a very important feature on a Formula 1 car. But, it does not entitle a driver to engage in blatant, repeated corner cutting to hold onto a position.

Do what you must, Hamilton could argue, but his actions appeared farcical and did not reflect well on F1’s most successful driver. Alonso was justified in being upset, and a five-second penalty from the FIA stewards is hardly surprising. Not a good weekend for Hamilton or Ferrari as a whole.

Oliver Bearman – 7

Following the favoured one-stop strategy, it was a solid drive to ninth from Bearman which went somewhat under the radar in Singapore.

Finishing where he started, Bearman provided two well-earned points for himself and Haas under the lights.

Carlos Sainz – 7.5

Both Williams drivers, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, were given permission to race after a double disqualification from qualifying, relating to a technical breach.

Sainz ensured that was merely a bump in the road, as the Baku podium visitor battled his way back into the top 10, adding a further point to his tally which expands to 32 points after Singapore.

Isack Hadjar – 7

Hadjar and Alonso combined to provide the bulk of few overtaking highlights in Singapore.

Sadly, Hadjar was hamstrung by an engine issue for much of the race, one which Racing Bulls said was costing him 0.3-0.4s per lap. Narrowly missing out on the points in P11, while representing a commendable performance, does little to soften the blow.

Yuki Tsunoda – 3

An anonymous weekend and drive to 12th for Tsunoda, who failed to build on his shot of momentum from Baku.

His Red Bull future remains very much up in the air.

Lance Stroll – 6

Lance Stroll looked after those soft Pirelli tyres like he paid for them in Singapore!

Eventually pitting on Lap 39, the Safety Car which Stroll had been waiting for failed to emerge, and he was forced to settle for 13th.

Alex Albon – 7

Like Sainz, it was a strong recovery from Albon, who launched from the pit lane.

No points, but with six positions gained to cross the line 14th, Albon can be satisfied with his day’s work.

More key Singapore GP talking points from PlanetF1.com

👉 Singapore GP conclusions: Norris corners Piastri, Russell’s big chance, double Red Bull exit?

👉 McLaren’s papaya rules fall flat in the face of the Singapore Grand Prix

Liam Lawson – 5

Went all the way to Lap 49 on the mediums before pitting for softs. The faster rubber at the end could not prevent a net loss of three places with a P15 finish recorded.

Franco Colapinto – 5

Ditching softs for mediums on Lap 15, struggled to make much of an impact in the train of cars at the back. Started and finished 16th.

Gabriel Bortoleto – 5

Contact at the start meant a front wing change was required. Crossed the line 17th, unable to find much joy in that scrap to avoid last place.

Esteban Ocon – 5

Started 17th, finished 18th. A frustrating evening for Ocon, as Bearman scored points in the sister Haas.

Pierre Gasly – 5

Fortunate to escape a whack of the wall coming out of the penultimate corner, in what was otherwise an uneventful drive to 19th.

Nico Hulkenberg – 4

Went for an unforced spin after sizing up Colapinto down the inside at Turn 7. Front wings were living a charmed life at Sauber, with Hulkenberg losing an endplate in earlier Colapinto combat.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

Read next – Winners and losers from the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix