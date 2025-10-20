US Grand Prix driver ratings: Verstappen shines with Piastri anonymous

Our driver ratings have landed from the United States Grand Prix in Austin, with Max Verstappen emerging victorious in dominant fashion.

Taking the entire weekend into account, including the Sprint, here is a look at how we graded the drivers after the United States Grand Prix.

Driver ratings: United States Grand Prix 2025

Max Verstappen: 10

Sprint pole and victory, followed by an excellent qualifying lap which was good enough for pole on his first attempt in Q3, then a dominant victory in the US Grand Prix. How much more is there to say about that performance from Max Verstappen?

It was so nearly another Grand Slam (or Grand Chelem, if you prefer), but Kimi Antonelli took the fastest lap. The McLaren duo had better watch out, because Max is on the move.

Lando Norris: 8

Norris lost a place to the soft tyre-clad Leclerc at Turn 1, and the time spent trying to pass the Ferrari allowed Verstappen to gain an unassailable lead on Sunday.

Leclerc was able to hold Norris at arm’s length for most of the first half of the race, the McLaren driver continually looking in vain to the outside until a DRS-aided pass at Turn 12.

To his credit, Norris changed tack with his final pass on Leclerc and became much more aggressive in the final part of the race, though it was arguably too little, too late to challenge Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc: 8.5

Took a strategic gamble by starting on the soft tyres, and given how the race unfolded, those to use the hard tyres were not quick enough – leading to something of a strategic stalemate.

Leclerc highlighted how he didn’t want to use the hards after FP1, and that gamble paid off for him with an overtake – and staunch defence – against Norris for much of the race.

He and Ferrari should be applauded for their foresight on strategy, and Leclerc won the fan-voted Driver of the Day accolade.

Lewis Hamilton: 7.5

Made Leclerc pay for a mistake in Saturday’s Sprint, and Hamilton admitted to some frustration at not breaking his podium duck for Ferrari – though progress was found over the weekend.

He and Leclerc made good, instinctive use of the outside line at the start, making up places at Turn 1 and keeping himself in contention.

Strategy did not work in his favour after falling 10 seconds behind Leclerc after his later pit stop, but Hamilton added another career accolade in becoming the first driver ever to pass the 5,000-point mark.

Oscar Piastri: 6

One of the only times this season you can argue that Oscar Piastri has had an anonymous weekend on track.

Norris had the measure of him in both qualifying and race pace, and he admitted himself he didn’t have a “great idea” of what was behind that on Sunday.

He still holds the World Championship lead, but he was unable to trouble the cars in front for most of the weekend.

George Russell: 7

George Russell’s strong Sprint pace was not on show during the main grand prix, and losing a couple of places on the first lap proved costly for him.

Given Ferrari’s strong race pace, track position proved crucial on the day, and the Mercedes driver was unable to make the headway he had hoped to make during the race.

Yuki Tsunoda: 6.5

By the standards of how life has been in the second Red Bull seat this season, Yuki Tsunoda should be pleased with his overall race pace.

Gaining 11 places at the start in the Sprint before gaining another six places in the race on Sunday, Tsunoda’s progress was there, but qualifying remains an issue.

Tsunoda appears to be getting a better handle of the RB21 as the season progresses, however.

Nico Hulkenberg: 8

After a six-race streak without points, Nico Hulkenberg had an effective weekend as he took home a P8 finish, backing up an excellent Sprint qualifying showing to bring home much-needed points.

He appeared to be the Hulkenberg of last season in qualifying, and was the beneficiary of Ollie Bearman’s trip to the grass to move up a place late on.

Oliver Bearman: 8

A weekend where Ollie Bearman seemed to have the measure of Esteban Ocon throughout in the newly-upgraded Haas.

A well-deserved Q3 appearance was backed up with strong race pace, voicing his anger at Yuki Tsunoda’s defending as he cut to the inside towards Turn 15 late on.

It’s difficult to criticise Bearman’s run over the grass as he had already committed to his line, but more experience may bring a backing off the throttle in future.

Fernando Alonso: 6

On a weekend where Fernando Alonso declared Aston Martin to have the eighth-fastest car by their simulations, a run to claim a point will have been towards the top of the team’s capabilities.

His move to the inside at Turn 1 of the Sprint was arguably the beginning of the chain reaction of the dramatic crash there, but it was a cleaner event all round on Sunday.

Liam Lawson: 6

Lawson had hoped to break his way into the points, but Alonso was able to thwart his efforts late on in Austin.

He had the better of the weekend at Racing Bulls, but it was not one of the highlights of their season.

Lance Stroll: 6

A clumsy collision with Esteban Ocon in the Sprint saw Stroll start last, and he made some good overtakes to make his way back up to P12.

It wasn’t enough for points, but his late divebomb on Franco Colapinto at Turn 1 was a smart piece of racecraft.

Kimi Antonelli: 6

Blameless for his collision with Sainz, Kimi Antonelli managed to make up places as the race progressed in Austin, coming from the back of the field to at least make a dent into those above, and took the fastest lap of the race on the way.

May have been disappointed to not make it back into the points, but his close proximity to George Russell in the same car beforehand will be encouraging for him.

Alex Albon: 5.5

An underwhelming qualifying by Albon’s standards as track limits counted against him, before an early fall down the field after contact with Gabriel Bortoleto meant the Williams driver faced a recovery drive for the rest of Sunday.

Esteban Ocon: 5

Like Antonelli, Ocon was blameless for the shunt from Stroll that took him out of the Sprint, but was largely behind teammate Bearman for much of the weekend.

He’ll be looking for a better weekend in Mexico.

Isack Hadjar: 4

Hadjar accepted the blame for his high-speed qualifying crash on Saturday, admitting it was a “me problem”, and it was always going to be an uphill battle in the race from there.

Franco Colapinto: 5.5

Defied team orders to stay behind Gasly in the closing stages, making a move on his teammate that will do good for his confidence, even though it was for the minor places.

Colapinto showed flashes of his racing mettle, but was limited by the machinery underneath him.

Gabriel Bortoleto: 4

Bortoleto admitted to being “just off” pace-wise in qualifying, firmly second-best to Hulkenberg in the Sauber garage over the weekend.

He added that “this has definitely been the most difficult weekend for me in Formula 1”, so he’ll be looking for a quick bounce-back in Mexico.

Pierre Gasly: 5

Qualified well in an Alpine which is unlikely to trouble the top of the timesheets before the end of the season, and both Alpine drivers found themselves the target of overtakes in the race.

A problem emerged late on with his car being reportedly underfuelled, which forced Gasly to take it easier to the line and allowed Colapinto and Bortoleto behind to take advantage.

Did not finish

Carlos Sainz: 6

A tale of two weekends for Sainz, who drove so assuredly to a P3 finish in the Sprint, but it was a clumsy error on his part in colliding with Antonelli into Turn 15.

He was the only retiree from the race, and carries a five-place grid penalty to Mexico as a result.

