All the 2019 launch dates and times

As we hurtle full-speed into the new season, here are all the key 2019 dates in one handy place for you…

2019 car launch dates to come

February 13: Racing Point 3pm (GMT),

February 14: McLaren 12pm (GMT)

February 15: Ferrari 9.45am (GMT)

February 18: Alfa Romeo

2019 pre-season dates

February 18-21: First pre-season test (Barcelona)

February 26-March 1: Second pre-season test (Barcelona)

2019 race calendar

March 17: Australian Grand Prix

March 31: Bahrain Grand Prix

April 14: Chinese Grand Prix

April 28: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

May 12: Spanish Grand Prix

May 14-15: In-season test (Barcelona)

May 26: Monaco Grand Prix

June 9: Canadian Grand Prix

June 23: French Grand Prix

June 30: Austrian Grand Prix

July 14: British Grand Prix

July 28: German Grand Prix

August 4: Hungarian Grand Prix

August 6-7: In-season test (Hungary)

September 1: Belgian Grand Prix

September 8: Italian Grand Prix

September 22: Singapore Grand Prix

September 29: Russian Grand Prix

October 13: Japanese Grand Prix

October 27: Mexican Grand Prix

November 3: United States Grand Prix

November 17: Brazilian Grand Prix

December 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

December 3-4: Post-season test (Abu Dhabi)