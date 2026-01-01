An open letter to PlanetF1.com readers

Dear reader,

As the new year begins, we find ourselves nervously standing on the starting grid of something altogether new in Formula 1.

New chassis and power unit rules are set to come into force in what is perhaps the biggest rule change in the history of the formula – something which can trace its roots back even further than the world championship.

What that means for any given driver or team is unknown. Logic would favour those who’ve had stability, and success in the years prior to the change – those who were able to focus their effort more singly on the new era.

And so we have to look at the likes of McLaren and Mercedes as favourites. Perhaps Williams too, it has been on an upward trajectory and has had stability. Maybe even Ferrari, though one feels that’s a team in transition.

But the simple fact is, as I sit here and write, we honestly have no idea who will be good, and who will be bad. And neither does anyone in the paddock.

It’s exciting; a step into the unknown and a future without the comparative certainties we often have going into a new season.

In many ways, it reflects where PlanetF1.com is at, too.

I was appointed Editor late last year and one of my first acts was to meet with every team in pit lane in person.

PlanetF1.com is a well-established website, it can trace its history back into the late 1990s, and over that nearly 30-year journey it has changed shape and tone.

The media industry is ever evolving; what worked when I entered the paddock more than 15 years ago as a journalist simply wouldn’t work today. And we at PlanetF1.com will continue to grow and adapt so that we can continue to provide you with broad coverage of Formula 1.

My message to the teams was simple: PlanetF1.com will strive to produce original and accurate news for our readers. We will not shy away from the big stories, but we will treat them fairly and with honesty.

It’s a challenge I’ve laid out to the PlanetF1.com writers, and is one they have risen to and welcomed.

Part of that is a commitment to maintain a presence in the paddock, as we have had over the past few years; my own appointment is a sign of our deepening commitment to that route.

We’ve a clear path in front of us and, like F1 is embarking on a bold new vision for F1 2026, so too in many ways are we.

The basics will remain the same, familiar and comfortable, while offering something engaging and exciting.

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage?

Already we produce exclusive and original stories, interviews, and we’re often the first to report news. That won’t change.

In 2025, we revealed the identity of Alpine’s new team boss, Steve Nielsen, and Aston Martin’s cost cap breach. In May, we reported McLaren’s determination to avoid team orders, months before it became a crucial talking point in the world championship.

We’ve also been sought out as an expert voice, with radio, television, and podcast appearances internationally. There’s a lot we do well.

That’s not to say we got everything right, and we acknowledge that there have been missteps at points and instances where we’ve crossed the line.

We’ve heard the feedback and taken it onboard; it has formed an integral part of our strategy into the long term. Like every team on the F1 grid, we can only strive for continual improvement and progress.

That doesn’t mean we’ll get everything right every time, but we hold a steadfast commitment to learning from our mistakes.

That is why I look forward with so much optimism for the F1 2026 season.

It is a step into the unknown, but rather than face it with trepidation, we look forward to exploring the storylines it creates.

And above all else, as a passionate fan of Formula 1, just like you, I’m impatient to see what F1 2026 looks like.

Best,

Mat Coch

