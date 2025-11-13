Billed as a prodigy, boy wonder and a once-in-a-generation-talent, Kimi Antonelli has yet to set the Formula 1 stage alight.

But in the years to come, Formula 1 may look back at the rookie who replaced Lewis Hamilton’s debut season and recognise that the signs were there.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s rookie season will be remembered more fondly in time

A version of this article originally appeared in PlanetF1.com’s conclusions from the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix.

View the results in isolation and this, by traditional standards, has been an impressive rookie season.

From 16th on the grid to fourth in the wet in Australia, even with time for a little spin along the way; very competitive compared to Antonelli‘s experienced teammate on his first visit to the ultimate driver’s circuit at Suzuka.

Pole for the Sprint race in just his sixth F1 appearance in Miami; a first podium finish in his 10th start in Canada, remaining calm under pressure as the dominant McLarens lurked behind.

And, now, two separate front-row starts in the space of 24 hours in Brazil, topped off with a career-best second-place finish for good measure after holding off the reigning four-time world champion.

If his name was, say, Oscar Piastri or Isack Hadjar, bet your bottom dollar that we would be reflecting now on one of the most accomplished debut seasons in recent memory.

But because he is Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the boy wonder of boy wonders, still there is the lingering sense that he should have done even more in 2025.

Put another way, if you tell people to expect Senna, they’re going to expect Senna.

And when he doesn’t turn out to be Senna fresh out of the box, and instead proves to be as fast and fragile, as raw and incomplete, as practically every other rookie to arrive in F1 these days, people are going to be left feeling a bit shortchanged no matter what he does.

Antonelli has a perception problem in that sense.

He has been a victim of the inflated and unrealistic expectations placed on his shoulders by Mercedes, which tried to force the unearthing of a new gem in response to the shock of losing Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari last year.

Who needs to sign Max Verstappen when you can grow your own? That was the message from Mercedes in 2024.

Yet as noted in PlanetF1.com’s conclusions from the Dutch Grand Prix, not every driver can be a Max Verstappen.

Not even if you really, really want him to be and cross all your fingers and all your toes.

And not even if you water him every day and give him lots of sunshine.

Much like Mexico’s rookie of the week, Oliver Bearman, Antonelli’s lowest points – specifically that crash-a-thon, occasionally teary European leg of the season – will prevent him from being named the rookie of the year.

Yet if he does turn out to be even half the driver Mercedes hopes he is, one day we will look back on 2025 and recognise that the signs were there.

Reader reaction: Is Max Verstappen already an F1 legend?

Croft: Calm down on Kimi, probably the best rookie (but he is on a Mercedes, not a Haas or a Sauber), he did well this weekend but was quite inconsistent over the year. But definitely a step forward to Mercedes compared to Ham

Pacific Sonata: Antonelli future WDC material, well I’ve read it and I feel it’s exeggareting things, he did have two great races so far this season, while Russell is simply a level above him.

Alan: Kimi had a sensational weekend.

F1 Logic: I think Kimi Antonelli has to be a 10 as well. HE was impeccable this weekend. Russell wasnt slow & he admitted he just didnt understand where Kimis pace was coming from.

Jack Willet: George was perhaps a 9/10. His tires were worse off. I don’t think he got the premium pitstop strategy from Toto. Seems to me Iike a lot of focus has been on Mr Antonelli during recent weekends…

Joe Larry: Max, Baearman and Kimi did great. Pretty exciting race

