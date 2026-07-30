Aston Martin left us all on a cliffhanger going into the F1 2026 summer break. What is clear is that the narrative has changed.

We cannot ignore just how underwhelming the start was, but stage one of the Aston Martin recovery was more than commendable. Now, we must wait in anticipation for the second act, when Honda debuts the upgraded engine at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Aston Martin puts the F1 2026 midfield on notice

Expectations were kept in check at the start of the Aston Martin and Honda alliance.

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When one throws Adrian Newey into the mix, plus Fernando Alonso at the wheel, it can be hard to contain the excitement. But, the elements were always going to require time to gel.

There is the new windtunnel, and an impressive but still young Aston Martin factory, to also consider.

Yet, the way that Aston Martin and Honda came stumbling out of the blocks was alarming and unexpected. Pre-season gremlins carried over into the early rounds of the season, while pace was also severely lacking.

Alonso nabbed a point in Monaco, but it was a rare success. Newey, speaking at the Hungarian Grand Prix, had rightly described F1 2026 as a “complete nightmare” up until that point.

Then came the moment that Aston Martin, and much of the F1 fanbase, had all been waiting for. In Hungary, the B-spec AMR26, with its 16 upgrades, debuted.

Newey hoped that this would allow the team to reach a point of “respectability.” From a sample of one, the team did more than that.

Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas expressed concerns over what Aston Martin’s package could mean for his team. As it turned out, he didn’t need to think about it. Aston Martin had more in mind than just rekindling that back-of-the-pack scrap.

Instead, Aston Martin was mixing it up with the likes of Alpine and Haas, while beating Williams.

Alonso ensured safe passage to Q2, and finished the Grand Prix in P14, one place behind teammate Lance Stroll, who completed a strong comeback from his suspension failure setback on the Friday.

Granted, the return to a less power-sensitive track helped, but that does not diminish in any way the magnitude of step forward which Aston Martin took.

Carlos Sainz claimed that Aston Martin now has the best midfield downforce. Alonso was singing from the same hymn sheet. There was no notable deficit through the corners anymore versus the head of the mid-pack, from what Alonso was seeing in the data.

Bravo, Aston Martin.

‘Yeah, yeah, but just wait until we get to Monza,’ I hear some of you shout. Honda now has its opportunity to shine.

Fresh off a Hungaroring filming day, the second act in this Aston Martin redemption story – also known as the new Honda engine – will slot into the AMR26 for Zandvoort.

Aston Martin has set a high bar from its side. Honda has also left no stone unturned with its internal combustion engine upgrade.

Honda’s trackside general manager and chief engineer Shintaro Orihara shed further light.

“Our focus point is to improve engine performance, so we are working on the combustion chamber shape, and also we modified the chamber. We will change the combustion chamber shape to improve combustion performance,” he told PlanetF1.com and others.

“Also, we are working to reduce friction by modifying the lubrication system.

“And also, of course, to improve reliability, because if we increase performance, we need to increase reliability.

“We will bring many updates to the Netherlands. Quite a big part we will modify.”

Most importantly, Honda is aiming for a “reasonably big step, rather than a small step,” in performance.

The B-spec AMR26, created under Newey’s watch, is a hard act to follow, but Honda proved during its Red Bull days exactly what it is capable of.

If the new Honda engine can return Newey’s serve, then the team will be in a very promising position going into F1 2026 part two.

Newey confirmed that further AMR26 updates are coming for “Zandvoort, and then further in Monza/Baku.”

More on Aston Martin from PlanetF1.com

Adrian Newey package direction confirmed as Fernando Alonso delivers verdict

Hungarian GP conclusions: Norris afterglow, Piastri the nearly man, Newey insult

So, in summary on Aston Martin’s F1 2026 so far. Terrible start, but has the team redeemed itself? Yes. It’s not about the fall, it’s how you get back up.

Aston Martin got back up swinging.

Of course, inflicting a few black eyes in the midfield does not satisfy Aston Martin. Nor does it reward the immense investment from team owner Lawrence Stroll. Titles are the ultimate ambition.

A few more steps like this first one, and Aston Martin could be well on the way.

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