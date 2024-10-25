The second stop on Formula 1’s tour of the Americas brings us to the incredible Mexico City Grand Prix.

This unique circuit stands out for many reasons, but most notably because of its geographical location, which significantly affects the racing. Nestled in one of the highest-altitude cities on the calendar, it presents a rare challenge for both drivers and teams, pushing their skills and strategies to the limit. Let’s explore the key features of this track, which teams might benefit from the high altitude, and how teams are adapting to these challenging conditions.

The Mexico GP circuit characteristics

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit in Mexico has a rich racing history, with the layout having undergone numerous changes over the years. What makes this race weekend truly special, however, is the passionate crowd. Year after year, fans create an electric atmosphere, showcasing their deep love for motorsport.

Technically speaking, the most significant characteristic of this track is its altitude. Situated at a staggering 2,285 metres above sea level, the thinner air, with 20% less density, has a profound effect on car aerodynamics.

In Formula 1, the amount of aerodynamic drag or lift a wing produces is partly determined by the density of the air it moves through. With air density being 20% lower in Mexico, wings generate 20% less drag and downforce at the same speeds – a huge factor in F1’s technological world.

Additionally, the airflow around the car behaves differently, requiring engineers to pay close attention. Cooling the engine and brakes becomes a real challenge too, which is why we can expect modifications to engine covers and brake ducts.

Interestingly, despite the high-downforce setups, we often see the highest top speeds of the season in Mexico, exceeding 370 km/h. This speaks volumes about how impactful the altitude is. Consequently, teams here prioritise downforce and tyre grip, while drag takes a back seat.

The circuit is relatively short at 4.304 km, meaning Sunday’s race will feature 71 laps. The first sector includes two long straights (both with DRS zones) separated by a series of slow corners. Turn 1 is particularly tricky, often resulting in collisions on the opening lap and frequent lock-ups later in the race due to tyre cooling on the long straight. It’s also the prime overtaking spot, although overtaking opportunities are scarce due to the lack of grip. Sector 2 is defined by a fast sequence of corners from Turn 7 to Turn 11, while the final sector is the shortest and slowest, where drivers prepare for overtaking on the main straight.

As for tyres, Pirelli’s logical choice is the softest compounds, with C3 as the hard, C4 as the medium, and C5 as the softest. Track evolution is significant here, mainly because the circuit isn’t used frequently, meaning it takes a while for the tyres to settle into the tarmac’s imperfections.

Who will adapt best to the high altitude?

The team that will perform best in Mexico is the one with the most effective aerodynamics. Power unit strength and drag reduction, among other technical elements, are less critical here.

That said, we haven’t seen such an unpredictable F1 season in terms of team performance for quite some time. With Ferrari and McLaren’s recent impressive form, predicting the outcome is difficult.

The MCL38 is considered to have the most efficient aerodynamics among the top teams, which could give them an advantage. However, McLaren seemed somewhat lost in Texas, struggling to fully understand the impact of their latest upgrades. Much will depend on the car’s balance, though they’ll have more time to fine-tune it this weekend compared to the previous one.

Ferrari, on the other hand, dominated last weekend. Their Azerbaijan upgrades have paid off, and they currently appear to be the most stable team on the grid – something we haven’t seen in a long time.

We mustn’t forget Red Bull. Max Verstappen has the most wins here (a remarkable five), and this track undoubtedly suits them. It wouldn’t be surprising if they adapt their car best to the conditions.

Then there’s Mercedes, who currently look the slowest of the top four teams, but things can change quickly. The W15 received several new parts last weekend, and they likely needed more time to fine-tune the balance. With more setup time this weekend, they too could be in the hunt for a podium finish.

Beyond the big names, Aston Martin and VCARB are potential surprises. Red Bull’s junior team had a strong showing in Mexico last year, while Aston Martin’s car boasts good downforce levels.

One thing is certain: we’re in for an exciting race weekend, with a fantastic atmosphere and a fierce battle for the top step of the podium.

