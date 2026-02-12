Audi arrived in Bahrain with a B-spec sidepod solution that’s caught the attention of many observers but, there’s another, far more subtle design solution on the R26.

Nestled away beneath the chassis is the bib, of which there’s some more freedom in terms of design for 2026 onwards and it’s here where Audi have a solution that might irk its competitors.

Turning back the clock

2026 sees a return to the triangular bib arrangements that were popularised with the 2017 regulation change, with the shape helping to improve performance of the floor downstream.

However, this in itself is not the issue; rather, it is the porosity Audi has created in this area, which could disadvantage teams that missed this solution when designing their own challenger, as the break in the surface allows airflow to pass between the upper and lower surfaces and alter the aerodynamic potential of the design.

From the pictures we have, it appears that there’s an almost full-length serrated slot to be found in the R26’s bib. This might move the needle a little further than the solutions we saw in the past, such as Ferrari’s fully enclosed hole in the SF70-H’s bib as part of a large-scale update at the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix (inset, above).

Subsequently, other teams sought to develop more aggressive solutions, including Sauber. Audi will obviously have access to those designs and will have found a way to incorporate those ideas with respect to the current regulations.

Highlighted in green in the image below is the upper segment of the bib (below), illustrating how there appear to be two surfaces, one which sits on top of the other, in order to create the slot between the elements.

Audi seemed to have been going to great lengths to prevent the solution being seen during the first day of pre-season testing, with their mechanics even creating a human shield when broadcast cameras were outside during the garage.

Nonetheless, the secret is out and whilst other teams might not currently have such a solution it will only be a matter of time before they come up with their own version, should they see a benefit of having it on their own car.

