Austrian GP driver ratings: Norris’ perfect day and Tsunoda’s latest Red Bull nightmare

McLaren further cemented their hold on both titles with a dominant one-two in the hills of Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix.

A statement Lando Norris performance saw the Briton win his seventh Formula 1 race while there were impressive displays up and down the grid.

Austrian Grand Prix driver rating

Lando Norris – 10

It would have been easy to assume that when Piastri was bearing down on him, Norris would show that unwelcome trait of succumbing to the pressure but in Austria, he more than rose to the challenge.

Norris was an expert at keeping his team-mate behind and crucially, he showed he learned from last year’s sprint race at this venue to know when to allow Piasitri to win the battle so that he himself could win the war.

By the time of the first round of pit stops, Norris had succeeded and controlled the race excellently from there.

Oscar Piastri – 9

One of a number of drivers to get caught by a late quali yellow, the session on Saturday was when Piastri’s chance of winning was truly lost.

To his credit, he moved past Leclerc quickly but could not find a way around his team-mate.

A near-dive bomb in Turn 4 threatened to ruin both their races and the Australian duly apologised to the team. Still, he remains the Championship leader.

Charles Leclerc – 9

First of the non-McLarens was Charles Leclerc who after the opening lap, had a very uneventful race.

Having got caught behind Norris into the first corner, there was not much he could have done to protect P2 from Piastri and after that, he could only watch on as the McLarens disappeared into the distance.

Another podium though is a sign that Ferrari are moving in the right direction.

Lewis Hamilton – 8.5

Lewis Hamilton’s best quali so far for Ferrari enabled him to capitalise on the car’s improved performance.

In the race, he was frustrated at the team’s timing for the pit stops and was still nine seconds off his team-mate.

George Russell – 8

It is looking increasingly like the best indicator for Mercedes’ successor is a thermometer, such is their dependence on temperature.

When it is cool, as it was in Canada, the W16 is one of the best on the grid but in hotter temperatures like in Austria, we see it plummet down the order.

In the end, Russell finished 62 seconds behind the race winner Norris.

Liam Lawson – 9

More points for Liam Lawson who not only secured his best result of the season but was also the leading Red Bull driver in Austria.

A strong quali gave him the perfect platform and he duly converted into P6, becoming the final car not to be lapped by the leaders and one of two cars to make the one-stop work.

Fernando Alonso – 8.5

A perfect reminder of what Fernando Alonso can do came late in the race when his young protégé Gabriel Bortoleto had the pace to pass but the seasoned veteran had the experience to stay ahead.

Before that, Alonso made a one-stop work excellently to rise from P11 to seventh.

Gabriel Bortoleto – 9

Gabriel Bortoleto’s performances so far had been better than the zero points he had to show for it so it was about time he was rewarded.

In Austria, he broke his duck with a result that was made possible thanks to an excellent qualifying showing.

The Sauber, as seen by Nico Hulkenberg’s result as well, has become one of the quicker midfield cars and the Brazilian produced some handy driving to finish where he started.

Nico Hulkenberg – 9.5

When Nico Hulkenberg qualified last, only the very optimistic would have given him a chance at points.

But the German’s ability to maximise a car’s performance was once again on display as not only did he crack the top 10, but he finished P9 as he made it three points scores in a row.

The Sauber has clearly taken a big step and if Hulkenberg gets back to his usual qualifying self, he is a contender for consistent points.

Esteban Ocon – 8

If Haas can figure out their qualifying issues, they would be a great candidate for consistent points scoring.

Esteban Ocon in Austria qualified 14th but the race pace of the VF-25 was strong enough to see him rise up to tenth and score his second points score in the last three races.

Oliver Bearman – 7

Like Ocon, Oliver Bearman underwhelmed in quali as he narrowly avoided a Q1 exit.

Starting 15th, he did well to rise up the order but was not able to crack the top 10, meaning he has not scored a point since Bahrain.

Isack Hadjar – 6.5

An out-of-character poor weekend from Isack Hadjar who could not replicate the form of his team-mate.

The Frenchman qualified 13th and could only make up one spot by the time of the chequered flag.

Pierre Gasly – 6

Whether it was a fault with the car or poor team strategy, Alpine failed to make the most of a great start by Pierre Gasly.

Having qualified 10th, there would have been the hope of a second consecutive points score but a decision to start on the softs saw him picked off as the race went on.

The Frenchman then complained that he was almost spinning out on every corner as he finished down in 13th.

Lance Stroll – 5

Lance Stroll said in the build-up that you are only ever judged on your last race but if that’s the case, then he will be wanting Silverstone to come as soon as possible.

While Alonso was able to secure points, Stroll’s battles came at the back of the grid and a collision with Tsunoda ruled out any chance of a top 10 finish.

The Canadian crossed the line in 14th, which is tellingly his best result since China.

Franco Colapinto – 5

Having been crashed into by Tsunoda, Colapinto then picked up a penalty of his own as he pushed Piastri onto the grass.

The Argentine said he did not see the McLaren but the stewards took a dim view, handing him five seconds’ worth of penalties.

The result was a P15 finish, the third time in his five races he has finished 15th or lower.

Yuki Tsunoda – 2

Just an awful weekend for Yuki Tsunoda.

It started with his latest Q1 exit but, perhaps feeling the pressure to perform with Verstappen out, Tsunoda’s race was error-filled.

While adjudged to not have been at fault for a crash with Lance Stroll, Tsunoda then proceeded to ram into the rear wheel of Franco Colapinto, turning an already bad race into an awful one.

He was handed a 10-second penalty, meaning he was the only driver to be lapped twice, as his Red Bull nightmare continues.

Did not finish

Alex Albon – 7

The wheels are somewhat falling off the Williams team as both drivers endured a difficult weekend in Austria.

While Sainz’s race came to an end much sooner, Albon retired after 15 laps with a mechanical issue. Before that, he was sixth in the order.

Max Verstappen – Unrated

Considering he was unlucky with yellow flags in qualifying and then even more unlucky with a lap 1 crash in the race, there is not much we can use to rate Max Verstappen this week.

Kimi Antonelli – 3

A rookie mistake no doubt but one that really Kimi Antonelli should have avoided.

The pace he carried into Turn 3 was ambitious at any point in a race but doing so in the first lap was foolish and it cost not only his race but Verstappen’s too.

One to learn from for the youngest driver on the grid.

Carlos Sainz – 4

While he did not make the race due to a car problem, we can at least judge Carlos Sainz by his quali performance as he exited in Q1 for the third time in as many races.

A run of good form has quickly fallen away with the Spaniard scoring just two points in the last four races.

