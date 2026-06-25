The Austrian Grand Prix, held at the Red Bull Ring, will host the eighth round of the F1 2026 season this weekend.

Will Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari keep up the momentum after a breakthrough win in Barcelona? What will happen in the developing title battle between Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell? Who will handle the heat? Our writers cast their predictions for Austria…

Talk of a Lewis Hamilton world title to go silent

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By Michelle Foster

Do you hear that? No? Nothing…?

That’s because all the talk post-Barcelona about Lewis Hamilton winning the world title will go quiet come Sunday afternoon in Austria.

Hamilton’s victory at the Barcelona Grand Prix was a momentous occasion as it showed the world, and perhaps Hamilton as well, that he can still win if – and it’s a big if – the chips fall in his favour.

But after two weeks of listening to every pundit and former driver with a podcast saying Hamilton is the fight for the world title and that Ferrari should ‘wingman’ Charles Leclerc to back the Briton, those voices will go silent on Sunday.

The Red Bull Ring is a circuit that won’t favour Ferrari’s SF-26 and its power unit. The circuit rewards power, and there are all of 10 corners – and let’s be honest Turn 2 is more of a bend than a corner.

Despite four successive podiums, which included a victory for Charles Leclerc at the 2022 race, the circuit does not suit Ferrari. Even more so this year given the performance and power of the Mercedes power unit.

Sunday’s race will yield a Mercedes 1-2, with Leclerc back on the podium.

As for Hamilton, that talk of No.8 will slip quietly into the back.

Ferrari to fade as Antonelli reasserts control

By Mat Coch

Spain (sorry, Barcelona…) suggested Ferrari may finally have a car capable of troubling the established order. Lewis Hamilton had genuine pace and Mercedes had few answers.

I’m not convinced that carries over to Austria.

The Red Bull Ring is deceptively simple: a short lap, few corners, and several key traction zones that climb uphill. Straight-line performance and aero efficiency matter at least as much as outright downforce, and that’s where Mercedes still holds an edge.

Ferrari has made impressive gains, but neither its power unit nor aerodynamic efficiency quite matches the Brackley squad’s strengths around Spielberg.

A return to form for Red Bull

By Thomas Maher

This race weekend last year was a particularly horrible one for Red Bull, the first of two consecutive home races to go terribly for Max Verstappen’s title push.

12 months on, Red Bull is a very different team but the competitive picture hasn’t changed much: victories have been out of reach, and podiums tantalisingly close as the chances of a Verstappen title slip away in the face of faster machinery from Mercedes and Ferrari.

But this weekend could mark the start of an upswing, with the Milton Keynes-based squad set to roll out a significant upgrade package alongside some serious weight-saving measures.

If the Miami GP upgrade is anything to go by, Pierre Wache’s pen is proving effective now that ground effect is consigned to the past, and the gap to the front has significantly reduced from over a second at the start of the year down to around four tenths.

Assuming the upgrades aren’t a complete wash, the gap coming down by another few tenths allows the Max Verstappen effect to come into play.

It’s for this reason that I’m going to predict a happier weekend for Red Bull, and Verstappen is able to challenge for a strong podium, although I believe victory will still remain a step too far.

As an aside, despite the proximity of his home to the circuit, it’s not expected that Helmut Marko will show up as a Red Bull guest this weekend, with the new, corporate Red Bull eager to maintain distance from its past.

As the team approaches a year since the seismic turning of the page to a whole new chapter, this weekend may well be the one to show that the rebuild’s roots are starting to take.

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That leaves one question: George Russell or Kimi Antonelli?

I’m leaning towards Antonelli. Russell faded in the Spanish heat, albeit with a compromised final stint, while Antonelli increasingly looks at home in this generation of cars. Russell himself has admitted he hasn’t fully clicked with the 2026 regulations.

All things being equal, it’s hard to look beyond the championship leader, with the one wildcard being whether hot temperature wreak havoc on the Mercedes battery.

Charles Leclerc to take a much-needed pole

By Henry Valantine

For probably the first time in his Ferrari career, Charles Leclerc has found himself on the back foot against a teammate.

He’s down 5-2 and 4-3 in the qualifying and race head-to-heads, and more importantly, sits 40 points behind Lewis Hamilton at the one-third point of the season.

Leclerc has always been excellent over one lap and, with Ferrari’s chassis prowess, whether or not that will be enough to see off Mercedes in the second half of the lap at the Red Bull Ring remains to be seen, but it could well be if the stars align.

It’s far from ‘stop the rot’ territory, but he’ll want to deliver an eyebrow-raising result more than anyone – particularly after his dramatic qualifying error last time out.

I’ll take a punt on Leclerc reversing that trend and putting himself P1 on the grid this weekend. Perhaps even with a Ferrari front-row lockout, who knows?

I won’t go the whole way in saying he’ll win the race, but pole could be on the cards.

At least three Mercedes-powered cars to retire

By Oliver Harden

How will the Mercedes power unit fare in a European heatwave? That is perhaps the key question entering this weekend.

With Merc cars suffering a cluster of reliability problems over recent races – most recently Kimi Antonelli’s stoppage in the closing laps in Barcelona – HPP may be looking ahead to this weekend with some trepidation.

There is every chance that reliability will shape this year’s title battle between Antonelli and George Russell, whose battery suffered heat damage in his retirement at a relatively cool Canada.

With altitude a factor here too, Mercedes was found wanting in the Austrian heat even under the previous rules (recall the factory team’s subdued performances in 2018/19).

With McLaren, Alpine and Williams running customer PUs, Mercedes engines account for eight of the 2022 cars on 2026 grid.

At least three of them will retire with reliability problems on Sunday.

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