Ninety eight days after one of Formula 1’s most dramatic and controversial races, the 2022 season and a new era begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

F1 is back in the desert and after three days of testing last week, Max Verstappen starts the defence of the Drivers’ title he captured so contentiously at the expense of Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi.

As a result, a different race director will be in charge, presiding over 20 brand new cars created to conform with heavily-revised regulations designed to make racing closer and more exciting.

Bahrain also sees a debut for rookie Guanyu Zhou in the Alfa Romeo, while there are returns to the grid after a year out for Alex Albon (Williams) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

When is the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Practice 1: Friday March 18, 1500 local time (1200 UK time)

Practice 2: Friday March 18, 1800 local time (1500 UK time)

Practice 3: Saturday March 19, 1500 local time (1200 UK time)

Qualifying: Saturday March 19, 1800 local time (1500 UK time)

Race: Sunday March 20, 1800 local time (1500 UK time)

Where does the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix take place?

The Bahrain International Circuit has played host to the Bahrain Grand Prix since the inaugural race there in 2004.

Based in Sakhir, the ‘Grand Prix Circuit’ covers a distance of 5.412km, features 15 turns and staged the first Formula 1 race to be held in the Middle East.

Initially, the Bahrain Grand Prix was held during daylight hours but from 2014, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the first staging, it became a night race.

Michael Schumacher, the seven-time former World Champion, had the honour of winning the first Bahrain Grand Prix for Ferrari in 2004, while Fernando Alonso was the first repeat winner of the race, in 2005 and again the following year. In 2006, he saw off Schumacher in a race-long battle, making it one of the all-time classic Bahrain GPs.

The 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix can be uttered in the same sentence as Hamilton came out on top against his Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg in a back-and-forth battle to the line.

The last two editions were also memorable, the 2020 race mostly for Romain Grosjean’s miraculous escape from a horrifying fireball crash. Twelve months ago, meanwhile, Hamilton prevailed in another epic tussle with Verstappen, that time setting the tone for a classic season.

Where can I watch the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sports will show the entire race weekend on its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. You can also access a live stream of the coverage via Now TV.

Free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 will show extended highlights from qualifying and the race.

F1 TV Pro viewers can watch all the live action from Bahrain. Please check to see if F1 TV Pro is available in your country.

Subscribers to F1’s own app can hear radio commentary on the race proper from the BBC and access live data throughout every session.

PlanetF1 will carry live timing and expert commentary on every session of the race weekend, from FP1 on Friday morning to the race on Sunday afternoon.

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be shown live on TV on the following outlets in other key markets:

United States: ESPN

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Australia: Fox Sports

France: Canal+

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay

Brazil: Band

Japan: DAZN

What is the starting grid for the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix?

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull

3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari

4 Sergio Perez Red Bull

5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

6 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Racing

7 Kevin Magnussen Haas

8 Fernando Alonso Alpine

9 George Russell Mercedes

10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri

11 Esteban Ocon Alpine

12 Mick Schumacher Haas

13 Lando Norris McLaren

14 Alex Albon Williams

15 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Racing

16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri

17 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin

18 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren

19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin

20 Nicholas Latifi Williams

What are the odds for the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Latest bookmaker information shows Verstappen is a slight favourite to avenge his narrow defeat to Hamilton in Bahrain last year, when the Red Bull driver passed his subsequent championship rival only to give the place back having exceeded track limits in doing so.

Here are the latest odds from Planet Sport Bet:

11/10 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

6/4 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

15/2 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

16/1 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

16/1 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

50/1 George Russell (Mercedes)

(last updated Saturday March 19)

What is the weather forecast for the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Friday March 18: 21C, sunny with strong winds

Saturday March 19: 23C, sunny with a fresh breeze

Sunday March 20: 24C, sunny with a fresh breeze

Directions: How can I get to the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Bahrain International Airport (BAH) is situated just east of Bahrain’s capital, Manama.

From there, a taxi is the best option as public transport does not service the circuit.

But it is Bahrain after all, so how does a private chauffeur-driven car or limo sound? Also, note the race organisers put on a free shuttle bus from the airport to the circuit and to/from selected hotels during race week.

Which drivers have won the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Last March, Hamilton surpassed Sebastian Vettel as the most successful driver in the history of the Bahrain Grand Prix with five wins.

All of Hamilton’s victories were for the same team, Mercedes, whereas two of Vettel’s were with Red Bull and the other two for Ferrari.

The Scuderia are level with Mercedes in the list of constructors’ winners in the Sakhir contest at 6-6, courtesy of further triumphs for Felipe Massa (two), Alonso and Schumacher. Mercedes’ sixth came via Rosberg in his final, title-winning season of 2016.

The previous 10 winners of the Bahrain Grand Prix are:

2021 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2020 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 – Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2017 – Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2016 – Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2014 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013 – Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2012 – Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

Tyre choices for the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix

Besides the tyres being bigger this season at 18 inches rather than 13 as part of the new regulations, there are also different rules relating to usage across the weekend.

No longer will cars qualifying for the top-10 shootout on a Saturday have to start the race on the tyres they used to set their fastest Q2 time. Instead, they get a free choice like the remainder of the field.

A set of soft tyres must be used in Q3 – provided the track is dry – and then handed back. Pirelli also state one set each of medium and hard tyres must be kept for the race and all drivers are obliged to use at least one of those sets, which would be a normal scenario in any case.

There is a difference, however, to the compounds utilised for the previous two Bahrain Grands Prix, when the range was from C2 (hard) to C4.

This time, they have gone to the hardest extreme, with the C1 through to the C3 which is the softs.