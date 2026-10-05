SEPANG – Max Verstappen returned Red Bull to winning ways with a decisive display in Malaysia, kicking off his team’s new chapter.

Here is PlanetF1.com’s full list of winners and losers from the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Winners and Losers from the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia 2026

Winner: Max Verstappen

Verstappen has been the most notable absentee from the top step of the podium so far this year, but there’s never been a sense that his form has taken a dip – merely that he’s never quite had the equipment under him to make it happen.

But that all changed in Malaysia, where, right from the off on Friday, the Dutch driver looked in the game, and took an emphatic pole position on Saturday.

At the start, a poor getaway saw him fall to third and having to fend off a rigorous attack from Liam Lawson, but the four-time F1 World Champion kept it together and, having steadied the ship behind George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, set about picking off the two men who have controlled the championship – a task he completed with ease.

My start was horrendous,” Verstappen revealed afterwards.

“Again, dropping the clutch and not having power. The engine just completely died on me. But then you just have to settle in, try not to overreact as well, and just slot in, try to keep your position there.

“The race is long, a lot of things can happen and, step by step, I could close the gap. And then I had quite a nice battle on the slicks with Kimi. It’s quite slippery in some phases of the corner, but, yeah, it was nice.”

With Red Bull clearly in a sweet spot in Sepang, the step forward in performance from its Baku upgrades has been notable, and is further evidence of the upward momentum the team has shown all season.

It’s the first victory for Red Bull ‘2.0’, too: even if the team scored some wins in the second half of 2025, these were with the momentum of Christian Horner’s leadership and decisions still carrying the squad in Laurent Mekies’ early days.

But, more than a year on, that inertia is no longer there, and Mekies is starting to answer some of the questions that have swirled ever since Horner’s brutal firing: can Red Bull continue to be a force at the front of F1, and does the team still have the ingredients needed for victory?

With progress in performance throughout the year, the addressing of weaknesses on the car, the indications are that the team’s plateauing is done, and Mekies’ shaping is starting to yield fruit.

Where Horner’s influence can still be felt is in the success of the Red Bull Powertrains project, with Ben Hodgkinson’s engine proving to be the engineering achievement of 2026: Horner’s Instagram post about the first victory for RBPT may have been congratulatory, but there can be little doubt that the victory comes with a sting after being axed just a few short months before its debut.

But it’s forward-focus for Red Bull now, and Verstappen beamed as he praised the hard work that has gone into improving the car, overseen by technical director Pierre Waché.

The technical director spoke in an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com about the secrets of the RB22 during the weekend, with the contents of that interview coming soon, and Verstappen said the Malaysian weekend has been vindicating to the hard work put him by him and the entire technical staff.

“We had a very complicated and tough start to the year with all sorts of problems and just not being competitive enough,” he said.

“But throughout the year, the team has been working very hard to understand our issues and bring good performance upgrades to the car and make it more driveable.

“Step by step, we’ve been getting closer and closer, and today, and of course especially this whole weekend, we’ve been really in good form.

“So, yeah, it’s amazing. The race, of course, was quite complicated. It was not made easy for us in terms of all the calls that we had to make and then the Safety Car at the end, but we kept cool and we made all the right calls with the tyres.

“So very, very enjoyable to win here and also have our first victory for our own engine.

“It’s an incredible project with a lot of partners and a lot of people that are dedicated to be where we are now, so fantastic feeling.”

Loser: George Russell

Having had a stellar weekend in Baku, Malaysia was more representative of the type of weekend that has been so typical of Russell’s side of the garage this year.

It was a very decent start to the race, as he, like Kimi Antonelli, vaulted off the line into second place to make it a Mercedes 1-2, but he was powerless to keep Verstappen behind him as the Dutch driver’s tyres came to life.

In position to pounce when Verstappen attacked Antonelli, Russell sailed around the outside of his teammate to take second place, but it was short-lived: Antonelli was quickly back through again on Lap 21, and set about pulling away for the remainder of the race.

Russell simply didn’t appear to be able to get to the same pace as Antonelli on the medium tyre, and any chance of fighting his teammate in the closing laps ended abruptly when his power unit failed with five laps to go.

“It was the right strategy, a solid start to the race. The podium obviously looked very certain,” Russell said.

“Then, obviously, the power unit issue was very disappointing. There was just a sudden failure.”

With the points gap to Antonelli now back up to 84 points, Russell’s flicker of life from Baku has extinguished again and, coincidentally, has happened at the same corner that, 10 years ago, saw the Mercedes power unit in Lewis Hamilton’s car fail to doom his championship fight with his teammate.

“I knew that, if I wanted to come back from the championship, I needed luck on my side. It wouldn’t just be good performances,” Russell said.

“And here we are, not only we don’t have luck on my side, I’ve got bad luck on my side. So yeah, I’ll just keep fighting, weekend by weekend. But, of course, it’s exceptionally difficult to be in the fight.”

Winner: Lewis Hamilton

“Obviously, we had the wrong call at the beginning, which was so difficult, and I could see everyone just pulling away,” Hamilton summed up the decision to start on the soft tyres as the intermediate proved the correct call.

“And as I could see on the screen, it was a minute down, and I thought that was kind of race over for us.”

Losing up to 10 seconds a lap on the wrong tyre, down in 18th place, Hamilton’s race would have been doomed without the Safety Car but, once it came, the race came alive for Hamilton as he quickly picked off Oscar Piastri, Arvid Lindblad, Esteban Ocon, and Liam Lawson.

From there, he needed another slice of fortune as he inherited a place due to Russell’s retirement, before passing Hadjar with two laps to go to complete the podium comeback.

“I just kept my head down,” Hamilton said.

“The guys did a great job with the pit stops. Obviously, lots of tyre changes, lots of chasing, and honestly, of all the years I’ve been here, this is the best race we’ve had here.”

It all could have been so different, given he was pulled over and stopped on track with an engine issue on the formation lap, but, having not fallen to the back of the field, was able to resume his place when the FIA suspended the start procedure.

As for the decision to start on the wrong tyre, Hamilton laughed that he wouldn’t be “going to the casino with these guys”, given that the gamble to start on the softs had backfired so spectacularly.

“We were debating on what tyre to go on to,” he said.

“And I said, “Look, there was a lot of spray on the laps to the grid.” And I went into the pit lane, I looked at the ground, I was like, “It’s still wet.” I went to the pit wall and I was like, “It’s still wet.” And they’re like, “Yeah, but because it’s been so long, it’s definitely going to dry up real quick and maybe we’re already in the crossover.”

“So, anyways, as a team, we ended up taking that soft and when we were at the end of the pit lane and these two took off their blankets and they’re on inters, we were in trouble. And as we pulled out, all the spray came out the back of Max’s car and I was like, “Okay, I’m done. My race is really in trouble.”

“But for us to get back to the podium, I never thought that that was going to be the case. But, of course, I’m really, really grateful that we managed to get back here.”

More from the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Bahrain GP conclusions: Verstappen reward, Hamilton breaks rank, formation lap farce

Bahrain GP 2026 Driver Ratings: Hamilton’s drive of the season

Loser: Isack Hadjar

Hadjar looked set to make it onto the Winners list for the majority of the race, but a chronic lack of pace in the closing stages left him vulnerable to Hamilton’s recovery, and doomed him to finish off the podium.

Part of the issue was a mysterious lack of battery on the final restart, which meant he was powerless to hold off Hamilton, and, once it stabilised, meant that he felt he would have kept his third-place had it not happened.

But, overall, Hadjar was unhappy with the feeling behind the wheel as he said the car was “horrible to drive”, and Red Bull is yet to finalise its findings into why the French driver lost so much pace potential under the final Safety Car.

While he makes the Losers list, it was otherwise an excellent performance from Hadjar, whose form continues to show why Red Bull has kept the faith with him for next season.

Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Having promised to bounce back as normal Kimi in Malaysia after his slightly off-colour weekend in Baku, the championship leader did just that by leading Mercedes’ charge at an event where the W17 didn’t seem quite as happy as usual.

Within a second of the lights going out, Antonelli had stormed into the lead as both Mercedes vaulted off the line: a combination of the clean side of the grid, tyre temperatures, and what Bradley Lord referred to as “really diligent work” on this former weakness played into this eye-catchingly mega getaway.

Leading a Mercedes 1-2, Antonelli slipped to third after the first Safety Car when Verstappen and Russell overtook, but he was quickly back past his teammate and, while Verstappen was out of reach, it was another assured drive from the championship leader that would have seen him extend his lead even if Russell’s engine hadn’t gone bang.

While the upgrades obfuscated Mercedes’ performance picture, it was a good all-round day for Antonelli, who said he’d got some first-hand lessons in watching how Verstappen came out on top against him, as well as seeing how Hamilton had used his experience to come back into contention.

“Today was a really good showcase of how Max handled the restart on slick tyres and the slippery track,” he said.

“He just knew much better how to position the car and had a better feeling for the grip in those first two corners and overtook me. So, of course, that was really good.

“Even though it was not nice to get overtaken, I was very annoyed with that, it was still a good way to learn from that and to use it in the future.

“And then, of course, with Lewis, I think we’ve seen many, many times, many years, that even when things go badly, he always keeps his head down and tries to do his best to achieve the best result possible.”

Loser: Lando Norris

With Oscar Piastri saving his start to the race by insisting on starting on the intermediate tyre, forcing his team to change compounds, Norris stuck with the slick tyres as Andrea Stella explained the team had thought the roughness of the circuit surface would mean the dry tyres would switch on, while the intermediates would be destroyed.

This ultimately proved the wrong call, with Norris’ medium tyres see him fall to down to 15th and almost a minute behind, but, like Hamilton, his race started coming back to him after the first Safety Car enabled him to swap to the hard tyre.

Running in eighth place, Norris then skittered into the gravel at Turn 1 immediately as Russell pulled over to the side with his power unit issue, having been caught out by the pack checking itself up into the corner.

“It’s because everyone just hit the brakes into Turn 1 because of George, and I was far enough back that I couldn’t really see how slow they were going, and it caught me out,” he said.

There haven’t been many slip-ups from the reigning World Champion this year, but this was a notable one.

Winner: Liam Lawson

Another buoyant performance from one of F1 2026’s midfield heroes, with the Kiwi snaffling seventh place after a great start saw him even draw alongside Verstappen into Turn 4.

“I didn’t expect to be fighting Max in Turn 1 from where I was starting, but yeah, the car hooked up, and yeah, I’m just very, very happy, very proud of the team, all the right decisions today, the tyre choices, as much as sometimes I doubted it, to be honest,” Lawson said afterwards.

“But yeah, I think we had quite a good car as well, especially that second stint was very strong for us.”

Lawson also had to overcome a radio issue at the start, which left him feeling “the most alone I’ve ever felt in a race”during the formation lap issues.

This had him peering off to the side to look at the team holding out the pitboard in order to figure out how to get the radio back working, and get the instructions he needed to reset the car.

“I couldn’t talk to the team,” he said.

“I didn’t know if I was allowed to overtake or what, so just a lot of confusion.”

With another decent points haul, Lawson stands out on his own in the midfield as he occupies ninth-place overall, the best possible position for anyone outside the top four teams – something that wouldn’t change even if you removed his Red Bull Racing points.

Loser: Valtteri Bottas

Bottas came out on top of the intra-Cadillac battle in qualifying, helped by having the ADUO-upgraded Ferrari power unit that gave him a small straight-line speed advantage over Sergio Perez.

Both Cadillacs were hit by the software bug on the formation lap and, upon the restart, Bottas was happy to take the risk of running the slick tyre as Perez plumped for the intermediates.

“I wanted to take a risk,” he said.

“I thought, from where we start, it would be good to try because, sometimes here, you can survive with the slicks pretty well, but it just wasn’t the case.”

In his attempts to build tyre temperature, Bottas made the mistake that led to his retirement in the gravel.

Winner: Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin

With the power unit deficit not so significant a factor in Malaysia, Aston Martin was truly alive at Sepang, and Fernando Alonso instantly popped back up in the upper midfield with a car far more competitive than it’s been possible to show since the end of the European season.

It could have been all so different too, as Alonso was one of those to stick with the dry tyre in the opening laps, having been happy with the feel of the grip, even if performance wasn’t quite there relative to the intermediates.

But the Safety Car reset brought everyone, including Alonso, back into the mix, and there was no sign of the usual passiveness in battle due to his car’s relative lack of competitiveness, particularly as he picked off Arvid Lindblad through a great move through Turn 2 and 3.

With eighth place, it was a rare moment of joy for Aston Martin in what has been a very difficult year, and Mike Krack said it’s important to recognise the higher points when they come.

“Let’s not forget, three weeks ago we were in Madrid and, one week ago we were in Baku, and we were just nowhere,” he said.

“So I think we need to keep our feet on the ground here and analyse really why we were more competitive here, and look ahead and see how we can benefit more from that.

“For the team it’s great because we have been through really tough times and the few positive moments that you get, you have to… I’m not saying celebrate like a world championship party, but I think you need to take a breath and acknowledge when good results come your way because we have not been fortunate enough to have many.”

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