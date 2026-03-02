If Formula 1 is forced to abandon its Middle East double-header, who could step in at the eleventh hour?

With tensions in the Middle East escalating significantly over the weekend, the possibility of alternative considerations to fill potential calendar gaps must be considered.

Potential 2026 Formula 1 replacement circuits explained

As it stands, the Bahrain Grand Prix is set to take place on April 12, followed a week later by the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on April 19.

With a US Navy base in the heart of Juffair in the capital city Manama, a prime location for F1 personnel and media to stay during trips to the Kingdom, the Bahrain Grand Prix, in particular, faces uncertainty over whether or not it can be staged with unaffected logistics and ensuring the safety of everyone travelling to the event.

In 2011, the Bahrain Grand Prix was cancelled due to civil unrest amidst anti-government protests, but the situation is quite different in 2026.

It’s due to the presence of the US base, half an hour’s drive north of the Bahrain International Circuit, that the Kingdom has found itself a target for Iran, but, given it’s over a month until the races in the Middle East, there is time for tensions to de-escalate.

F1’s official position is that of maintaining a watching brief, while FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem issued a statement on Monday confirming that any decisions made regarding the staging of events in the Middle East will be made on the grounds of safety.

Given the possibility that Bahrain and/or Saudi Arabia may not be in a position to host a race in a month’s time, F1 would be left with a gap of a few weeks in the calendar.

In the event that this occurs, what race tracks could possibly step into the breach, should there be a desire to plug the gap?

There are several considerations, aside from commercial, that shape these decisions: circuits must be FIA Grade 1, of which there are only 39 around the world. With 24 of these already on the calendar, this means a limited pool of just 15 tracks.

Now add into the mix the logistical considerations of getting the entire F1 circus to the venue, with limited time for planning this. These hurdles would likely rule out non-European tracks such as Buriram in Thailand, Sepang in Malaysia, and the Buddh International Circuit in India.

Also, with two races already in Spain this year, the potential for a return to Jerez therefore seems unlikely.

Imola

The former San Marino Grand Prix venue had lost its race after 2006, but secured a return to the calendar in 2020 as a one-off event during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With China not yet able to host its race in early ’21 as the pandemic continued, Imola was called upon again to fill the gap created by Shanghai’s postponement.

In early 2022, it was confirmed that Imola had secured a longer-term deal to race until ’25, although the 2023 race was called off due to extensive flooding in the Emilia Romagna region.

However, the popular venue was not included on the F1 2026 calendar, much to the disappointment of Imola Mayor Marco Panieri and President Michele de Pascale, with another European round being added to the schedule as Madrid arrives.

“This is news that we were aware of and that understandably generates questions, disappointment and a sense of bitterness on the outside, because in recent years our territory has proven to be able to host an extraordinary event with record numbers, capable of combining international prestige and concrete returns for the economic and tourist system of our land and of the entire country,” they said in a joint statement.

The statement noted that the Municipality of Imola had confirmed its availability for over a year and “allocated the necessary resources in the budget also for 2026, as had been requested by the other institutional and sporting partners after the commitment made to recover next year the missed 2023 edition due to the dramatic flood events.”

PlanetF1.com understands Imola is regarded by F1 as being the primary reserve circuit for available slots.

As a venue, logistically easy for the teams to get to from their factories, Imola has a proven recent record for being able to fill in at short notice, making it a prime contender once again, if needed.

Another Italian venue, Mugello, could also be a possibility. Owned by Ferrari, the venue held the Tuscan Grand Prix in 2020. But, unlike Imola, there is no momentum behind its recent involvement with F1, meaning it’s less likely.

Portimão

Like Imola, Portugal returned to the F1 calendar in 2020 as Portimão hosted Grands Prix in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently announced as securing a new two-year deal, entering rotation with Barcelona and Spa-Francorchamps in 2027 and ’28, the technically-challenging circuit is well-located on the Algarve.

With the race securing full government and tourism board support in its quest to return to the calendar, amenability towards hosting a race on short notice in April, as a warm-up to its two upcoming races, shouldn’t be difficult to secure.

Estoril, another former venue that hosted the Portuguese Grand Prix, could be a potential, but its FIA Grade 1 circuit status was set to expire in January 2026.

Istanbul Park, Turkey

The popular Hermann Tilke venue fell off the calendar in 2011, but stepped into the breach during the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting a race in 2020 and ’21.

Istanbul has been closely linked with a slot on the F1 2027 calendar, with some reports suggesting a deal has already been struck.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali denied this, but didn’t rule out the possibility of it returning to the calendar.

“By the way, Turkey is not, let’s say, 100 per cent confirmed,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in Bahrain, when asked about the calendar. “Stay tuned on Turkey, let me put it this way.

“These are tracks with the heritage, with the great racing background, if I may say. And therefore this is, as I said, Turkey: stay tuned. But Portugal is definitely there.”

With negotiations ongoing, a key factor that could ease the return of Turkey is that the circuit is now operated by the Turkish Automobile Sports Federation, TOSFED, which is an FIA member club.

Nürburgring and Hockenheim

On paper, there’s little reason why either of these venues couldn’t step into the breach: both are fully FIA-graded, modern facilities, and are easily accessible by road freight from Europe.

But there appears to be little appetite amongst German authorities to bring back Formula 1 into the country, given the spiralling costs of securing a place on the calendar.

In 2024, Hockenheim manager Jorn Teske revealed that, without third-party financing to bridge the “double-digit millions” in cost, there is little chance of Germany returning to the calendar.

While a deal to secure a replacement race in unusual circumstances, such as the cancellation of Bahrain and/or Saudi Arabia, would likely cost far less than usual, the unwillingness of German authorities to stump up any cash would seem to rule out any chance of either historic venue returning.

Fuji Speedway

Given that the third round of the championship is at the Suzuka circuit in Japan, would staying in the country for an additional week or two to travel across to Mount Fuji be out of the question?

The venue recently played host to a Haas testing of previous cars event, which saw fans turn out in their droves at a track that last held a Grand Prix in 2008.

Given Toyota’s increasing presence in Formula 1 following its technical and sponsorship partnership with Haas, its ownership of the Fuji Speedway could make negotiations easier about a return to the circuit.

It would also be quite a nice occasion from a historical perspective: Fuji hosted the first Japanese Grand Prix in 1976 – making 2026 the 50th anniversary of the event.

Its FIA Grade 1 status is also set to expire on the exact weekend of the Bahrain Grand Prix it could hypothetically replace, with its licence set for renewal on April 11.

Given its intensive use across a wide range of championships, including Super Formula and the FIA World Endurance Championship, its well-maintained and modern facilities would surely make this renewal a mere formality.

However, for a sport that’s already been on the road for a month, remaining in Asia for an additional week or two would be a logistical headache at a time when travelling back to the factories to weigh up the opening salvo of races and introduce upgrades could be a top priority.

