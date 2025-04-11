Join us as we delve into the technical details on display at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Be sure to check back throughout the course of the weekend, as we’ll be updating the site with more galleries as they arrive from the circuit.

Bahrain Grand Prix: Digging into the details…

The front corner of the Aston Martin AMR25 front wing, which shows the curvature employed on the flap tips as they connect with the endplate, albeit with that section having been cutaway in order to help generate more outwash.

An uninhibited view of the bib section and damper on the Williams FW47.

A nice view of the ladder-style caliper fairing on the Ferrari SF-25, which not only has windows to allow heat generated by the disc a passage to the next drum in the nest, it also creates a division so the cool air can be passed down each side of the caliper.

An unusual view from on top of the Mercedes W16 floor edge wing as the entire structure is lent against the garage wall.

Similarly, we are treated to an interesting angle and view of the floor fences on the Mercedes W16.

A look at the front brake disc and caliper fairings on the Racing Bulls VCARB02 before the secondary and outer drums are put in place.

The outboard section of the Alpine A525’s front wing, which shows how the semi-detached flap layout works alongside the lower rear corner endplate cutout.

A bare McLaren MCL39 chassis is used by the marshals to practice driver extrication and makes it more apparent how contoured the chassis is, especially at the interface with the floor, ahead of the sidepod inlet.

Red Bull mechanics prepare the RB21 for action, with the upper flap open as work is being done on the mainplane below.

A few zip ties are being used to keep the caliper and its fairing suspended as the mechanics work behind the scenes on preparing the Mercedes W16.

A look at the more expansive cooling louvre panel that’s set to be used on the Ferrari SF-25 this weekend.

The internal caliper and disc fairings on the rear brake duct of the Racing Bulls VCARB02, with the quarter of small winglets on the inside of the vertical end fence also visible.

The caliper and disc fairing arrangement on the Red Bull RB21, with a large window opened up in the disc fairing to allow some of the heat being generated by the disc a means to escape to the upper drum.

A look at the rear corner of the Mercedes W16, including the upright and some of the ductwork used to channel cool air around the brake assembly and to the components.

Also note the shapes being used on the rear suspension fairings, including the indentation on the lower arm and the crowned section on the upper arm.

Read next: Revealed: The tiny Red Bull changes that made a huge difference in Japan