Balance of Performance is a critical concept in the world of GT and sportscar racing, underpinning the very fabric of the competition.

It’s a key difference to competitions like Formula 1 or spec racing, where the technical regulations themselves provide the constraints.

What is Balance of Performance (BoP)?

Balance of Performance is, in its simplest form, a means of equalising disparate cars with a view to ensuring they’re all competitive within one another.

It creates an envelope of acceptable performance, allowing cars to retain their unique characteristics.

By employing a Balance of Performance, the V8-powered Mercedes-AMG GT3 can compete alongside the turbocharged six-cylinder mid-engined Ferrari, or BMW’s inline six versus the rear-mounted Porsche flat-six.

The intent is not to impose conformity and turn the competition into a glorified silhouette competition but to afford each their own relative strengths and weaknesses, balanced such that none is ostensibly stronger than another.

It’s a black art, grounded in data and experience and constantly fettled to ensure an even playing field – as much as is possible with such varied machinery.

For a full breakdown of the event format, classes and Nordschleife challenges, see our Nürburgring 24 Hours guide.

How Balance of Performance works

Balance of Performance works by keeping each car within an acceptable range of its rivals.

That doesn’t mean equality or uniformity, with much of GT racing’s charm coming from the personality each car and manufacturer has.

On track, that translates into cars that are better suited to some situations than others but, over the course of a race and a season, it balances out so there is (in theory) no dominant or standout performer.

To do that, there are a handful of fundamental areas that can be tweaked to balance the competition.

For a deeper comparison between GT machinery and single-seaters, see how GT3 compares with Formula 1.

Weight adjustments

Like in any racing car, weight is the enemy. A heavier car is slower to accelerate, harder to brake, lazier to turn, and less fuel efficient.

It can change car handling too with the weight distribution moving, or the centre of gravity rising.

While used, weight is not over-used as there are safety considerations. Too much weight can compromise the fundamental shell in a crash.

Engine power limits

A comparatively simple adjustment, tweaks can and are made to reduce power levels.

This can take the form of a restrictor, there can also be a boost limit imposed on turbocharged cars, or changes to the throttle map.

Another simple method of adjusting power is a defined torque curve in the electronics.

Aerodynamic restrictions

Though far less of a battle ground than Formula 1, aerodynamics still play a key role in GT3 machinery.

While cars are homologated prior to competition, meaning the fundamental shape and structure of the car can’t be changed, there are elements of the aerodynamic setup that can be tweaked.

That includes ride height and maximum wing angles; the rear wing on GT3 cars is adjustable.

Aerodynamic changes are far more complicated than limiting engine power or adding weight, as further considerations need to be taken into account; speed, yaw, pitch, traffic.

It can also have an impact on tyre wear and fuel load, meaning small tweaks can compound.

Fuel flow and stint length

Given the variety in car design, fuel tank capacity can also vary significantly across the field.

A larger tank equates to increased stint lengths, and fewer stops. In a category where stop lengths usually have a mandatory minimum duration, it can be a significant advantage.

Even a comparatively modest difference, just 5 litres, can compound over the course of a longer race.

To manage that, fuel flow restrictions can be put in place, often coupled with changes to the ECU or boost limits.

Together, it aims to equalise stint lengths so, strategically, no individual car is penalised over another purely because of the manufacturer’s design philosophy.

How BoP is calculated

There is no hard and fast calculation or formula that can be applied to cars, and instead a Balance of Performance is generated via real-world testing.

Professional test drivers are used in structured testing programmes to provide the baseline data from which BoP decisions can be made.

The driver’s role is not only to perform the on-track testing, but also to offer feedback on drivability elements.

In addition to that, manufacturers submit full aerodynamic and engine maps, together with a host of other data which, together with the real-world testing, results in the Balance of Performance.

Who sets Balance of Performance?

For GT3 racing, and specifically the Nürburgring 24 Hours, the Balance of Performance is defined by the SRO, the body which owns the competition.

Its technical team works with manufacturers to define the envelope of performance and benchmarks cars to ensure they fall within an acceptable range of that.

However, globally, there are other organisations that establish their own BoPs too, IMSA for example in the United States where GT3 cars race under the GTD name.

Why is BoP essential in GT3 racing?

Balance of Performance is essential for equalised competition in GT3 racing, which in itself is a customer category.

From a sporting perspective, it’s important to maintain fairness; anything else would turn manufacturers away from the sport as nobody would be interested in buying their product.

Conversely, those who’ve happened to buy the ‘wrong’ car would be dissuaded from competing, weakening the competition.

Hence a Balance of Performance ensures a level playing field of sorts.

But more than that, it dissuades rampant development, helping keep costs under control.

The Balance of Performance concept means cars can remain competitive for several years, with many even capable of being upgraded to the next generation with bolt-on components.

In short, the Balance of Performance underpins everything in GT racing, from the competitive on-track element to the industry that has sprouted around it.

The full grid for the Nürburgring 24 Hours features a packed GT3 entry list with factory and customer teams across multiple classes.

How BoP affects race strategy

The practical impacts of the Balance of Performance show through in terms of race strategy.

The combination of weight, aero, power, and fuel restrictions placed on any given car can dictate how teams approach a race from a strategic perspective.

As such, GT3 racing is often less about outright speed but maximising strategic and operational constraints over a prolonged period.

Add in traffic, battles on track, driver variation, and yellow flags and Safety Cars, and the control teams have is often compromised.

The BoP is therefore the base from which teams need to work in adapting to each and every race as it unfolds.

The full event timetable, including qualifying and race start times, can be found in the Nürburgring 24 Hours schedule 2026.

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