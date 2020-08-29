Belgian Grand Prix 2020: Time, TV channel, live stream

Usually the first race after the summer break, this year the Belgian Grand Prix is Round 7 of the 2020 season and kicks off the next triple-header.

Mercedes come into this one as comfortable favourites after Lewis Hamilton secured his fourth win of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix, stretching his lead over Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship to 37 points.

That being said, Spa-Francorchamps is one of the few circuits where the Silver Arrows haven’t been dominant in recent years.

In fact Ferrari currently hold the bragging rights here with Sebastian Vettel winning in 2018 before Charles Leclerc won his first Formula 1 race at the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix.

But with Ferrari struggling down in the midfield, it’s unlikely they will retain their grasp on the winner’s trophy this year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix…

When is the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix?

The start times for the Belgian Grand Prix are as follows:

Practice 1: Friday August 28, 1100 local time (1000 BST)

Practice 2: Friday August 28, 1500 local time (1400 BST)

Practice 3: Saturday August 29, 1200 local time (1100 BST)

Qualifying: Saturday August 29, 1500 local time (1400 BST)

Race: Sunday August 30, 1510 local time (1410 BST)

Where does the Belgian Grand Prix take place?

In every sense, the Belgian Grand Prix is one of the classics on the F1 calendar. A circuit both spectacular and emotive; La Source hairpin, the downhill plunge to Eau Rouge, the forest setting and the longest lap distance in the World Championship.

But the weather and size of the track means it can be problematic for drivers. It can be dry in one place and wet in another.

Some of the course follows public roads, but the track boasts excellent facilities for teams, officials and media. It has been the home of the Belgian Grand Prix on a permanent basis since 1985.

The race will be run over 44 laps of the 7.004km circuit.

Directions: How can I get to the Belgian Grand Prix?

Spa-Francorchamps is situated in central Belgium between Liege and Brussels. The nearest international airport is Brussels Zavantem, approximately 110 km (70 miles) away, but private planes are able to use Spa La Souveniere airport which is only 5km (3 miles) away.

Where can I watch the Belgian Grand Prix on TV?

Belgian Grand Prix weekend – including qualifying and the race proper – will be screened live in the UK by pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sports on its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. You can also access a live stream of the coverage via Now TV.

Free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 will show extended highlights of qualifying and the race.

Subscribers to F1’s own app can hear radio commentary on the race proper from the BBC and access live data around each session.

PlanetF1 will carry live timing and expert commentary on every session of the race weekend, from FP1 on Friday morning to the race on Sunday afternoon.

The Belgian Grand Prix will be shown live on TV by the following outlets in other key markets:

United States: ESPN

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Australia: Fox Sports, One (Network Ten)

France: Canal + (pay TV) and TF1 (free-to-air)

Italy: Sky Italia, TV8

Germany: RTL and Sky Deutschland

Spain: Movistar F1

What is the weather forecast for the Belgian Grand Prix?

Friday August 28: 19c, rain showers.

Saturday August 29: 17c, rain showers.

Sunday August 30: 16c, light rain.

Which drivers have won the Belgian Grand Prix?

Spa is widely regarded as one of the greatest challenges that a driver will face on the F1 calendar with long straights, heavy braking zones and of course the nerve-wracking Eau Rouge and Raidillon combination.

Michael Schumacher tamed this circuit on six occasions, winning twice with Benetton while the other four victories came with Ferrari. Ayrton Senna is close behind with five after a sensational run of four consecutive victories at Spa from 1988 to 1991.

Of the current drivers on the grid, Kimi Raikkonen’s credentials are unmatched having won the Belgian Grand Prix in 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2009.

The Ferrari team have been victorious an incredible 14 times around this iconic circuit.

The last 10 winners of the Belgian Grand Prix are as follows:

2019: Charles Leclerc (Monaco, Ferrari)

2018: Sebastian Vettel (Germany, Ferrari)

2017: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes)

2016: Nico Rosberg (Germany, Mercedes)

2015: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes)

2014: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia, Red Bull)

2013: Sebastian Vettel (Germany, Red Bull)

2012: Jenson Button (Great Britain, McLaren)

2011: Sebastian Vettel (Germany, Red Bull)

2010: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, McLaren)

Track Lap Record: 1:46.286 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes, 2018)

What is the grid for the Belgian Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton secured a 93rd career pole in a trademark dominant fashion at the iconic Spa circuit. Valtteri Bottas secured P2 by the skin of his teeth as Max Verstappen leapfrogged old team-mate Daniel Ricciardo for P3 on the starting grid.

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:41.252

2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.511s

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.526s

4 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 0.809s

5 Alex Albon Red Bull 1.012s

6 Esteban Ocon Renault 1.144s

7 Carlos Sainz McLaren 1.186s

8 Sergio Perez Racing Point 1.280s

9 Lance Stroll Racing Point 1.351s

10 Lando Norris McLaren 1.405s

11 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:42.730

12 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:42.745

13 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.996

14 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:43.261

15 George Russell Williams 1:43.468

16 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 1:43.743

17 Romain Grosjean Haas 1:43.838

18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 1:43.950

19 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:44.138

20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:44.314

What are the odds for the Belgian Grand Prix?

He may not have won here since 2017, but Lewis Hamilton is the clear favourite to end that streak and win the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix.

This time last year Charles Leclerc was favourite for P1 and delivered, but in 2020 he doesn’t even feature in the top five. Leading odds from Bet365 are as follows:

4/11 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

100/30 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

11/2 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

40/1 Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)

66/1 Alex Albon (Red Bull

(Prices correct at 1930 BST on Saturday August 29)

What are the latest F1 Championship standings?

The leaders in the race for the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships heading into the Belgian Grand Prix are as follows:

Drivers’ Championship

Lewis Hamilton – 132 points

Max Verstappen – 95 points

Valtteri Bottas – 89 points

Charles Leclerc – 45 points

Lance Stroll – 40 points

Constructors’ Championship

Mercedes – 221 points

Red Bull – 135 points

Racing Point – 63 points

McLaren – 62 points

Ferrari – 61 points

Tyre choices for the Belgian Grand Prix

We're back and soon to be on track. 🏎️🏁

Here are the first eight #Fit4F1 compound choices.

More #F1 info: https://t.co/HeqduDevpD pic.twitter.com/WyvfhU8FUI — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) June 11, 2020

Pirelli are going a step softer with their tyre compounds for the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix compared to last year.

The C2 tyres will be the hard, the C3s will serve as the mediums and the softest rubber available will be the C4s.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1, like our Facebook page and join us on Instagram!