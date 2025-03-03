The drivers have had their first laps in the cars for the 2025 season and all eyes are now on the opening race in Australia in March. With the F1 season upon us there is only one thing left to do.

Testing is over and now is the time for the important business; rating each team’s polo teamwear and choosing which designers have a winner on their hands. Having watched the pitwall and drivers closely over the past week we have picked out some of the best teamwear fans can buy in time for the 2025 season.

Ferrari

Image credit: Scuderia Ferrari

There is not a lot you can do with a Ferrari polo shirt. Puma has tweaked the red used by Ferrari for the 2025 to a darker shade and it has added some angular white stripes down the sides of the sleeves.

The Ferrari logo and sponsors have been slapped on and you get a small Puma badge on the upper right shoulder.

The giant blue HP sponsor loses Ferrari a few marks here but all-in-all it’s a solid effort. It is a classic red Ferrari polo shirt and will set you back £75.

McLaren

The McLaren polo shirt

McLaren’s papaya shirts are usually some of the most-eye catching on the grid and Castore has done a brilliant job on the 2025 version.

The sponsor logos are some of the most subtle in this year’s lineup and the use of dark blue on the shoulders and sleeves really works on the McLaren polo shirt. The collar itself is papaya and the contrast is a successful one.

The McLaren shirt costs £78 and is on sale here.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin has the benefit of being in a partnership with designer brand Hugo Boss and that means you get the fancy yellow Boss zipped colour on the new 2025 polo shirt.

As you can expect it has a simple but effective design, with Aston Martin green making up most of the shirt and some subtle highlighting on the collar itself.

The winged Aston Martin logo on the back looks fantastic and the shirt is sure to be popular for the new season. It costs £72, making it one of the cheapest team polo shirts too.

Visa CashApp Racing Bulls

Hugo has knocked it out the park with the new Visa CashApp Racing Bulls polo. Stunningly retro, it features a chaotic mix of giant Red Bull markings down the side, faded Red Bull pattern on the front and blue panelling down the sides of the shirt.

It is busy, cluttered and feels like something out of the 1990s.

It’s a real winner. It is also one of the most expensive on the market, with prices started at £84.95.

Williams

Williams have one of the cheapest team polo shirts on the grid for 2025 at £67.50. The manufacturer shares the Puma brand with Ferrari but is the cheaper option of the two. It looks good as well.

Traditional dark blue with a striped lighter blue pattern down the sides. It is simple but effective. The simple Williams Racing motif on the back is superb and the whole design is subtle and understated.

The rest of the William’s merchandise is a bit more expressive but the polo t-shirt is affordable and classically designed.

Read next: Ranked: All 10 F1 2025 liveries revealed