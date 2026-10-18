The calendar holds a host of different kinds of circuits across the season, and we have deliberated over our best F1 tracks for the specific topic of overtaking.

Our criteria includes tracks which have not just become favourites over time, but where on-track action has also been able to thrive. We have no doubt you’ll voice your own thoughts in the comments, but, in no particular order…

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos), Brazil

First race: 1972

Length: 4.309km

Corners: 15

Key overtaking spot: Senna S (Turns 1-2)

Starting at a track with which we’ll hopefully all agree upon, Interlagos consistently shows itself to be not just one of the best circuits in Formula 1, but one of the most fruitful for overtaking as well.

The entire first sector provides passing places, with the inside or outside line possible in the opening three turns to make or hang onto a move. Another straight follows down to the left-hander of Descida do Lago where, again, drivers can hold it inside or outside to go wheel-to-wheel, even uphill again to the fast-right of Ferradura.

Turns 9 and 10 also provide passing chances for those brave enough, as does the final braking zone of Turn 12, Juncao, where many an important overtake has taken place in years gone by.

With 15 corners on track, it is probably fair to say that we have seen semi-regular overtaking at nine of them – and long may it continue.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza

First race: 1950

Length: 5.793km

Corners: 11

Key overtaking spot: Rettifilo Chicane (Turns 1-2)

On the calendar from the beginning of Formula 1, Monza doesn’t have a huge amount of corners but the Temple of Speed has several passing opportunities for drivers.

The main opportunity comes from the pit straight, hitting some of the highest top speeds of the season as the drivers have a heavy braking zone into the first chicane.

If that doesn’t work, the flat-out right-hander of Curva Grande can also be an overtaking place for those brave enough, before another hard braking zone into the Roggia Chicane.

These are the two best passing spots on the circuit, but a good exit out of Lesmo 2 can see drivers get a slingshot towards the tricky Ascari Chicane, a less common but sometimes fruitful opportunity.

One of the quickest and most thrilling races on the calendar, there is a reason why Monza has had such longevity in the sport.

Circuit of The Americas, United States

First race: 2012

Length: 5.513km

Corners: 20

Key overtaking spot: Turn 12

While a relative newcomer to the calendar in Formula 1 terms, Austin announced its arrival in dramatic fashion as Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton diced for victory throughout its first appearance on the calendar.

Since then, attendances have grown and the drivers have explored what is possible around the home of the United States Grand Prix.

The left-handed hairpin of Turn 1 is an opportunity in itself, with the long right sweep of Turn 2 also a possible overtaking place for those brave enough, but the wide-apexed Turn 10 hairpin also offers a passing chance, but with a long back straight, Turn 12 is where the big moves are made.

This left-hander offers an open apex and, with the following corners modelled on the stadium section at Hockenheim, its combination offers wheel-to-wheel possibilities all the way from Turn 13 to the braking zone at Turn 16.

Some have tried launching attacks around the outside of the flat-out Turns 17 and 18, or even a late lunge at the slow final corner of Turn 20. The possibilities have shown themselves to be there at COTA, but the track doesn’t always make it easy.

Shanghai International Circuit, China

First race: 2004

Length: 5.451km

Corners: 16

Key overtaking spot: Turn 14

China joined the calendar in 2004 with a layout taking inspiration from the character “shang”, meaning ‘above’ or ‘ascend’, which has in turn created a varied and challenging Formula 1 circuit.

While the 1.2km back straight makes for an obvious overtaking opportunity into the heavy braking zone at Turn 14, other corners have shown themselves as viable places for passing over time as well.

Taking the outside line through long, long run of the right-hander of Turn 1 then becomes the inside for Turn 2, but two drivers can stay side-by-side throughout before another prime overtaking opportunity at Turn 6, a tight right-handed hairpin which has seen plenty of passing.

If a driver stays close enough through the long Turns 7 and 8, the braking zone at Turn 9 has also proven to be an overtaking opportunity for those brave enough on the brakes, as has the braking zone into the slow left of Turn 11. However, being the lead driver on the exit of the following corners puts you at risk into Turn 14.

We include Shanghai not just for its exciting racing in its two decades on the calendar so far, but the variety of corners at which overtakes are possible. (Are you sensing a theme here?)

Red Bull Ring, Austria

First race: 1970

Length: 4.326km

Corners: 10

Key overtaking spot: Turn 3

Reprofiled ahead of 2014 and another of the shorter laps on the calendar with only 10 corners, the Red Bull Ring often provides one of the most entertaining races of the season.

Much of the action comes under heavy braking at the slow right-hander of Turn 3, with the long uphill straight beforehand offering drivers plenty of chance to attack.

Heading downhill to Turn 4, however, drivers can either try again or fight back after losing a position, with the downhill exit proving both tricky and punishing for those to get it wrong, with gravel awaiting on exit.

Two drivers can comfortably run side-by-side if they are racing, though, and continue their battle up to the long downhill left of Turn 6, where keeping the inside line is vital to maintaining position.

A simple enough layout on paper, but a lap of the Red Bull Ring combines speed with elevation change and several overtaking opportunities to boot, making it a driver and fan favourite.

Silverstone Circuit, United Kingdom

First race: 1950

Length: 5.891km

Corners: 18

Key overtaking spot: Stowe (Turn 15)

Throughout its different configurations in Formula 1, Silverstone has held speed at its core and, with many of its original corners still on the track, those overtaking have to be brave, but there are several places at which to try an attack.

The first is into the heavy braking zone of Village, Turn 2, where drivers can then go side-by-side through The Loop and Aintree, heading onto the Wellington Straight.

Many an overtake has happened at the next left-hander of Brooklands, while defences have also been put up through the following right-hander of Luffield.

Overtaking into the fast right-hander of Copse is tough, but a good exit onto the Hangar Straight leads to the clearest opportunity of the lap, down to the fast right-hander at Stowe.

The final braking zone into Vale can be one final chance for drivers to pass, leaving several opportunities for racing at the host of the sport’s first ever race in 1950.

More about the wide world of Formula 1

How to become an F1 driver: Money, dedication, talent and more

F1 race wins: Which drivers have the highest win totals in Formula 1 history?

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

First race: 2009

Length: 5.281km

Corners: 16

Key overtaking spot: Turn 9

Now, there was a time when including the Yas Marina Circuit on this kind of list would have drawn the widespread assumption that it was some kind of joke, such were the lack of overtaking opportunities there in the past.

However, the reprofiling of the Abu Dhabi track has done wonders for its overtaking credentials since the 2021 season.

The removal of the tricky left-right-left chicane in the first sector has left a longer, faster run to the Turn 5 hairpin, at which Max Verstappen now famously launched his last-lap lunge on Lewis Hamilton to secure his first title crown in controversial circumstances.

Anyone overtaking into the Turn 6-7 chicane immediately has another straight to have to watch behind, too. This has always been the case in Abu Dhabi, but the removal of another slow left-right-left chicane, before a 90-degree left has also had a big impact. These four corners have been replaced by one, long, parabolic curve as Turn 9 not only offers the opportunity for drivers to pass or re-pass, but to do so on the inside or outside lines.

As a result, Abu Dhabi had the largest number of on-track overtakes in 2025, something which would have been much less likely in its original form.

Honourable mention

Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain

First race: 2004

Length: 5.412km

Corners: 15

Key overtaking spot: Turn 4

An honourable mention heads to Sakhir where, much like Shanghai, Bahrain joined the calendar in a time where raw power dominated the sport and overtaking was much more difficult, and a series of processional events took place overall.

The move to making the event a night race, with cooler track temperatures, helped the racing significantly – as did the introduction of DRS and turbo hybrid engines, which helped promote overtaking.

The 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix can likely be seen as the turning point for this, with the Mercedes drivers of Hamilton and Rosberg going toe-to-toe throughout the second half of the race in what has since been dubbed the ‘Duel in the Desert’.

Two corners are key here, with the Turn 1 hairpin providing the first passing place of the lap, but drivers can quickly regroup on the second straight up to the 90-degree right of Turn 4, where we have seen wheel-to-wheel racing thrive in recent years.

The hairpin of Turn 8 also offers a quick passing opportunity for those brave on the brakes, as does the off-camber left-hander of Turn 10.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: F1 schedule: When is the next race and where is it being held?