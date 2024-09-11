As Formula 1 seats began to fill up for 2025, several drivers are lingering on the fringes of the series looking for new opportunities — perhaps in IndyCar. Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas is one such driver.

Bottas told Motorsport Week that, if he isn’t re-signed by Sauber for 2025, “If I would have to decide now, it would probably be IndyCar.” A handful of seats remain open for the 2025 IndyCar season — and we’ll look at how well the Finn would fit into each operation.

Chip Ganassi Racing

Though IndyCar powerhouse Chip Ganassi Racing would be an incredible choice for a driver like Valtteri Bottas, the team is facing some big questions about its future that may ultimately discount Bottas from the running.

Only one driver is signed to the team for 2025 — Alex Palou — while Scott Dixon is expected to re-sign as well. But IndyCar’s incoming charter agreement would limit the five-car team to just three machines, with two crews expected to move to Indy NXT.

If CGR is capped at three cars, that means just one seat would remain open for 2025… but with three currently-contracted drivers about to be competing for that seat, it’s not likely to go to Bottas.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Two seats remain open at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 2025, the Nos. 30 and 45. One of those seats looks set to be reserved for former Formula 2 driver Juri Vips, while the second seat seems to be a toss-up between current driver Pietro Fittipaldi and the soon-to-be-jobless Alexander Rossi. Bottas likely won’t factor into the equation.

A. J. Foyt Racing

Though the No. 14 A. J. Foyt Racing seat is still technically open for the 2025 season, almost everyone expects Santino Ferrucci to remain with the Houston-based team for another year. While Valtteri Bottas could enter that conversation, it isn’t likely.

Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter Racing has both of its two seats open for 2025. Though team boss Carpenter looks as if he’ll be stepping back from competing on oval tracks next year, he does look set to re-sign Rinus Veekay and Christian Rasmussen, who has been sharing the No. 2o with Carpenter this year.

Even if Carpenter doesn’t sign one of those drivers, ECR has development driver Josh Pierson waiting in the wings for a drive in 2025, should one materialize.

Explained: IndyCar charters:

👉 Explained: IndyCar’s rumoured charter system, and how it will impact the series

👉 IndyCar charters: What we know about the document delivered to teams at Gateway

Meyer Shank Racing

Meyer Shank Racing has one seat open for 2025, its No. 66 car that has been piloted by Tom Blomqvist and David Malukas this year. With Blomqvist out of the running and Malukas moving to A. J. Foyt Racing, MSR has refused to entertain any rumors about a potential driver lineup for 2025.

That provides a great opening for Valtteri Bottas — for many reasons.

First and foremost, MSR is partially owned by Liberty Media, so it’s entire possible that Bottas could already be in talks with MSR thanks to that connection alone. Further, team co-owner Mike Shank is known for signing well-proven talents like Helio Castroneves. A former F1 driver would look great for the organization.

Juncos Hollinger Racing

The 2024 season has been a challenging one for the Juncos Hollinger Racing team, and both of its seats are looking to be available for 2025.

JHR does seem set to re-sign Romain Grosjean; if it brought in Valtteri Bottas, it could make history by being the only team on the grid to have a lineup composed entirely of former F1 drivers.

It’d be a good move for JHR, but it could also be promising for Bottas as it’d be a great team to integrate into IndyCar with. However, should Ricardo Juncos remain with the team going forward, JHR may prioritize a more South American lineup.

PREMA Racing

Details about PREMA’s two-car IndyCar team are still trickling in ahead of its 2025 debut, and while plenty of drivers have been rumored for its seats, PREMA has remained mum about the drivers it intends to sign.

Bottas, though, would be a smart call. Back in 2010, he piloted a Prema Powerteam machine to a third-place finish at the notoriously challenging Macau Grand Prix, meaning he already has ties with the outfit. Further, PREMA could make a strong statement by signing a former F1 driver to its lineup.

Dale Coyne Racing

Dale Coyne Racing is looking for a change in 2025, occasioned in part due to the incoming charters. One rumored clause in the charter contract would limit the number of drivers who can pilot the same car during a season to three — which means the revolving door of Dale Coyne Racing will need to firm up a strong lineup for 2025.

Bottas would be an incredible call by the team. DCR has served as a jumping-off point for former F1 driver Romain Grosjean, as well as for now-champions like Alex Palou. And if Bottas could commit to a season with the team, it would remove any of those charter worries.

And it might also help with Leaders’ Circle funds. The top 22 full-time cars are awarded a $1 million prize at the end of each IndyCar season — and right now, it appears that neither DCR car will make the running. Bottas could provide the performance the team needs to improve for 2025.

Read next: Valtteri Bottas drops major next career move hint with Audi F1 future uncertain