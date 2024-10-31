It’s time for a fan favourite as Interlagos hosts the 52nd edition of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Wet weather, a great track and a title battle, what more could you ask for as F1 heads to Brazil? Here’s what we want to know this weekend.

Five questions we want answered at the Brazilian Grand Prix

How will round three of Max Verstappen v Lando Norris play out?

We’ve had Austin. We’ve had Mexico. Now it is time for round three.

The title battle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen has been hotting up in recent weeks, not due to the points gap getting closer but the pair of them being involved in contentious battles on the track.

Round one went to Verstappen and even though the Dutchman got punished in Mexico, he was still the winner given Norris was unable to go on and win the race.

With that in mind, Norris is on the ropes with 47 points separating him and Verstappen with four races left and the Red Bull driver knows that as long as Norris does not score 12 points more than him each weekend, the title is his.

As to the manner he goes about that, well that remains to be seen. In Mexico, he knew his car was not the quickest so got the pointy elbows out. If that is the case again in Sao Paulo, prepare for some more battles between the pair.

Are Ferrari the force in the championship?

Red Bull and McLaren’s battling has had the added effect of laying down a welcome mat for Ferrari into the title race.

Heading into Singapore, Ferrari were 51 points off leaders McLaren but with consecutive victories, that gap is down to 29 and the Italian team look the favourite to shrink it even more.

Their pace since Austin has been superb and with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both winning races, they are a team in good momentum.

Winning again in Sao Paulo would see them go from title contenders to favourites and with both drivers working together, who would bet against them?

Can Haas keep up their excellent form?

Speaking of Ferrari-powered teams, there is another one in good form and it’s not Stake.

Haas have scored points in three consecutive races for the first time since 2018 and are looking to solidify their P6 spot.

Doing so would be their best result in six seasons but a real sign of how Ayao Komatsu has improved this team.

With Toyota on board, Haas will be eager to finish this season strong…as will Kevin Magnussen who looks to be in the swansong of his F1 career.

Will Oscar Piastri bounce back from a mini slump?

There has not been much to fault Oscar Piastri on in his F1 career so far but this triple header has not been ideal as of yet.

A P5 in Austin was followed by qualifying 17th in Mexico and needing a good recovery drive to even get in the points.

Heading into the triple header, Piastri had been on the podium in five of the last six races and even if the McLaren car has lost its outright supremacy, the team need the Australian to get back nearer the front if they are to fend off the charging Ferrari.

Can Interlagos produce another all-time classic?

A great track plus amazing fans plus unpredictable weather? That’s Interlagos.

The Brazilian Grand Prix is loved by fans and drivers alike and the unique climate of this region of Sao Paulo means you are never too sure how the race is going to go.

There is a forecast chance of 70% rain for the race and with three teams battling it out for the top spot, fireworks could ensue this weekend.

