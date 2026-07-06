Charles Leclerc won the British GP in somewhat fortuitous circumstances in a race that saw Max Verstappen crash out and Kimi Antonelli strike trouble.

Antonelli in particular can feel aggrieved as he looked set to challenge for the race win, while Verstappen’s exit raises critical questions for Red Bull following another apparent rear-wing failure.

British GP 2026: Full Driver Ratings and Analysis

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Charles Leclerc – 9/10

Qualified: 2nd | Race: 1st

Leclerc managed the race from the opening lap, converting pole into victory with a controlled drive. After several difficult weekends, he rediscovered his confidence and managed the race flawlessly. This is the response expected of a leading driver under pressure and a statement win for both himself and Ferrari. There was fortune involved, but he still had to deliver to win the British GP for the first time.

George Russell – 8/10

Qualified: 4th | Race: 2nd

Russell recovered well, if somewhat fortunately, to finish second after a frustrating race that included a costly puncture. He raced hard against Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, maximised the opportunities that came his way, and extracted more than seemed possible after his setback. It was a resilient performance, although he acknowledged his outright pace still wasn’t where it needed to be.

Lewis Hamilton – 6/10

Qualified: 3rd | Race: 3rd

Hamilton made life difficult for himself with a jump start. Battling understeer through the first stint, he served his five-second penalty at his stop. He then battled with George Russell and Max Verstappen, the outcome of which was more a reflection of battery deployment than driver talent. In hindsight, the late stop under the Verstappen safety car was a mistake that cost him second, though that’s a point against the team more than Hamilton himself.

Lando Norris – 5/10

Qualified: 6th | Race: 4th

Lando Norris started well in qualifying but immediately bled positions off the line, which set the tone for a race defined more by damage limitation than control. He brought it home P4 after a messy, inconsistent weekend where the car looked unpredictable and difficult to rotate, but that’s not an excuse for the lack of sharpness in the opening phase. His feedback about reliability and upgrades is fair, but during the race he didn’t extract anything special through racecraft or strategic aggression when it mattered. Solid points finish, nothing more.

Isack Hadjar – 4/10

Qualified: 5th | Race: 5th

Isack Hadjar showed sharp pace in the opening stint, including strong work in dirty air behind Verstappen, but that phase of the race flattered him more than it proved anything sustainable. Once the pit cycle arrived his performance unravelled with a clear and sudden loss of pace. From there he was effectively a passenger, unable to recover even when circumstances stabilised late on.

Liam Lawson – 7/10

Qualified: 10th | Race: 6th

A clean, controlled midfield drive from Liam Lawson in the British GP. He got through the first lap well and then managed his stints effectively, with the second phase particularly strong on tyre life and pace consistency. That’s exactly what you expect from a driver in a developing package: tidy, no errors, and maximising the tools available, but without any standout overtakes or pressure moments that change the complexion of the race. Solid work, but a case of achieving what was on offer rather than anything exceptional.

Arvid Lindblad – 6/10

Qualified: 9th | Race: 7th

Arvid Lindblad delivered a steady but slightly undercooked drive that left performance on the table. A Lap 1 deployment issue cost him track position, and from there he never really converted race pace into a meaningful recovery, even when he had opportunities in the second stint. Pushing early overheated his tyres, which ultimately blunted his ability to challenge Lawson. Solid points contribution for the team, but not a sharp enough execution when it mattered.

Gabriel Bortoleto – 6/10

Qualified: 11th | Race: 8th

Bortoleto’s weekend was compromised by issues in qualifying, which cost him track position before Sunday even began. On race day, he kept things clean and took advantage of a messy midfield to bring home points without overreaching. It wasn’t standout pace-wise, but it was a controlled, damage-limitation drive after a disrupted Saturday.

Franco Colapinto – 8/10

Qualified: 19th | Race: 9th

Franco Colapinto navigated a chaotic opening phase while others around him compromised their races. A strong first lap saw him keep the car out of trouble, which ultimately proved decisive. His pace remained competitive and he leaned on strategy rather than outright performance to gain track position in the second phase of the race.

Pierre Gasly – 5/10

Qualified: 12th | Race: 10th

A modest points finish, but it was far from a clean execution. Pierre Gasly lost ground through a slow pit stop and then spent too long trapped in traffic, which blunted any real progress despite having decent race pace in short phases. It was passable if unconvincing performance.

Oscar Piastri – 4/10

Qualified: 8th | Race: 11th

Squeezed into Turn 6 on Lap 1, Oscar Piastri’s British GP was effectively destroyed immediately. From there, he never recovered track position or turns the pace advantage into anything meaningful in traffic. In a race where chaos created opportunities, he was largely a non-factor after the opening sequence.

Oliver Bearman – 4/10

Qualified: 14th | Race: 12th

A messy Sunday for Oliver Bearman, and it largely came undone at the start. He admitted himself the launch phase is currently a coin toss, and this time it dumped him into traffic, leaving him vulnerable and exposed. The contact with Alex Albon was more consequence than cause; he was already compromised and never really recovered, spending most of the race stuck in dirty air with no real overtaking pace to speak of. Despite the mess, he still finished ahead of his teammate, which goes some way to salvaging his day.

Esteban Ocon – 6/10

Qualified: 17th | Race: 13th

Esteban Ocon turned a messy British GP into damage limitation. His opening phase was outstanding, gaining multiple positions immediately, jumping from 17th to the fringes of the points. From there, though, the race unravelled: degraded pace exposed the car’s limitations and a catastrophic 16.5s pit stop effectively killed any realistic points chance. The late safety car confusion did him no favours, but by then the result was already determined. A solid recovery drive, but not a complete one.

Sergio Perez – 7/10

Qualified: 20th | Race: 14th

Perez extracted about as much as Cadillac could reasonably have hoped for at the British GP. He was combative in the opening stint, held off quicker cars, and spoke confidently about understanding why the hard tyre hurt their race, suggesting the team is making tangible progress despite finishing outside the points.

Kimi Antonelli – 8/10

Qualified: 1st | Race: 15th

Antonelli had the pace to genuinely threaten the front and positioned himself in a race-winning window before he struck issues. Once the wheel shield failure hit he lost downforce and balance, and from there could do little more than circulate in the hope of salvaging points. His determination was clear, even in the face of track limits penalties, but to no avail thanks to the late safety car. A strong showing in raw speed and intent, but ultimately unfinished and unrewarded.

Valtteri Bottas – 5/10

Qualified: 18th | Race: 16th

Bottas’ first priority was simply seeing the chequered flag after three consecutive retirements, and he achieved that while gathering useful data for Cadillac. He admitted the car remains fundamentally too slow, with the brief early-race chaos doing little to change his trajectory as he “naturally” drifted back to where the car belonged. He also lamented the late Safety Car ending without a restart, feeling it was his best chance to attack.

Carlos Sainz – 5/10

Qualified: 15th | Race: 17th

Carlos Sainz got a strong launch and a good Lap 1 put him inside the points. From there, however, the pace simply evaporated and he was steadily overrun by faster midfield machinery. While Sainz delivered a solid opening phase, his race was but nothing more than a holding operation thereafter. He fell down the order post-race after he was told to unlap himself in the final laps.

Fernando Alonso – 4

Qualified: 22nd | Race: 18th

Fernando Alonso’s race was effectively compromised before it began when a systems issue forced him to start from the pit lane after his car shut down on the formation lap. Aston Martin then used the afternoon as a test session. Alonso brought the car home in 18th in a clean drive under difficult circumstances, yet ultimately an anonymous afternoon.

Lance Stroll – 3/10

Qualified: 21st | Race: 19th

Lance Stroll endured another frustrating race in an Aston Martin that lacked balance and grip He battled understeer and an unpredictable car throughout, rendering him incapable of making meaningful progress. The result reflected the team’s lack of competitiveness more than Stroll’s performance specifically.

Max Verstappen – 8/10

Qualified: 7th | Finished: 20th

In a position to fight for the podium, Max Verstappen’s race was compromised by an apparent rear wing issue – the second in as many weeks. He had shown reasonable race control beforehand, holding position in the early phases despite a generally difficult balance and straight-line deficit. However, once the car fell out of the window, he never meaningfully recovered momentum. Given the circumstances, this was a strong drive compromised by machinery.

Alex Albon – 4/10

Qualified: 16th | Race: Did not finish

Albon’s race was effectively over after a first-lap lock-up and contact earned him a penalty, with Williams turning the remainder into another test session. He was honest in accepting the penalty while explaining the car’s persistent front-locking issues make wheel-to-wheel racing particularly difficult. His feedback helped confirm the new front wing is an improvement, but a race-ending mistake leaves little room for a higher mark.

Nico Hulkenberg – 4/10

Qualified: 13th | Race: Did not finish

While the mechanical failure wasn’t his fault, there wasn’t much evidence of a standout drive before it struck. He was already on the back foot after another poor start and never looked in a position to fight for points.

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