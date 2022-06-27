British Grand Prix 2022: Time, TV channel, live stream, grid

The 2022 British Grand Prix is just around the corner, and another packed out weekend at Silverstone is expected to bring a superb atmosphere.

Hopes might be high for British success in the shape of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Lando Norris or British-Thai driver Alex Albon, but Max Verstappen is on a dominant streak in Formula 1 at the moment – coming into the weekend having won five of the last six races.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko even admitted that the team are the overriding force in the sport right now, and Verstappen’s ruthlessness combined with hard luck and tough times for Ferrari has given the Dutchman a 46-point lead at the top of the Drivers’ Championship.

Put simply, everyone else is playing catch-up with Verstappen, but given that it is the home race for the majority of the teams, plenty of upgrades are also coming with them to Silverstone.

Mercedes are one of the constructors to have confirmed they will be fitting new parts to their car, with Hamilton and Russell looking to do their best to close the gap to the top two teams – but Red Bull and Ferrari will surely start the weekend as favourites once again.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 British Grand Prix:

When is the 2021 British Grand Prix?

Friday 1 July [all times local]

Free practice 1: 1pm-2pm

Free practice 2: 4pm-5pm

Saturday 2 July

Free practice 3: 12noon-1pm

Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 3 July

Race: 3pm

Where does the 2022 British Grand Prix take place?

Formula 1’s first ever Grand Prix circuit is in use this weekend, with Silverstone having hosted the inaugural Formula 1 race all the way back in 1950.

The circuit’s layout has evolved as time has gone on, with several of the original corners still in place and plenty more additions having been made besides.

The current layout has been in Formula 1 since 2010, with the arrival of several new corners in a revised first sector, with Village, Farm, The Loop and Aintree providing a technical start to one of the quickest laps of the season.

Out of Luffield and Woodcote, you will find the old pit straight or, as it’s now known, them Hamilton Straight – the only part of the circuit ever to be named after a person – in honour of the seven-time World Champion’s achievements in motorsport.

The official race lap record is a 1:27.097 from Verstappen in the 2020 British Grand Prix, while the outright fastest ever lap coming from Hamilton on a 1:24.303 in qualifying the same year.

Where can I watch the 2022 British Grand Prix?

In Britain, pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sports will show the entire race weekend, from FP1 to the race, on its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 will also broadcast live across the race weekend.

F1 TV Pro viewers can watch all the live action from Silverstone. Please check to see if F1 TV Pro is available in your country.

Subscribers to F1’s own app can hear radio commentary on the race proper from the BBC and access live data throughout every session.

PlanetF1 will carry live timing and expert commentary on every session of the race weekend, from FP1 on Friday morning to the race on Sunday afternoon.

The British Grand Prix will be shown live on TV on the following outlets in other key markets:

United States: ESPN

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Australia: Fox Sports

France: Canal+

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Band

Japan: DAZN

What are the odds for the winner of the 2022 British Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen: 4/6

Charles Leclerc: 7/2

Carlos Sainz: 4/1

Lewis Hamilton: 14/1

Sergio Perez: 16/1

[Correct as of Saturday 2nd July]

What is the weather forecast for the 2022 British Grand Prix?

Friday 1 July – 20°C, sunny

Saturday 2 July – 21°C, overcast

Sunday 3 July – 20°C, sunny spells

What is the grid for the 2022 British Grand Prix?

1 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

2 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4 Sergio Perez, Red Bull

5 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6 Lando Norris, McLaren

7 Fernando Alonso, Alpine

8 George Russell, Mercedes

9 Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

10 Nicholas Latifi, Williams

11 Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

12 Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

13 Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

14 Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

15 Esteban Ocon, Alpine

16 Alex Albon, Williams

17 Kevin Magnussen, Haas

18 Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

19 Mick Schumacher, Haas

20 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Directions to the British Grand Prix

Silverstone is on the A43 in Northamptonshire, 8km (5miles) from Towcester and 9km (5.25miles) from both Brackley and Buckingham. It is easily reached by two motorways – the M1 and the M40.

Main line rail services from London and the regions are available at both Milton Keynes and Northampton.

Fans can also travel on the 87 bus which will stop adjacent to Copse Corner.

As for those traveling by air, Luton and Birmingham are the closest airports to the circuit, both are around 50 miles away.

Which drivers have won the British Grand Prix?

Hamilton extended his record number of victories around Silverstone last year by notching his eighth in the most dramatic of circumstances.

As a result, the last decade has seen the seven-time World Champion take the chequered flag plenty of times in front of his home fans. It will be difficult to do so this time around in the current circumstances, but few can count him out entirely.

The last 10 winners of the British Grand Prix are as follows:

2021: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes)

2020: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes)

2019: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes)

2018: Sebastian Vettel (Germany, Ferrari)

2017: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes)

2016: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes)

2015: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes)

2014: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes)

2013: Nico Rosberg (Germany, Mercedes)

2012: Mark Webber (Australia, Red Bull)

Tyre choices for the 2021 British Grand Prix

Silverstone is one of the most demanding tracks on the calendar when it comes to tyre wear, and so Pirelli will bring the hardest compounds in their range to the British Grand Prix.

That means that the C1 will serve as the hard tyre, the C2 will be the medium and the C3 will be the soft compound.

Pirelli motorsport boss Mario Isola said: “The latest aerodynamic regulations are designed to allow drivers to follow each other more closely for longer to give more chance of overtaking, as we saw in Canada, while the tyres are designed to provide less overheating, more stability, and increased driveability within a wider working window.

“All these aspects will be tested this weekend, on one of the most challenging tracks for tyres of the year.”

What are the latest F1 Championship standings?

Drivers’ Championship

Max Verstappen – 175 points

Sergio Perez – 129

Charles Leclerc – 126

George Russell – 111

Carlos Sainz – 102

Constructors’ Championship

Red Bull – 304 points

Ferrari – 228

Mercedes – 188

McLaren – 65

Alpine – 57