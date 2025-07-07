Lando Norris took his first victory at his home race at the 2025 British Grand Prix. Nico Hulkenberg broke his 239-race podium-free streak. Oscar Piastri nabbed a 10-second penalty, and the rain turned everything into a safety car fiasco!

Welcome to the Cooldown Lap, PlanetF1.com’s bite-size recap of the latest Formula 1 race designed to get you up to speed with all the latest drama and key talking points. Let’s dig deep into the British Grand Prix!

Cooldown Lap: A complete recap of the 2025 British Grand Prix

Best radio message: Fernando Alonso shows some sass

“All the people that we lost places to, do they have worse tyres or do we just lose places for fun? Crazy how you never get it right with me.”

Those were the words from Fernando Alonso, who was sitting 10th in the British Grand Prix as his teammate Lance Stroll maintained a strong fourth on the grid — and it was hands-down the best radio message of the event.

While Aston Martin did end up with two cars in the points for the first time this season, it’s almost certain both drivers would have hoped for better than seventh (Stroll) and ninth (Alonso) at the fall of the checkered flag.

👉 Wondering how Aston Martin’s British GP upgrades performed?

Biggest topic of debate: Did Oscar Piastri deserve a 10-second penalty?

Coming into lap 22 of the British Grand Prix, the second safety car period of the race was coming to a close — and caused the most controversial moment of the race.

Oscar Piastri paced the field, then slowed dramatically when the lights flicked out on the safety car. When he did so, second-placed Max Verstappen came flying up behind him and needed to take evasive action to avoid making contact. For the incident, the FIA hit the leader with a 10-second time penalty.

Piastri firmly believes that he didn’t deserve a penalty for the incident; he feels that a similar incident between Verstappen and George Russell in Canada set a precedent that was not followed at Silverstone. Former F1 driver and F1TV pundit Jolyon Palmer came to a similar conclusion; while he felt Piastri likely should have gotten a penalty, 10 seconds was harsh.

For their own part, the stewards argued that Piastri didn’t just slow down; he moved erratically, and it was that erratic movement that was deemed punishable.

But the fan-led jury is still out; some folks agree that Piastri needed a penalty, while others claim that the penalty was far too harsh for something that ultimately didn’t impact the running order.

Where do you stand? Let us know down in the comments!

👉 Find out how Oscar Piastri reacted to his 10-second time penalty

Strategy blunder: George Russell on the wrong tyres at the wrong time

George Russell has a tendency of working strategy behind the wheel like he’s at the helm of a war room planning the siege of a rival city — and that was on full display this weekend in England.

From pitting after the formation lap for inters to swapping to hard tyres after eight laps — just in time for Russell to announce, “It’s raining. Brilliant.” — to being told that making the ultimate swap from intermediates back to softs for the end of the race was “suicidal” before doing so anyway, it was a bit of a disaster all around for the No. 63 Mercedes driver.

All things considered, Russell’s 10th-place finish was still enough for a point, and he did, y’know, finish. But it was still a messy race strategically, earning Russell our inaugural “strategy blunder” award.

More British Grand Prix analysis from PlanetF1.com:

👉 Winners and losers from the 2025 British Grand Prix

👉 Uncovered: Aston Martin’s make-or-break upgrade ahead of crucial F1 2026 decision

Meltdown of the week: Charles Leclerc’s post-qualifying crash out

“F*ck, f*ck, f*ck, f*ck! F*ck that! So f*cking sh*t I am. I am so f*cking sh*t. That’s all I am.”

To call Charles Leclerc’s qualifying result a disaster might be an overstatement considering the fact that he still set the sixth-fastest time in Q3 — but for the Ferrari driver who topped the timing sheets in FP3, it must have been a critical underperformance.

Speaking to media after qualifying, Leclerc admitted that “I’m not doing the job” in qualifying, a session that used to be one of his biggest strengths. He noted that there is a “very specific” issue with his SF-25 that makes those high-speed runs a challenge, but he declined to comment on exactly what that meant.

Still, it was a moment worthy of our meltdown of the week.

👉 Find out exactly what Charles Leclerc said about British GP qualifying.

WTF just happened?: Oliver Bearman’s red-flag crash

Haas driver Oliver Bearman had a major WTF moment during Free Practice 3 this weekend when he crashed into barriers coming into the pits during a red flag period. Gabriel Bortoleto’s Sauber had been left stranded on the track, and the action was instantly flagged — but coming back into the pits, Bearman seemed to pick up speed.

Bearman said that cold tyres and brakes ultimately caused him to lose control, but FIA stewards argued that his lap coming into the pits was quicker than his previous lap under green-flag conditions — so, therefore, cold equipment shouldn’t have mattered.

It was an extremely strange incident, and it resulted in a 10-place grid penalty as well as four penalty points on his super license.

👉 Dig into the reason for Oliver Bearman’s major British GP penalty.

Invisible Man Award: Pierre Gasly

With all the action kicking off at both the front and rear of the grid, few were paying much attention to Pierre Gasly — and yet the Alpine driver nevertheless took the checkered flag in sixth at the British Grand Prix Grand Prix.

Let’s talk about how he got there, because if you saw the Frenchman’s performance in practice, where he lingered near the back of the grid, you might be pretty shocked.

Gasly qualified 10th on the grid but was promoted to eighth thanks to penalties for Oliver Bearman and Kimi Antonelli, but when a handful of drivers peeled off to the pits after the formation lap, Gasly effectively started from the top five. And he held his Alpine within the middle of that top-10 pack for the remainder of the race, mastering changeable conditions to secure Alpine’s best finish of 2025.

It was a quiet, dark-horse-style run for Gasly, and that’s exactly why he’s our ‘Invisible Man.’

Unexpected hero: Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg, you’re our inaugural Unexpected Hero.

The Sauber driver has been on a hot streak of late, bringing home points for the team in the past three races — but it’s safe to say very few had predicted that he would somehow transform his 19th-place starting position into a podium finish.

Hulkenberg was able to take advantage of the fact that several drivers pitted after the formation lap to scoop up some track position; after that, Sauber pitted him for inters just before the rain hit, which gained him 10 seconds over the competition on the track, then popped him back onto slicks when the circuit dried.

It was a matter of “right place, right time” for the German driver, who ended a 239-race streak of competing in F1 without a podium. And after 15 years in the sport!

👉 Celebrate Nico Hulkenberg’s drought-breaking podium.

Most awkward media moment: McLaren ignores Hulkenberg’s podium

Hulkenberg’s first-ever Formula 1 race was a huge moment for driver and team… but it seems like the McLaren team forgot he was there!

It’s somewhat understandable; Piastri was frustrated at his penalty, while Norris was keen to celebrate a home win with his team. But it did unfortunately leave the Kick Sauber driver as the odd man out. We trust Sauber is throwing him the party he deserves.

Read next: British GP: Norris wins after Piastri penalty as Hulkenberg ends podium agony