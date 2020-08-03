Torquing Point: The 2020 British Grand Prix

In the latest episode of Torquing Point, the team discuss all of the best bits from the British Grand Prix. So basically, the last few laps…

It wasn’t the most interesting race for the most part, but it came to life with the death of Pirelli’s tyres. Finley and Michelle get started by reliving the late carnage, applauding Lewis Hamilton for surviving the final lap with three wheels and wondering if Max Verstappen should have stayed out.

Next up is a look at the title ‘fight’. Hamilton’s win put him 30 points clear in the Driver’s Championship after just four races.

Can Valtteri Bottas still catch him, or should the Finn now be looking over his shoulder with Verstappen just a few points behind?

Charles Leclerc completed the podium with an impressive drive, while Sebastian Vettel only just scraped into the top 10. Is the Monegasque really that much better than the German at the moment? Or are they other factors at play? Both possibilities are considered…

The pair then turn their attention to the stand-out performers outside the top three and discuss whether Alex Albon was one of them. Sure, he made a great recovery, but having to recover in the first place isn’t ideal…

Things are then wrapped up with a look ahead to next week. With warmer conditions and softer compounds, it should be a more interesting race in terms of strategy, while watching Nico Hulkenberg finally take his maiden podium will be great viewing. We can dream…

You can find Torquing Point on Audioboom and subscribe to it on all the big podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pocket Casts.

Head over to your provider of choice to listen to Episode 17, or simply press play below.

