It must be a daunting task for any aspiring team to actually enter the Formula 1 grid, turning its dreams into a reality and then, hopefully, into success. Cadillac will be facing just such a task in 2026.

But the blueprint for Cadillac F1’s success provides a few critical milestones that the team should aspire to hit. Everything after that will simply be a bonus.

Cadillac F1 needs to listen and learn

The first step to success for Cadillac’s F1 operation is fairly simple: Listen, learn, and absorb everything.

Cadillac’s modern experience in the international racing world is still quite young, and it has no Formula 1 ties whatsoever. F1 is truly unique in the realm of motorsport, with unwritten rules and guidelines to follow in order to make a positive impression and get ahead.

Though the outfit has already signed capable leaders like Graeme Lowdon to help its F1 integration, the GM sub-brand will be effectively starting from scratch when it comes to establishing its own reputation and name recognition — and as the Andretti Global fiasco has shown, your reputation in F1 is critical to your success.

The very best thing Cadillac can do, starting now, is to listen and learn, at every level — especially from the very top of GM’s corporate ladder. Everyone in the team will need to be on the same page in understanding how Formula 1 operates.

Get ahead on development

In much the same way that Cadillac should start studying up on the etiquette of Formula 1 as soon as possible, so too should it get a leg up on development.

This is an area in which Cadillac is already showing some promising signs. Even though Andretti Global was denied entry to F1, General Motors still dedicated itself to developing its F1 prototype and testing — all of which was work that could be done outside of the existing cost cap.

The team won’t be bound by the cost cap regulations in the same way as F1’s current competitors will be — at least not for a few more weeks — which means that there’s a lot of development that can be done now.

General Motors has a current worth that fluctuates between $50 and $60 billion, so it has ample funding to get itself off the ground in a way that its competition will simply be unable to do. Taking advantage of that as early as possible means Cadillac will have a greater chance of being competitive right out of the gate.

Poach the best talent

Just as Cadillac is already starting on its 2026 F1 car development, so too is it amassing an impressive slate of talent that includes Jon Tomlinson as head of aerodynamics, John McQuilliam as chief designer, and Graeme Lowdon as team principal.

Securing other high-profile individuals with experience in the world of Formula 1 will be hugely critical in the formative days of the team, as its car comes together and its vision for the future becomes clearer. Until the team hits the track for the first time for 2026’s pre-season testing, Cadillac won’t be able to amass any experience of its own; key hirings will serve as a stand-in in the interim.

Develop a junior program

Almost every Formula 1 team in the modern era has its own junior driver development program (i.e. Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes) , or it serves as a stepping stone to the works team (Haas, Racing Bulls, Williams). Cadillac would benefit by launching a junior program of its own — and sooner rather than later.

Driver development programs serve several key purposes, but the primary goal is to snap up young, promising talent before any other marque has a chance. Every team is trying to find its next Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, or Michael Schumacher, and they hedge their bets early.

Doing so allows that young driver to become fully integrated in that team or automaker’s culture long before they’d ever be considered for a Formula 1 seat. Those young talents benefit from the funding, management, advice, and training provided by their program of choice; by the time they graduate Formula 2, then they should be fully prepared for Formula 1.

Having F1-ready talent in its own wheelhouse would be great for Cadillac — particularly because the automaker doesn’t only participate in Formula 1. General Motors has ties in endurance racing, IndyCar, NASCAR, touring cars, and so much more. Even if a Cadillac junior ascends the ladder to find no seat available in F1, there will still be great opportunities available elsewhere.

Start fielding junior teams

While a driver development program is a huge step in the right direction, Cadillac could further cement itself in the European open-wheel racing institution by developing its own junior teams as a further expansion of its development goals.

A slate of junior teams up and down the junior ladder yet again guarantees seats for Cadillac-sponsored drivers. That would be particularly critical for any Americans in the ladder system, who would know that institutional backing exists in multiple forms on their path to Formula 1. It could also provide opportunities for a non-Cadillac junior driver to dip a toe in the Cadillac world for a season or two, without having to make any longstanding commitments.

Introduce its power unit

More than anything else, Cadillac’s power unit is going to cement its place in Formula 1 and launch it onto a path to success.

F1 has seen its fair share of engine manufacturers since it was first founded in 1950, but few have had lasting power. Now, F1 is more expensive than ever before, meaning that each investment in the sport must be intentional — and Cadillac is certainly going to arrive with ample intention when it comes time to introduce its PU.

This is truly the most critical step in the equation, because this is the move that will distinguish Cadillac F1’s efforts from so many other, less successful endeavors. Introducing a power unit will deeply embed the American manufacturer into the DNA of the sport — especially if Cadillac goes on to sell engines to other teams.

