Cadillac’s Formula 1 program has received a provisional go-ahead from Formula One Management, with the American team gunning to enter the sport in 2026.

Details about the program will likely still trickle out in the coming months – but this article will contain everything you need to know about the Cadillac F1 program and what it means.

What is Cadillac F1?

Cadillac F1 is the current name of the prospective 11th Formula 1 team that intends to join the grid in 2026. This entry began life as Andretti Global, with team owner Michael Andretti submitting a petition of interest with the FIA back in 2023. After Andretti submitted its entry, General Motors agreed to sign on.

Though the FIA initially approved the Andretti entry, Formula One Management (FOM) denied the team, arguing that the Andretti family name would not provide enough value to the championship; however, FOM admitted that it would be more amenable to accepting an entry from General Motors via the Cadillac brand.

Is Michael Andretti involved in Cadillac F1?

Michael Andretti has helmed Andretti Global since he purchased the Forsythe/Green Racing IndyCar team back in 2002 and rebranded the operation. He was also at the forefront of the F1 entry — but that caused problems.

Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media (the company that owned FOM), allegedly told Mario Andretti that he would guarantee Michael Andretti never gained entry to Formula 1.

In October of 2024, Michael Andretti announced that he would be stepping back from running the team, instead handing the reigns over to Dan Towriss.

Who is Dan Towriss?

Dan Towriss is a financial investor from Indiana who first got into racing via Zach Veach. Veach was looking for a sponsor for the 2017 Indianapolis 500, and his pastor put him in touch with Towriss, the CEO and president of Group 1001 and Gainbridge. The following year, when Veach signed with Andretti in IndyCar, he brought Towriss’ sponsorship along with him.

Towriss soon fell in love with the sport, going so far as to buy an ownership stake in Andretti Global. It was his funding that also allowed the team to invest in new team facilities, expand into new forms of motorsport, and submit the entry for a Formula 1 team.

Towriss is now in charge of Andretti Global.

Has TWG Global replaced Andretti Global?

TWG Global is an investment vehicle for Mark Walter, the co-founder and CEO of Guggenheim Capital. Dan Towriss is CEO of TWG Global’s motorsport business, but TWG also partially owns the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB franchise, as well as part of Premier League club Chelsea F.C. and the entirety of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

In Formula 1’s press release, “TWG Global” has largely replaced “Andretti Global” when referring to the name of the team behind the Cadillac F1 entry — but it is currently unclear as to whether or not the Andretti name has been totally scrubbed from the operation.

Is Mario Andretti still involved?

Yes, Mario Andretti is still involved in the Cadillac F1 entry. He has signed on as an advisor, and has clarified on X that “I’ll help where I can, a non-executive role with the team, not involved in day-to-day operations (because I don’t want a job), but offering advice, inspiration, friendship anywhere I can.”

When will Cadillac F1 join the grid?

Cadillac F1 intends to join the Formula 1 grid in 2026, to coincide with the new regulatory set. They will serve as an 11th team.

Will Cadillac build its own power units?

Cadillac will first enter as an 11th team in 2026, during which time it will purchase power units from another supplier. That supplier is currently unknown but Ferrari have been linked.

Formula 1 stated in its press release that “GM will enter as an engine supplier at a later time.” GM initially stated that it hoped to provide engines by 2028, but it has since clarified that it intends to supply engines “by the end of the decade.”

Will Cadillac continue its racing programs elsewhere?

Yes, Cadillac has reaffirmed that it is “committed to competing full-time in IMSA and the WEC,” where the team intends to field prototype racers in the GTP class.

Cadillac has renewed its partnership with Wayne Taylor Racing in IMSA for 2025. Andretti Global provides technical support to WTR, and will continue to do so in the future. Cadillac will also partner with Action Express Racing in IMSA.

In the WEC, Cadillac will begin a new partnership with JOTA starting in 2025.

Why did Formula 1 accept Cadillac now?

This question does not yet have a definitive answer, and could involve any number of factors: The departure of Michael Andretti, the Department of Justice investigation, the departure of Greg Maffei from Liberty Media, the departure of Renault from Formula 1, and so much more.

However, two things are clear. First, interest from a big-name company like General Motors was exactly what Formula 1 seemed to intend when it opened its expression of interest for teams. A multi-billion dollar company — and an American one at that — is particularly important for the series.

Second, F1 has admitted that GM/Cadillac has hit countless critical “operational milestones” despite its rejection, including building state-of-the-art team facilities and actually developing a car based on 2026 regulations that is said to have already met the FIA’s frontal impact standards.

Who is involved in the Cadillac F1 team?

While there are still plenty of questions in the air regarding team personnel, a handful of people have been confirmed for the Cadillac F1 team.

Those personnel include:

Nick Chester as technical director (formerly of Arrows, Lotus, Mercedes FE)

Jon Tomlinson as head of aerodynamics (formerly of Jordan, Renault, Mercedes FE)

John McQuilliam as chief designer (formerly of Manor/Marussia, Prodrive)

Chris Green as IT director (formerly of Brawn, Mercedes)

Naoki Tokunaga as senior strategic adviser (formerly of Benetton, Renault Sport)

Graeme Lowdon as executive advisor (formerly of Manor F1, manager of Zhou Guanyu)

Caroline McGrory as chief legal officer (formerly of BAR/Honda, Alpine)

Laura Sturland as chief financial officer (former of Mercedes F1)

How will this impact the Department of Justice investigation?

When Andretti Global was rejected by FOM, it turned to the US Congress and the Department of Justice, claiming that Formula 1 was acting as a monopoly. Liberty Media confirmed that it was being investigated by the DOJ earlier this year, and that it was complying with the investigation.

It is currently unclear how this investigation will proceed, but it is likely that Cadillac’s entrance in F1 will quell the concerns.

What we still don’t know about Cadillac F1

There’s still plenty we don’t know about the Cadillac F1, including:

Who will provide power units in 2026

Who will race for Cadillac F1

What brands will sponsor the team

So watch this space!

