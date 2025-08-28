Cadillac F1 pulled the trigger too soon on snubbing Christian Horner

The incoming Cadillac F1 2026 entry continues to take shape, with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas signed as its first drivers.

But one figure which the team made clear that it will not sign is Christian Horner. To slam that door shut so emphatically, so soon, was not the wisest choice.

Christian Horner to Cadillac F1 off: The rejection was too hasty

As we enter part two of the 2025 season, excitement is growing already for next year.

There is still a gripping title battle between McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to settle. But, as teams shut off 2025 development to focus on the new F1 2026 regulations, and simulator work continues at pace, the anticipation steadily builds.

A team of particular interest for F1 2026 is Cadillac. The American marquee will make its debut, initially powered by Ferrari, ahead of General Motors arriving as an engine manufacturer down the line.

But, fresh off securing the services of two respected F1 veterans – Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas – to form their inaugural line-up, Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss made it abundantly clear that they have not, and will not negotiate with Christian Horner.

The former Red Bull team boss was ousted in a shock development following the British Grand Prix, and as speculation swirls over what his next move could be, Cadillac F1 has stressed that their door is not open.

“There have been no talks with Christian Horner, and there are no plans to do that,” Towriss told the media.

“I’d like to officially shut down that rumour.

“Our support, belief, and backing are in Graeme Lowdon.”

Getting behind their leader into the F1 battlefield is absolutely the right move. But, avoiding fully shutting and locking the Christian Horner door would have been the better decision. Perhaps, a little inexperience with the F1 media showed there.

Lowdon will get the time to prove himself and definitely deserves that. However, he has been absent from the F1 scene for some time, and considering his previous experience came as CEO of the unsuccessful Virgin/Marussia team, he still needs to establish his name in the sport.

In the event of a change being required, Horner represents a brilliant candidate. Red Bull witnessed 14 world championship wins – eight Drivers’ and six Constructors’ – during his reign of 20-plus years. He transformed what was the struggling Jaguar team into an F1 force in the form of Red Bull Racing.

Now, just because Cadillac F1 say they are not interested in Horner, does not ban them from making a future move. But, it would be a slightly messy U-turn, and you can bet your bottom dollar these quotes from Towriss would be dug back up.

Whether Horner wants to come back to Formula 1 at any stage, is another question. His friend – F1’s former supremo – Bernie Ecclestone, believes team ownership would be key to luring Horner back to the sport.

It is not hard to envisage this Cadillac F1 team – backed by General Motors and TWG Motorsports – being willing to give up a small stake to Horner to bring him on board.

Team leaders with Horner’s pedigree are not on the F1 market very often. He could yet become the figure which Cadillac F1 requires.

