Our driver ratings are in from a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix, with Kimi Antonelli taking a fourth consecutive victory to extend his F1 2026 championship lead.

Antonelli led home from Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, with George Russell’s mid-race retirement seeing the Italian extend his championship lead to 43 points.

Canadian Grand Prix 2026 driver ratings

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Kimi Antonelli – 6.5

A low score for a race winner, but with Mercedes being well clear of the rest, some of the fascination of the thrilling battle between Antonelli and Russell was in each driver’s imperfection.

Both ran deep at times, Antonelli locked up right behind Russell and almost had a massive accident, then he needed telling to give the lead back at a later attempt, but was untroubled after his teammate’s retirement.

After their Sprint close call, the Italian seemed keen not to send one around the outside of Russell, or change direction for an attack down the inside, and made an error when he did get past to allow Russell by again.

Despite all that, Antonelli becomes the first Formula 1 driver in history to have won his first four races back-to-back. No doubt, an incredible achievement.

Lewis Hamilton – 8.5

Hamilton’s best grand prix result as a Ferrari driver came by nailing the start and being patient in battle.

Jumping up through the first couple of corners, Hamilton was able to make it stick on the McLaren of Piastri before the McLarens pitted, and bided his time behind Verstappen to eventually reel him in late in the race, making a decisive move at Turn 1.

The Ferrari driver was beaming after the race, and for good reason.

Max Verstappen – 7

Verstappen faced the unusual situation of his tyres cooling down in the final stint, which made life difficult for the four-time champion late on.

He didn’t give up the ghost against Hamilton and will have benefitted from being the following car, but probably made the most of what was underneath him to take a first podium of the year.

He did thank McLaren for its errant strategy call, however.

Charles Leclerc – 6

Probably the first weekend this season where it was clear Hamilton had the upper hand at Ferrari, from beginning to end.

Leclerc still brought his car home fourth, but was in no mood to hear radio messages with the frequency he received them, nor was he able to make much of an impression on the Verstappen-Hamilton battle ahead.

Maybe a head-scratcher for Leclerc, but he heads home next time out, where both he and Hamilton have excelled in the past.

Isack Hadjar – 6

A balance of praise for Hadjar breaking something of a second-seat curse at Red Bull, taking a top-five finish in that car for the first time in a long while, but his penalties were evidence of improvements still to make.

His defence against Leclerc was strong, but definitely moved too late to do so more than once, and earned himself a needless stop/go penalty for breaching yellow flag rules.

A strong result from Hadjar, but not the cleanest way of getting there.

Franco Colapinto – 8

Franco Colapinto has quietly but effectively become a real challenger for Pierre Gasly in recent races, looking increasingly like the high-potential driver who made his debut with Williams in 2024.

He was on the money again for most of the weekend and the loneliness of his race, with big gaps to cars ahead and behind, showed that.

Liam Lawson – 7.5

Liam Lawson admitted the weekend had not gone his way prior to the race, but an assured drive from 12th to 7th was capped by an excellent 36-lap stint on soft tyres.

He did well to hold off the charge of Pierre Gasly late on, despite both of them running off-track at the final chicane at one stage. A solid fightback from the New Zealander.

Pierre Gasly – 7

In that same spirit, 14th on the grid will have damaged Gasly’s hopes for the weekend, but a slow, steady climb through the field was only halted by the Racing Bulls driver.

He did what he could to make up for an under-par qualifying, but he knows he’ll need to keep on top of Saturdays to help his Sundays.

Carlos Sainz – 7

A rise of six places overall for Sainz, who navigated the race well to earn a couple of hard-earned points by the end.

Despite the call of Williams to start the race on intermediates, he recovered through the field and was the only intermediate starter to finish with any points in Canada.

Oliver Bearman – 6

A solid enough rise from Ollie Bearman to claim the final point, having started 15th on the grid.

Kept himself out of the way when he needed to, notably when Norris came past through the field, but also when Alex Albon saw himself shunted out of the race.

Back in the points after a two-race absence.

Oscar Piastri – 3

It was all going well at McLaren, until both drivers started on intermediates on a dry track.

In Piastri’s defence, it was raining, but it was soon clear that slicks would remain the best way forward.

Driver error saw him pile into the side of Alex Albon, who received an apology from the McLaren driver after the race.

He wasn’t quite as effective as his teammate at recovering through the traffic after his and the team’s botched strategy, so a weekend he’ll want to move on from quickly.

More from the Canadian Grand Prix

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Oscar Piastri admits McLaren ‘looked like idiots’ in Canadian GP strategy backfire

Nico Hulkenberg – 5

Another of the intermediate tyre starters, Nico Hulkenberg admitted car performance also played its part in not reaching the points on Sunday.

It was always going to be difficult after a gamble that went the wrong way, and P12 was the sum of it.

Gabriel Bortoleto – 5

Bortoleto, like his teammate, started on intermediates, so Audi was playing catch-up from the beginning of the race.

A ‘fly or fall’ scenario was likely all round after seven drivers chose inters to begin with, but stronger rain never materialised.

A pretty anonymous race from there.

Esteban Ocon – 5

Raised a brake locking issue after the race where not locking the front tyres was a challenge throughout, so was unable to make the most of the car on Sunday.

He pinned the deficit at one second per lap slower than he should have been as a result, leaving him trundling around outside the points.

Lance Stroll – 4

Not the happiest homecoming for Lance Stroll in Montréal, with the low-grip surface and lack of pace underneath him not helping his cause.

He warned of the slippery conditions by saying there was “no grip” prior to the race, the only solace being it’s another race distance for Aston Martin to gather data.

Valtteri Bottas – 3

The first weekend where Valtteri Bottas has looked outclassed by Sergio Perez throughout the sessions, and his anonymous race ending four laps down was a testing session if nothing else.

He was lapped after only 10 laps after being another driver to incorrectly start on inters, and things did not improve from there.

He admitted several issues were in play, and seeing lots of blue flags won’t have helped him be able to go flat out for the whole race.

Did not finish

George Russell – 6.5

Gets an even score with Antonelli because, as mentioned above, their battle was thrilling in part because neither driver was perfect while doing so.

Russell defended well, but also allowed Antonelli into the battle by going long at Turn 10 on several occasions. Nothing he could do about grinding to a halt, but admitted the title is now Antonelli’s to lose at this early stage.

Lando Norris – 4

Took his share of blame for starting on intermediates, and made the better headway out of himself and Piastri in making positions back up again.

Retirement capped a poor day from McLaren’s part, and he’ll look to move on quickly.

Sergio Perez – 5

Had shown encouraging pace for Cadillac through the weekend, which the team perhaps had not shown before on race day.

A suspension failure was his undoing, seeing his front-right dislodge under braking. Nothing he could do about it.

Fernando Alonso – N/A

It was all looking quite strong for Fernando Alonso after the start, briefly running in the points after a trademark excellent getaway.

Ultimately, he slid backwards in the field and a problem with his seat was the endgame this time around.

Alex Albon – N/A

Blameless as Piastri gave him a helpful punt off the road, having run on the fringe of the points places beforehand.

Had made good ground after going out in Q1, but nothing he could do after getting car damage without his fault not for the first time this weekend.

Arvid Lindblad – N/A

Was ultimately the reason for the first extra formation lap, but did the right thing in alerting people that his car would not get into gear.

That was it for Lindblad’s afternoon, having been impressive all the way up to that point.

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