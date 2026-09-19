The uncomfortable truth about Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz woke up on the morning of the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix knowing it might be his last chance to win a race in F1. So he went out and won it.

Two years on, after leaving Ferrari for Williams, it seems his instincts were correct: the best days of his career are behind him…

Carlos Sainz’s hard-earned reputation is slowly disintegrating

A version of this article originally appeared in PlanetF1.com’s conclusions from the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

Martin Brundle has a go-to phrase for drivers who are having an absolute stinker during a grand prix.

Treat X’s car like the hind legs of a donkey, he will often say, as the driver concerned gets involved in all manner of scrapes as though magnetically attracted to the cars around him.

Carlos Sainz has had a few weekends like that lately as the deep frustration of Williams’ situation has started to seep into his own performances.

It did not reflect well on Sainz when he committed the Esteban Ocon-esque sin of clattering into Oscar Piastri’s McLaren in Hungary just before the summer break, destroying any chance Oscar had of retaining the lead from Lando Norris.

That came on a weekend he was called to the stewards for two impeding incidents, separated by a matter of minutes, in practice.

His home race in Madrid followed a similar theme, Sainz penalised for impeding Valtteri Bottas in qualifying (Williams did not warn him over team radio that the Cadillac was approaching) before initiating contact with Yuki Tsunoda and Fernando Alonso on race day.

Carlos Sainz vs Alex Albon: Williams head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

During his career at Ferrari, Sainz eventually managed to curb the messy side of his driving in such a manner that brought him a respectable level of success.

Yet now he has returned to the midfield he spent so much of his career trying to escape, it has brought out the worst in him again.

The reputation he curated over his four years at Ferrari is disintegrating with each passing race.

For all his protestations since signing a new contract with Williams that he is perfectly happy where he is, Sainz was revealingly open about the need to assess all options prior to the summer break.

Having seemingly failed to engineer a move to a team like Audi, Carlos – who turned 32 at the start of this month – has entered the awkward age range that makes it far from certain that teams once interested in his services would ever come calling again.

Which self-respecting team, after all, would turn to a mid-30s Carlos Sainz for 2028/29 in an era in which everyone is looking to the long term?

In which everyone is determined to unearth the next Kimi Antonelli?

Faced with that scenario, he really has no option but to go all in on Williams, cross his fingers and hope for the best.

“I’m just going to work extremely hard to make sure this is the last year that I come here to Madrid without a chance of fighting for something bigger,” Sainz told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in the pre-event FIA press conference in Spain.

Wishful thinking. Wishful thinking indeed.

Increasingly it feels like the best days of Sainz’s career are gone – and aren’t ever coming back.

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